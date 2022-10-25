ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatesville, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.27.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Yoshi’s at 2201 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple got a 94 on its pre-opening inspection. According to the food safety worker, the permit will be issued if the violations are corrected. There were rat droppings...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Community Members Express Excitement & Concern Over Cotton Palace Park

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Waco Parks and Recreation Department held a community vision meeting Tuesday evening for the future of Cotton Palace Park. Its one of the oldest parks in Waco opening in 1894, and the goal is to revitalize the area to represent its historical significance. Potential...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple Halloween light display helps others glow in more ways than one

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Halloween display is bringing more than just lights and music to the Central Texas community. Pass by 2021 Broken Shoe Trail and you’ll find spooky, scary skeletons, pumpkins, and lots and lots of lights. “We have different types of lights, LEDs, incandescents and we...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Fire damages Waco Connor Avenue home

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A single-family home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday night. Waco firefighters were sent to 1909 Connor Avenue at 8:46 p.m., with the first units arriving reporting heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house and flames visible coming both from the back of the structure and from the front door area.
WACO, TX
High School Football PRO

Belton, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chaparral High School football team will have a game with Belton High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Falls County shooting

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Falls County. Marlin Police officers were dispatched to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic at approximately 1:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim. Police say a verbal disagreement turned into a shooting. The victim was taken to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, and later air flighted to Hillcrest hospital in Waco.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Storm leaves damage across town

Much-needed rain fell on many portions of the Lampasas area on Monday. Unfortunately, it left more than just moisture. Damage to trees and the rock facade of an apartment building was reported. Some residents also reported they had been without power for a portion of the evening. “I’ve been receiving calls all morning about power being out and tree limbs on lines,” city employee Robin White…
LAMPASAS, TX
Family Handyman

What Happens When Chip and Joanna Gaines Renovate a Castle

Fans of HGTV’s Fixer Upper know Chip and Joanna Gaines aren’t strangers to out-of-this-world renovations. But just when you thought there was nothing they hadn’t already done, they stepped up their game—and this time, they may have beaten every project they’ve ever done before. They just renovated a castle—specifically, the historic Cottonland Castle.
WACO, TX

