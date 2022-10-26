Read full article on original website
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
dbknews.com
Here are all the early voting locations in Prince George’s County
In-person early voting starts across Maryland on Thursday for the November general elections, with several statewide and local races on the ballot. All early voting centers in the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m until Nov. 3. Voters can cast their ballots at any early voting location in the county they are registered in.
dbknews.com
Hundreds flock to College Park Trader Joe’s on opening day
Murals featuring the University of Maryland at Trader Joe's on Oct. 26, 2022. (Christine Zhu/The Diamondback) Seven years ago, longtime College Park resident Beth Domingo created a Facebook group called “College Park Wants Trader Joes.” Since then, she’s been lobbying local legislators to try to make it happen.
dbknews.com
UMD fall freshman class sees increases in Black, Asian students
The University of Maryland’s fall 2022 freshman class comprises more Black or African American students and more Asian students than last year’s class, according to new data released by the university’s institutional research, planning and assessment office. The number of Black or African American students increased 18...
dbknews.com
Maryland men’s soccer looks to clinch regular season Big Ten championship against Indiana
Alex Nitzl during Maryland men's soccer's 1-0 victory over Michigan State on Oct. 21, 2022. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback) Coach Sasho Cirovski didn’t let his squad bask in their 4-1 victory over Delaware after their penultimate regular season game Tuesday. “Now it’s all eyes turned to Sunday, where we’re playing...
dbknews.com
Maryland volleyball rolls on the road, defeats Iowa, 3-1
Rainelle Jones celebrates during Maryland volleyball's loss to Nebraska on Oct. 2, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The DIamondback) Sitting on match point amidst a fourth-set offensive onslaught, Maryland volleyball looked to pound home one final kill that would cap off a crucial comeback victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes. But the Terps didn’t...
dbknews.com
Justin Duffie rose from scout team to starter in Maryland football’s 2002 Peach Bowl win
Justin Duffie played just one snap for Maryland football before the 2002 Peach Bowl. He was a walk-on, a 300-pound lineman that had only seen the field during garbage time as a long snapper during the Terps’ thrashing of North Carolina earlier in the season. So when defensive line...
dbknews.com
Maryland field hockey’s goalies won’t let on-field competition fracture their friendship
Christina Calandra in goal during Maryland field hockey's 2-1 win over Harvard on Sept. 9, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) Maryland field hockey exited last week’s match against Penn State not knowing who would start at goalie in its following game against Virginia. Coach Missy Meharg pulled frequent starter Paige...
