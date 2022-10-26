Read full article on original website
Can the Bears repeat? Students give their outlook on Baylor football’s season
Over halfway through the season, Baylor football is currently sitting with a record of 4-3 and a conference record of 2-2. This is not the worst spot, but there were high expectations for this squad following last season’s Big 12 championship and Sugar Bowl win. However, because of how...
Baylor soccer’s chances for Big 12 tournament shot down by Cowgirls, 1-0
Baylor soccer ended its season after a 1-0 loss against Oklahoma State University on Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays field. After a physical matchup, the Bears fall short of clinching a spot in the Big 12 Conference Tournament by two points. “We gave ourselves chances,” head coach Michelle Lenard...
Baylor Invite to assemble women’s tennis in one place, showcase growth
Baylor women’s tennis welcomes the University of Houston, Texas Christian University and Washington State University to the Hurd Tennis Center as it holds the Baylor Invite from Friday to Sunday. The Bears have been focusing on improvement and team chemistry throughout this fall season, and head coach Joey Scrivano said he’s excited to be hosting this tournament.
Baylor soccer looks to secure spot in Big 12 tournament, hosts Oklahoma State
With its game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Baylor soccer looks to end the regular season on a high note with a win against the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls. The Bears are fighting for a spot in the Big 12 tournament. To control its own fate, the squad needs a win.
Baylor Club Quidditch brings Hogwarts magic to campus with ‘club sport’ status
Baylor Club Quidditch changed its name from Bears Quidditch Association after becoming a club sport, giving the group more freedom and resources to bring the fictional sport to Baylor. As a club sport, Baylor Quidditch can now use the Baylor Intramural Fields for practice three times a week and get...
Alumni podcast ‘How Gay Thou Art’ talks sexuality, gender, evangelical upbringings
Baylor alumni Jey Austen and Clint Keller deconstruct their evangelical upbringing while exploring gender, identity and sexuality in their new podcast: “How Gay Thou Art.” The podcast is available on all streaming services. Keller said the podcast has a sense of nostalgia in which the hosts not only...
Erin Shank hopes to capture McLennan County, make her mark in Texas House
Erin Shank, Democratic nominee for TX-56 House position, said she hopes to capture McLennan County from incumbent Charles “Doc” Anderson (R) in order to halt gerrymandering, weatherize the power grid and advocate for reproductive rights. Shank, a bankruptcy lawyer and former Baylor Law professor, is not slowing her...
Doc Anderson aims to maintain conservative power in McLennan County, statewide
Initially elected in 2004, Charles “Doc” Anderson (R) hopes to hold his seat as state representative for TX-56 and continue legislating for McLennan County for a 10th legislative session. Some of the legislative successes Anderson has had in his tenure include implementing school bus safety belts, supporting stricter...
What to Do in Waco: Oct. 28 – 30
Silobration 2022 | Oct. 27 – 29 | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Magnolia Market | Free | This three-day free event will include music, a vendor fair, roller rink and more. Silent Sky | Oct. 28 – 30 | 7:30 – 10:00 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre | $25 | Inspired by the true story of astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, this play follows her life and work.
