Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Lawrenceville Home Called "Best Haunt" in Georgia
This house is incredibly creepy and supposedly one of the best display in Georgia for Halloween. It's a literal haunted house. Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud spend months turning their rather normal home into a slasher scene. They live in Lawrenceville and create a unique a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor."
Monroe Local News
Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud
Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
Red and Black
Athens' biggest Halloween party, Wild Rumpus, to return this weekend
Halloween in Athens is more than just football rivalries and Frat Beach. Next weekend, while many University of Georgia students head to St. Simons Island in the name of Georgia football, thousands of costumed partygoers will flock to the streets of downtown Athens to create a rumpus of their own.
Red and Black
The fascinating story behind Athens’ most famous tree
Standing on the cobblestoned corner of Dearing and Finley Streets, the tree that owns itself is one of Athens’ most beloved and storied landmarks, creating interest in the community for centuries. What exactly is the story behind this particular white oak that makes it so special?. As Stewie Brannam,...
fox5atlanta.com
About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor." It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Tell us about this photograph, but also tell us about its roof
Today’s mystery is a fairly large house, and we want to know more about it. Once you identify the location of the home, can you also tell us something about its roof? So go do research, and let us know what you find. Send your answers to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown.
fox5atlanta.com
Athens mother continues search for son who left Norcross mental health facility
NORCROSS, Ga. - It's been nearly four months since LaShondra Woodall last saw her 26-year-old son, Alize, who has a debilitating brain injury. He was supposed to be in a mental health facility, but she says he was released, despite her wishes as his legal guardian. Now, she fears the worst.
[Exclusive] gusto! To Open November 15 in The Exchange at Gwinnett
It's the fourth drive-thru location for the fast-growing restaurant brand.
Owner of dogs that mauled two Alpharetta brothers found guilty
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, a Fulton County jury found an Alpharetta woman guilty of reckless conduct after her two dogs brutally attacked two young boys. Channel 2 first reported on this story in June 2021. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On May...
Chick-fil-A testing bone-in chicken wings at Georgia location
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans ... it's real this time. You can actually get bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta. But there's a catch. Starting Oct. 31, bone-in chicken wings will be made available "for a limited time." How long? They say only until Feb. 11. After a viral 11Alive...
Red and Black
Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more
A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
Report: death of Athens woman might not have been murder
Fox News is reporting that law enforcement is investigating the possibility that the September death of an Athens woman might not have been a homicide. 59 year-old Debbie Collier was reported missing by her family on September 10. Her naked and partially burned body was found the next day in Habersham County.
DeKalb sanitation workers honored for saving teen found in trash cart
Three DeKalb County sanitation workers were honored Tuesday for helping save a young woman’s life....
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
wuga.org
Athens struggles to hit a third of their 2018 midterm votes
While over 1.2 million Georgians have cast their ballot so far -- 48% more voters than at this point in the 2018 midterm, turnout in Athens is slower than what is happening through much of the rest of the state. In the 2018 midterm elections, 20,014 Athenians voted early in...
Grandmother in Georgia convicted of trafficking meth with her 2-year-old grandchild in the car
ATHENS, Ga. — A grandmother in Georgia has been convicted of trafficking meth while her 2-year-old grandchild was in the car in 2020. According to WSB-TV, on Oct. 19, a federal jury found Kimberly Garcia, 52, guilty of a count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and a count of possession of methamphetamine.
accesswdun.com
Herschel Walker holds Unite Georgia bus stop rally in Dawsonville
Walker pit-stopped at the Dawsonville, Georgia Racing Hall of Fame Tuesday morning and spoke with voters on key issues. Crowds gathered under the pavilion up the hill from the Racing Hall of Fame and cheered as Republican candidate Herschel Walker delivered his speech. He touched on many of the major issues his platform aims to address if he is elected to the United States Senate. Walker is currently running against Democratic incumbent Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver.
fox5atlanta.com
FOUND: Police reunite nonverbal boy found alone in Athens with guardian
ATHENS, Ga. - Thanks to help from the public, officials from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have reunited the boy found wandering alone in Athens with his guardian. Officials said the boy, who is nonverbal, was found in the area of Springtree Road and Gaines School Road. The boy was...
Monroe Local News
Local businessman Georgia Baker Jr. passed away this week
Local businessman George Baker Jr. passed away Monday and is being remembered for his friendship as well as his business contributions to Monroe and Walton County. He started Baker Group with his partner George W. Baker III in January of 2011, specializing in the sale of land and consulting services for land in Metropolitan Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the Southeast.
Clarke Co Sheriff’s Office holds Fall Festival
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office holds what it is calling a fall festival this evening in Athens: Sheriff John Q. Williams says the community outreach event begins at 6 and lasts til 9 o’clock tonight at the Sheriff’s Office Training Center on County Line Road in Athens.
Comments / 3