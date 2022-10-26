ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor soccer’s chances for Big 12 tournament shot down by Cowgirls, 1-0

Baylor soccer ended its season after a 1-0 loss against Oklahoma State University on Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays field. After a physical matchup, the Bears fall short of clinching a spot in the Big 12 Conference Tournament by two points. “We gave ourselves chances,” head coach Michelle Lenard...
Baylor Invite to assemble women’s tennis in one place, showcase growth

Baylor women’s tennis welcomes the University of Houston, Texas Christian University and Washington State University to the Hurd Tennis Center as it holds the Baylor Invite from Friday to Sunday. The Bears have been focusing on improvement and team chemistry throughout this fall season, and head coach Joey Scrivano said he’s excited to be hosting this tournament.
What to Do in Waco: Oct. 28 – 30

Silobration 2022 | Oct. 27 – 29 | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Magnolia Market | Free | This three-day free event will include music, a vendor fair, roller rink and more. Silent Sky | Oct. 28 – 30 | 7:30 – 10:00 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre | $25 | Inspired by the true story of astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, this play follows her life and work.
