David Lester Chambers Sr., 75, of Elizabeth, WV, left his earthly body to be with The Lord on October 26, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. His last hours will be forever remembered by being surrounded by his loving family in the house that he built and loved so much. He was born on May 26, 1947 in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Brooks David and Mary Daisy Chambers. In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his brother who he missed dearly, Clarance E. Chambers.

ELIZABETH, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO