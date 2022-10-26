With Dia de los Muertos just a few days away, Coloradans across the state are kicking off their celebrations. Friday, CHAC and the city of Brighton held a Dia de los Muertos celebration at the Armory Performing Arts Center to kick off the holiday. One of those who attended was Priscila Chicas. "It just holds a deep meaning and connection like within our hearts," said Chicas. "It's really nice to just have everyone together and be a nice family." It's a tradition of honoring the dead with calaveras, ofrendas, and altars. It's a time to remember one's ancestors, and it...

BRIGHTON, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO