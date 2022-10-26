ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mountain Collegian

This week in ASCSU: Discussing Fort Collins’ “U+2” residency policy

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Oct. 26 for the eleventh meeting of the 52nd senate. To begin the meeting, the legislative body heard a presentation from Environmental Graphic Designer, Jessica Kramer, who spoke on behalf of CSU’s facilities management department on matters such as the department’s continued commitment to clean energy solutions on campus and upcoming renovations to the Clark and Glover buildings. Kramer encouraged senators to become involved in the committees overseeing these efforts.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins

One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
FORT COLLINS, CO
dailycoffeenews.com

In Fort Collins, The Fox Den Offers a No-Waste Cafe Model

Tucked away in the cozy confines of a northwest neighborhood in Fort Collins, Colorado, is a remarkably progressive coffee enclave called The Fox Den No Waste Cafe & Roastery. Offering vintage furnishings throughout the 1,200-square-foot space, the shop also looks squarely towards the future, promoting a sustainable no-waste operation. “Initially,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Brittany Anas

Popular Denver restaurant opens second location in Boulder

Boulder Social opened in central Boulder this fall.Tim Romano Photography / Boulder Social. (Denver, CO) Stout Street Social has been catering to theater-goers and convention attendees in Denver since late 2014 when it opened. Now, the restaurant has expanded its social circle with a second location in Boulder that’s serving shucked oysters, and hand-tossed pizzas and will soon be brewing its own craft beer, too.
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots

Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
COLORADO STATE
yellowscene.com

Out Boulder County Strongly Condemns American First Legal’s Attempts to Politicize Transgender People and Lie to Latino Colorado Voters

Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. America First Legal is sending mailers and airing Spanish-language radio ads in Colorado to attempt to influence Latino voters in the upcoming election. These mailers and ads include incorrect, harmful, and hateful messages about transgender people. America First Legal is led by Stephen Miller, a Trump aide.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Celebration in Brighton remembers, honors those who have died

With Dia de los Muertos just a few days away, Coloradans across the state are kicking off their celebrations. Friday, CHAC and the city of Brighton held a Dia de los Muertos celebration at the Armory Performing Arts Center to kick off the holiday. One of those who attended was Priscila Chicas. "It just holds a deep meaning and connection like within our hearts," said Chicas. "It's really nice to just have everyone together and be a nice family." It's a tradition of honoring the dead with calaveras, ofrendas, and altars. It's a time to remember one's ancestors, and it...
BRIGHTON, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts

If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label. The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Why track and field would survive the apocalypse

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s sports section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. Imagine the scene: A zombie apocalypse has taken over...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Denver brewery raises funds for family of former Coloradan killed in accident

DENVER — A family is mourning a former Coloradan who was killed in an unusual accident while in Michigan with his wife. Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed in the Upper Peninsula Sunday afternoon. Police said Morgrette was driving down a highway when a kayak on the roof of another car came loose and pierced his windshield. Morgrette's wife was also in the car but was not physically injured.
DENVER, CO

