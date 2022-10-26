Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
Related
Rocky Mountain Collegian
This week in ASCSU: Discussing Fort Collins’ “U+2” residency policy
The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Oct. 26 for the eleventh meeting of the 52nd senate. To begin the meeting, the legislative body heard a presentation from Environmental Graphic Designer, Jessica Kramer, who spoke on behalf of CSU’s facilities management department on matters such as the department’s continued commitment to clean energy solutions on campus and upcoming renovations to the Clark and Glover buildings. Kramer encouraged senators to become involved in the committees overseeing these efforts.
The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins
One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
dailycoffeenews.com
In Fort Collins, The Fox Den Offers a No-Waste Cafe Model
Tucked away in the cozy confines of a northwest neighborhood in Fort Collins, Colorado, is a remarkably progressive coffee enclave called The Fox Den No Waste Cafe & Roastery. Offering vintage furnishings throughout the 1,200-square-foot space, the shop also looks squarely towards the future, promoting a sustainable no-waste operation. “Initially,...
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over US-34 West of Loveland Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
Popular Denver restaurant opens second location in Boulder
Boulder Social opened in central Boulder this fall.Tim Romano Photography / Boulder Social. (Denver, CO) Stout Street Social has been catering to theater-goers and convention attendees in Denver since late 2014 when it opened. Now, the restaurant has expanded its social circle with a second location in Boulder that’s serving shucked oysters, and hand-tossed pizzas and will soon be brewing its own craft beer, too.
Here's The Most Haunted Restaurant In Colorado
Food Network crafted a list for those wanting thrills and chills for their dining experience.
Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots
Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
yellowscene.com
Out Boulder County Strongly Condemns American First Legal’s Attempts to Politicize Transgender People and Lie to Latino Colorado Voters
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. America First Legal is sending mailers and airing Spanish-language radio ads in Colorado to attempt to influence Latino voters in the upcoming election. These mailers and ads include incorrect, harmful, and hateful messages about transgender people. America First Legal is led by Stephen Miller, a Trump aide.
Celebration in Brighton remembers, honors those who have died
With Dia de los Muertos just a few days away, Coloradans across the state are kicking off their celebrations. Friday, CHAC and the city of Brighton held a Dia de los Muertos celebration at the Armory Performing Arts Center to kick off the holiday. One of those who attended was Priscila Chicas. "It just holds a deep meaning and connection like within our hearts," said Chicas. "It's really nice to just have everyone together and be a nice family." It's a tradition of honoring the dead with calaveras, ofrendas, and altars. It's a time to remember one's ancestors, and it...
cpr.org
After California, Colorado could become the second state to stop subsidizing natural gas connections
The Sonders project in Fort Collins looks like any other Colorado housing development — at first. Concrete foundations sit next to newly paved roads stretching toward the foothills. Thrive Home Builders, the developer behind the project, has started to add wooden frames and roofs as it builds more than 200 single-family homes and townhouses.
Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts
If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label. The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the...
Denver Health Paramedic Division director resigns
Dr. Kevin McVaney is stepping down as head of the Denver Health Paramedic Division, Denver7 Investigates confirmed. This comes shortly after new CEO Donna Lynne took over from Robin Wittenstein.
denverite.com
More than 3,000 food boxes will be available for free at the National Western Complex on Saturday
About 3,600 boxes filled with fresh produce, meat, pantry essentials and cooking necessities will be available for free to those in need at the National Western Complex in Elyria-Swansea. From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Food Bank of the Rockies and the Denver Agency for Human Rights and...
It’s National Adopt A Shelter Pet Month — See What’s Happening in Larimer County
It's National Adopt a Shelter Pet Month and The Larimer Humane Society (LHS) is inviting the community to celebrate with them! So, head over to 3501 E 71st Street in Loveland, say hello and check out the cute pets they have available for adoption. This week, "Tuned In to NoCo"...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Why track and field would survive the apocalypse
Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s sports section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. Imagine the scene: A zombie apocalypse has taken over...
Denver brewery raises funds for family of former Coloradan killed in accident
DENVER — A family is mourning a former Coloradan who was killed in an unusual accident while in Michigan with his wife. Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed in the Upper Peninsula Sunday afternoon. Police said Morgrette was driving down a highway when a kayak on the roof of another car came loose and pierced his windshield. Morgrette's wife was also in the car but was not physically injured.
2 suspects in overnight armed robbery in Boulder still at large
Two suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Boulder are still at large and now, investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information that could help locate them.
What did dad of ‘Balloon Boy’ tell 911 dispatchers 13 years ago?
In October 2009, the story of balloon boy was born. Falcon Heene was just 6 years old at the time. While his parents searched high and low for Falcon, he was hiding out in the attic.
BROKEN: How one man bounced from two hospitals and a jail cell days before a Denver murder
A day after a Boulder County judge released Brian Murray on a PR bond, he went into the home of a 77-year-old Denver man and killed him. Days before Denver Police say he murdered a 77-year-old man inside his Cheesman Park home, Brian Murray called 911 asking for officers to kill him.
Comments / 0