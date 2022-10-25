Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.27.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Yoshi’s at 2201 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple got a 94 on its pre-opening inspection. According to the food safety worker, the permit will be issued if the violations are corrected. There were rat droppings...
fox44news.com
Waco Community Members Express Excitement & Concern Over Cotton Palace Park
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Waco Parks and Recreation Department held a community vision meeting Tuesday evening for the future of Cotton Palace Park. Its one of the oldest parks in Waco opening in 1894, and the goal is to revitalize the area to represent its historical significance. Potential...
KWTX
‘I’m still in disbelief’: Families lose business supplies, livelihoods in Robinson Family Farm fire
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been 12 days since a massive fire at the Robinson Family Farm torched more than 70 vehicles in a parking lot, and for some families, the fire took more than just a form of transportation. Christina Rivera Johns is one of those people. “It’s...
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
First St. garage construction to shut down parking lot in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — The parking lot located at 107 S. First St. in Temple will be closed beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1. The closure is reportedly due to construction on the First St. parking garage. The lot is expected to continue to be closed until September of 2023. There will...
KWTX
Temple Halloween light display helps others glow in more ways than one
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Halloween display is bringing more than just lights and music to the Central Texas community. Pass by 2021 Broken Shoe Trail and you’ll find spooky, scary skeletons, pumpkins, and lots and lots of lights. “We have different types of lights, LEDs, incandescents and we...
Humane Society of Central Texas, Waco Animal Shelter closed
The Humane Society of Central Texas and The City of Waco Animal Shelter will be closed for two weeks due to an outbreak of Distemper, which can be deadly.
Who Broke Into The Hang Over Bar and Grill in Killeen, Texas?
Killeen, Texas I’m asking that everybody who enjoys the nightlife come together and bring the proper information to the proper authorities about is alleged attempted robbery that happened at the Hangover Bar and Grill. WHAT IS THE HANGOVER AND WHY IS IT SO IMPORTANT?. If you’re not familiar with...
KWTX
McGregor woman’s elaborate pumpkin patch and Halloween display the talk of the town
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - An elaborate pumpkin patch and Halloween display set up in the front yard of a McGregor woman’s home is catching the attention of adults and kids of all ages. Christy Leos, 41, recently moved back to McGregor to the childhood home in which she was...
fox44news.com
Fire damages Waco Connor Avenue home
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A single-family home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday night. Waco firefighters were sent to 1909 Connor Avenue at 8:46 p.m., with the first units arriving reporting heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house and flames visible coming both from the back of the structure and from the front door area.
UPDATE: Suspect dead, shelter in place lifted for Burnet neighborhood
The Burnet County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place Friday evening near East Elm Street, according to a BCSO Facebook post.
coveleaderpress.com
Bond doubled for Copperas Cove man arrested for firing at H-E-B windows
The bond for a now-former H-E-B partner currently in the Coryell County Jail is now doubled to $150,000 after being arrested by Copperas Cove police last week in connection with shots fired at store windows. Clay Mitchell McCumber, 27, of Copperas Cove, was arrested by police on October 19, in...
WATCH: Video captures apparent drive by shooting at Harker Heights home
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Video from a surveillance camera shows someone fire several dozen rounds at a home in Harker Heights in an apparent drive by shooting. Harker Heights Police said it happened in the 800 block of Cathedral Court Tuesday around 1:05 a.m. The video shows a pickup...
Delayed Gambit Social House Finally Set to Open in Harker Heights, Texas
People always say there’s nothing really happening in Harker Heights, Texas but I’m so excited now that I can say you might be wrong about that. A couple of months back I did an article on restaurants that we need here in Central Texas and Dave & Buster’s was one of them.
31-year-old Ernest McLemore Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Waco (Waco,TX)
According to the Waco Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Waco on Wednesday night. The crash happened near S.18th Street and Connor Avenue at around 9:08 p.m. According to the reports, a 2018 Ford Expedition and a bicycle were involved in the collision.
Belton, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chaparral High School football team will have a game with Belton High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
fox44news.com
Arrest made in Falls County shooting
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Falls County. Marlin Police officers were dispatched to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic at approximately 1:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim. Police say a verbal disagreement turned into a shooting. The victim was taken to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, and later air flighted to Hillcrest hospital in Waco.
Escaped bison captured by cowboys in Central Texas town
A bison was on the loose in the Belton area on Tuesday.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Storm leaves damage across town
Much-needed rain fell on many portions of the Lampasas area on Monday. Unfortunately, it left more than just moisture. Damage to trees and the rock facade of an apartment building was reported. Some residents also reported they had been without power for a portion of the evening. “I’ve been receiving calls all morning about power being out and tree limbs on lines,” city employee Robin White…
What Happens When Chip and Joanna Gaines Renovate a Castle
Fans of HGTV’s Fixer Upper know Chip and Joanna Gaines aren’t strangers to out-of-this-world renovations. But just when you thought there was nothing they hadn’t already done, they stepped up their game—and this time, they may have beaten every project they’ve ever done before. They just renovated a castle—specifically, the historic Cottonland Castle.
Comments / 0