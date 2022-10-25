Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Look for more electric bikes and electric motorcycles on the streets of Los AngelesDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Related
outlooknewspapers.com
Bulldogs, Bears to Open League Prelims
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ tennis team lost a Pacific League match at Arcadia, 15-3, on Tuesday. No. 1 singles Sena Hammel tallied 6-1, 6-0 wins, while No. 2 Bernadette Hovhanasyan added a 6-1 victory. The...
outlooknewspapers.com
Celebrating 90 Years — Villa Gardens Senior Living Community
The year 2023 looks to be big for Villa Gardens. The community will celebrate 90 years as Pasadena’s premier destination for senior living, originally established by retired teachers in 1933. Consistently named the “Best Place to Retire in Pasadena,” Villa Gardens keeps residents close to all the happenings in...
One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia
Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank High School Classmates From 1972 Reunite
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank High School’s Class of 1972 recently held their 50th reunion at the Hilltop Café. The former students enjoyed an evening filled with shared memories and lots of laughter. A special recognition was given to the classmates who served in the military. The Reunion Committee members pictured above, from left to right, are Randy Arrington, Gail Michelle, Carol Bliss Sheetz, Lisa Shalem, Ginger Dillon, Sharon Dahlberg, Robert Godwin, Andrea Robinson, Rick Trotta and Michelle Varon. Not pictured: Shane Kelly, Craig Lark, Susie Giesler-Evans and Maryellen McMahon.
Altadena resident crowned Tournament of Roses queen
Bella Ballard of Altadena was crowned Tuesday evening as the 2023 Rose Queen at Tournament House in Pasadena. Ballard is a senior at The Ogburn School, a distance learning school. She is a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities, a volunteer soccer coach with Chelsea Football Club, a soccer player with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat Football Club and West Coast Football Club, a street soccer player with the Venice Beach Football Club and a plays tennis at the Arroyo Seco and Flint Canyon tennis clubs.
coloradoboulevard.net
City of San Gabriel: Fall Fun Festival On Friday
‘Fall Fun Festival’ will take over the historic Mission District in the City of San Gabriel, this Friday, October 28. The free festival will run from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will have frightfully fun activities for all ages including:. Haunted Zone and maze at the Grapevine Arbor...
outlooknewspapers.com
Family Service Agency Raises Funds With ‘Imagine a City’ Gala
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. There was a lot going on at the Pointe this past Saturday evening as the towering structure between Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and the Burbank Studios, née NBC, served as the venue for the Family Service Agency (FSA) of Burbank’s annual “Imagine a City” gala.
outlooknewspapers.com
Maranatha Wins League Championship, Mayfield Still Undefeated
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Maranatha High School varsity girls’ tennis team defeated visiting Valley Christian High of Cerritos, 11-6, to secure its eighth Olympic League title in the last decade and its 10th consecutive victory last Thursday. No. 1 singles...
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Arts to Host Solo Performance Festival
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale Arts is presenting its inaugural Solo Performance Festival consisting of three nights of performances featuring Los Angeles-based artists Ernie Silva, Ruthy Otero and Eternal Mind. The shows will be held at Antaeus Theatre in Glendale from Nov....
outlooknewspapers.com
LCHS Falls to San Marino; Flintridge Prep Defeats FSHA
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada High School varsity girls’ tennis team lost a Rio Hondo League match at perennial powerhouse San Marino 15-3 last Tuesday. Tsehay Driscoll, LC’s No. 1 singles player, provided the Spartans’ scoring by...
lbccviking.com
Thousands make way to PCC for Long Beach’s new swap meet
If you can ponder it, the 562 Flea swap meet will most likely have it. By the time the swap meet at the Pacific Coast Campus of Long Beach City College began, there were already over 3000 visitors in attendance. As they strolled through the maze of tents of small business owners, upbeat Latin music played and the aroma of tacos and Korean barbecue filled the air.
Mountain lion captured in Brentwood after hours long chase
A mountain lion that eluded authorities for hours in Brentwood was finally captured in the backyard of a home Thursday afternoon. Los Angeles police officers responded to Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. when the big cat was first spotted. Nearby Brentwood Science Magnet was placed on lockdown and police cordoned […]
lavistamchs.com
MBMS students harass Culver cheerleader squad at Costa
At the Costa home football game on Sept. 30, a group of Manhattan Beach Middle School students attacked Culver City High School’s football team and cheer squad by throwing items at them and repeatedly shouting the “N-word.”. The district made sure to swiftly deal with the issue by...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Beats Burroughs in League Finale
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. In the regular season finale for both teams, Burbank defeated host Burroughs High, 19-8, in a Pacific League rivalry game on Wednesday. The Bulldogs, who won their 16th consecutive game, took an early 5-1 lead after the first...
pasadenanow.com
$32 Million Pasadena Homeless Housing Complex On Track to Be Completed By May
The Diane and John Mullin Hope Center, a 65-unit housing project for homeless individuals under construction just east of Lake Avenue at 1000 E. Walnut St. in Pasadena, is currently on track to be completed by May 2023. “The Hope Center is on track and all four floors have been...
foxla.com
Scuba diver rescued by group of women in mermaid costumes off Catalina Island
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - "It was something out of a fairy tale, being saved by a mermaid," said scuba diver Javier Claramunt. He was diving off Catalina Island with his father and a friend Pablo Avila last weekend, when Pablo lost consciousness near the end of the dive. Keep...
Thousands flock to BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills to celebrate Diwali
Dressed in traditional attire, devotees showed up to the BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills to pray and give thanks during the one of the religion's most important festivals, Diwali."It's a time where we celebrate past achievements, value what we have here in our present, our friends and family, and refresh our minds before the future," said volunteer Aashi Patel. "We call our temple a Mandir. Mandir means a place where your minds become still. 'Man' meaning mind [and] 'dir' meaning still."On this holiday, the devotees started early baking food, both savory and sweet, to place as offerings before the...
These 3 L.A. Restaurants Are On Times’ List Of Best Restaurants In America
It’s no secret, the L.A. food scene is thriving and constantly evolving. From the Michelin-star establishments helmed by celebrity chefs to the sizzling delicacies offered at food trucks, it’s virtually impossible not to be inspired to eat. It seems, the Times agrees as three local spots on their list of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now” which is the second-highest number of eateries per city on the list. Now, this isn’t just an exclusive roster of places you might find on the Michelin trail; their editors and critics scoured every corner of the country from obscure...
outlooknewspapers.com
School Board Race Gaining Momentum
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. I really enjoy reading the Letters to the Editor. When a person recommends voting for someone, be it City Council or the school board, I would appreciate it if they would write about where that person stands on issues. It is not sufficient to say that a candidate has proven leadership, or that he is always willing to serve.
foxla.com
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
Comments / 0