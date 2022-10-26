Read full article on original website
Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin goes full Nick Saban with jab at Texas A&M
The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies this coming Saturday. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin knows how important that game is for his team, especially after the Rebels had just suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the LSU Tigers on the road. Before the two teams could even meet on the field, Kiffin has already started to warm up the setting by firing some jab missiles in the direction of College Station.
Where and who the Crimson Tide are projected to play this bowl season?
The Alabama Crimson Tide has already been through a roller coaster of a season, and there are still four regular season games to play. Alabama survived two really close games against Texas and Texas A&M, but Tennessee finally bested the Tide after 15 seasons. The four games the Tide have...
Alabama Football: Just how much has LSU improved?
In surprising fashion, the Alabama football game in Baton Rouge is a big deal. The SEC West representative in Atlanta could be determined by the outcome of the game. Following the LSU implosion under Ed Orgeron, expectations were not high for Brian Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge. It is not easy to follow a 15-0, National Championship season with 5-5 and 6-7 records. LSU and Orgeron perpetrated one of the biggest collapses in recent college football history.
Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley dead at age 90
Vince Dooley guided Georgia for a quarter century and led the Bulldogs to a national championship by defeating Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl during the 1980 season.
WATCH: Jalin Hyatt scores 55 yard TD in Tennessee vs. Kentucky game
Maybe no other single wide receiver has dominated college football recently as Jalin Hyatt has for Tennessee. Usually, defenses like to guard against elite receivers, but Kentucky forgot to do that on the first series of Saturday's game against the Vols. Hyatt ran out of the Wildcats' coverage and ...
No. 1 Georgia pulls away late, wins 'Cocktail Party' 42-20
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh ran for two touchdowns each, and No. 1 Georgia pulled away from Florida following a second-half scare to win 42-20 Saturday night in the rivalry dubbed “the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” The defending national champion Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) looked to be in trouble when the Gators (4-4, 1-4) scored the first 17 points of the third quarter and turned a 28-3 deficit into a one-score game. But the Dawgs answered with consecutive touchdown drives to seal their 10th consecutive victory. Georgia beat Florida for the fifth time in six years. Edwards finished with 106 yards rushing. McIntosh added 90 on the ground.
Jackson State handles Southern 35-0 on College GameDay
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders handled prime time just fine, leading Jackson State to a 35-0 victory over Southern on Saturday for its best start in more than 40 years. The son of “Prime Time” Deion Sanders, now known as Coach Prime of Jackson State and the reason College GameDay was in town, ran for two scores and threw for another to lead the Tigers to a weather-delayed win. After a scoreless first quarter, Shedeur Sanders took control in the second quarter with three scores for the Tigers (8-0, 5-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). He connected with Sy’veon Wilkerson for a 3-yard touchdown to cap an 18-play, 80-yard drive. Then Sanders ran the final 42 yards of a quick three-play 71-yard drive and three seconds before halftime, Sanders scored on a 12-yard burst then added a two-point conversion pass. Wilkerson scored on a 26-yard run for the only score in the third quarter and then the game was delayed by more than an hour because of weather.
Louisville forces 8 turnovers in rout of No. 10 Wake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Fueled by an opportunistic defense, Louisville used a 35-point third quarter to knock off No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21. The Cardinals (5-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) forced eight turnovers, all of which came in the second half. Louisville forced six turnovers in the third quarter as coach Scott Satterfield took his first win against a top 10 team. Louisville needed a rally after losing a 13-0 lead they held a minute into the second quarter. A defense that’s improved in recent weeks provided that spark and then some. Kei’Trel Clark’s 46-yard interception return for a touchdown gave Louisville a 20-14 lead 47 seconds into the second half. The period ended with a 90-yard pick six by Quincy Riley to provide Louisville with a 34-point lead.
Nix accounts for 6 TDs in No. 8 Oregon's 42-24 win over Cal
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Bo Nix threw three touchdown passes and ran for three more scores to lead No. 8 Oregon to a 42-24 victory over California on Saturday for its seventh straight win. The Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) broke open the game with three TDs in a span of less than seven minutes of game time spanning halftime and rolled to another win. Oregon hasn’t lost since a season-opening 46-point loss to Georgia, winning six of the seven games by at least 15 points. The Golden Bears (3-5, 1-4) lost their fourth straight game as their defense could do little to slow down Nix and the Ducks and the offense couldn’t keep up. Cal has lost 22 of its last 23 games against teams ranked in the top 10.
Vince Dooley dead: Georgia Bulldogs coach who won 1980 national championship dies aged 90
Vince Dooley, the football coach who carried himself like a professor and guided Georgia for a quarter-century of success that included the 1980 national championship, died Friday. He was 90. The school announced that Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home in the presence of his wife, Barbara, and their...
SMU starts fast, breezes to 45-34 victory over Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Preston Stone passed to Rashee Rice for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and SMU never trailed in a 45-34 victory over Tulsa on Saturday. Tyler Lavine followed with the first of his three short touchdown runs on the day and SMU (4-4, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) led 14-0 before the game was five minutes old. Lavine’s second scoring run helped the Mustangs take a 24-7 lead at halftime. Elijah Chapman scooped up a fumble and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter to push the Mustangs’ lead to 45-20. Stone completed 11 of 17 passes for 219 yards for SMU. Freshman backup quarterback Kevin Jennings had his first collegiate touchdown pass — a 6-yarder to Rice late in the third quarter. Rice had nine receptions for 180 yards.
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia football takes on rival Florida in Jacksonville
(11:44, 4Q): Kenny McIntosh's 4-yard touchdown run gives Georgia a 42-20 lead. As much of a scare as Florida put into Georgia, the Bulldogs seem to have this one back in control. Georgia answered after a big stop by its defense on fourth down and kept its own drive alive with a big throw from Bennett down the right sideline to Brock Bowers. McIntosh ended the drive with a bang by pushing forward to find the end zone.
