In-person early voting starts across Maryland on Thursday for the November general elections, with several statewide and local races on the ballot. All early voting centers in the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m until Nov. 3. Voters can cast their ballots at any early voting location in the county they are registered in.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO