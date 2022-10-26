Read full article on original website
Quarter 1 fall athletes of the week
“Derica medaled in both matches this week, shooting -1, 35 at Moorpark CC and -1, 33 at Los Robles, helping to bring our league record to 4-0. She is under par for the season again with a season-worst score of +1, 37, while all her other rounds are under par,” Coach Donn James said.
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28
It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"
On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Sept. 20. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
Hammer-time At The Wedge
A South Pacific storm over-performed to deliver solid, late-season SW/SSW swell this October. The local summer has been treating Newport Beach well with a good season of hurricane swells. Surfing The Wedge is not for the faint of heart. Huge wipeout and barrels went down this session. The same south...
Altadena resident crowned Tournament of Roses queen
Bella Ballard of Altadena was crowned Tuesday evening as the 2023 Rose Queen at Tournament House in Pasadena. Ballard is a senior at The Ogburn School, a distance learning school. She is a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities, a volunteer soccer coach with Chelsea Football Club, a soccer player with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat Football Club and West Coast Football Club, a street soccer player with the Venice Beach Football Club and a plays tennis at the Arroyo Seco and Flint Canyon tennis clubs.
Scuba diver rescued by group of women in mermaid costumes off Catalina Island
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - "It was something out of a fairy tale, being saved by a mermaid," said scuba diver Javier Claramunt. He was diving off Catalina Island with his father and a friend Pablo Avila last weekend, when Pablo lost consciousness near the end of the dive. Keep...
A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing
The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
Profile: Jessica Baumann
Senior Jessica Baumann cherished her time on the Oak Park High School Dance Team for the past four years. She was captain of the team for both the 2021 and 2022 season. At the senior night game on Oct. 14, Jessica danced on the OPHS football field for one last time as her time on the dance team came to an end.
You Don't Know (Smilin’) Jack!
Just before the Harbor Freeway ends and spits you into San Pedro, a large orange-colored object within the foothills leading to Palos Verdes usually catches your eye. Even on a foggy day, it stands out among a wall of squat white cylinders and brown earth surrounding it. The jarring color and shape inevitably provoke a “what is that?” for anyone seeing it for the first time. Anyone living or working in the South Bay can answer that question without missing a beat but, for me, it took nearly three months of making this commute before I finally asked one of the locals, what is that, anyway? My question was prompted by the fact that the orange object had suddenly grown a face that was staring right back at me.
Epic 30-Mile Jet Ski Trip to Catalina Island Certainly Has People Talking
It takes much longer than you'd expect.
7 Best Day Hikes Near Los Angeles: Hiking Trails You Can’t Miss!
Los Angeles is a mecca for many things: the entertainment business and celebrity sightings, all the green juice and avocado toast your heart could fancy, and miles of sandy beaches, just to name a few. Sunny nearly year-round, in LA you can head west and hit the beach or head...
El Monte trunk-or-treat event offers safe spooky season celebration in remembrance of fallen officers
This year has been a tough one for the El Monte Police Department. In June, two officers were fatally shot in the line of duty, and this week, Chief Ben Lowry succumbed to health issues. But it’s through tough times that communities come together, and on Thursday night, downtown El...
Wednesday's Child: Denise, Anthony and German hoping to find same forever family together
LOS ANGELES - Denise is the loving, easy-going big sister of this trio. She loves school and is interested in becoming a school teacher when she grows up, with social work being a second option she may consider. But when it comes to her brothers, Denise is quick to share the spotlight, highlighting Anthony’s love of all things soccer, and also reflecting on how she loves when, at the end of the day, German rattles on about all the activities he did throughout the day.
Street takeovers shutdown traffic in Santa Fe Springs and Westminster
Several street takeovers halted traffic in Santa Fe Springs and Westminster on Thursday evening. The street takeovers were reported at Shoemaker Drive and Excelsior Drive in Santa Fe Springs and Hoover Street and Trask Avenue in Westminster, CBSLA's Assignment Desk has learned. There were no injuries reported but there were also no arrests made. Hundreds of people were seen on video watching or recording the street takeover.When authorities arrived to the street takeover in Westminster around 10 p.m., the crowd was gone, according to the Westminster Police Department. There were approximately 100 cars at the street takeover in Santa Fe Springs when sheriffs deputies arrived to the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The crowd there quickly dispersed once authorities arrived.There was also another street takeover reported in Buena Park but authorities have not confirmed that one or any details to CBSLA.
Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.
103-year-old gas station sparks preservation debate in Eagle Rock
A 103-year-old gas station, located on the 1600 block of Colorado Boulevard, was recently purchased along with its neighboring property by Nick Wing of the Paradigm Collective. The small, 14-foot wide building is known as the Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station and has been located in Eagle Rock for the past 91 years, when it was moved from its original location, according to the Eastsider LA. President and secretary of the Eagle Rock Historical Society David Dellinger, who also works as ITS systems administrator at Occidental, nominated the gas station to become a Historical Cultural Monument (HCM), which would make it worthy of preservation by the Cultural Heritage Commission. Dellinger said the station is special because it is the last of its kind in LA.
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
Father Arrested In Running Springs
A Southern California man has been arrested for trying to drown his two-year-old daughter in a pond. The San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department says Timothy Shipman was seen trying to submerge the girl at a campground in the mountain town of Running Springs. Workers at the Pali Mountain Camp stopped...
These are the safest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, according to Niche
Despite what you may have seen or heard on TV, Los Angeles, for the most part, is a safe city to call home. But like any major metropolitan area, it all comes down to location, location, location. Some neighborhoods, towns or boroughs are inherently safer than others, but other areas might actually surprise you with […]
Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident
Updated 10/26/2022 at 8:56 PM: Knock LA made contact with the manager of EZ 2 Rent a Car. She said that the police had not reached out regarding the hit and run and the phone call from this reporter was the first she was hearing of it. The manager stated that the individual who rented the Toyota called her on Tuesday to report that they parked the car Saturday night and found it missing Sunday morning. EZ 2 Rent a Car located the vehicle and found the driver’s side was totaled. The manager is attempting to get in touch with authorities to inquire about the accident.
