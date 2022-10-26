Read full article on original website
The CDC has warned healthcare workers to be alert for Ebola as the deadly disease spreads in Uganda. Here’s what Americans need to know
Red Cross workers clean ambulances prior to transporting Ebola victims to a hospital on Oct. 13 in Mubende, Uganda. Emergency response teams, isolation centres and treatment tents have been set up by the Ugandan health authorities around the central Mubende district after 19 recorded deaths and 54 confirmed cases from an outbreak of the Ebola virus. The first death from this outbreak of the Ebola-Sudan strain of the virus was announced on 19 September and as yet, there is no vaccine for this strain.
Wbaltv.com
What is acute flaccid myelitis? Doctor explains why AFM is so dangerous for children
Medical experts are warning about a paralyzing disease in children that's similar to polio. The U.S. has recorded 22 confirmed cases of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) since Oct. 12, and 53 more suspected cases. None of the cases are known to be in Maryland. It is a rare disease, but...
Ransomware attack delays patient care at hospitals across the U.S.
One of the largest hospital chains in the U.S. was hit with a suspected ransomware cyberattack this week, leading to delayed surgeries, hold ups in patient care and rescheduled doctor appointments across the country. CommonSpirit Health, ranked as the fourth-largest health system in the country by Becker’s Hospital Review, said...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Isolation Guidelines, Is There a ‘Nightmare' Variant?
What should you do if you test positive with recent strains of COVID and how long could you stay positive, particularly as new variants emerge and BA.5's dominance declines?. There are guidelines you should know as some Illinois counties return to "high" COVID alert levels. Here's what you need to...
U.S. could face "tripledemic" amid exodus of health care workers
The U.S. could very well face what some doctors have dubbed a "tripledemic" this winter, with cases of COVID-19, the flu and a virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surging at the same time. The simultaneous increase in cases of three distinct viruses comes as more professionals are leaving the...
MedicalXpress
UK dentists forced to prescribe unnecessary antibiotics for toothache in pandemic
The COVID-19 restrictions preventing dentists in England from providing face-to-face treatment required some to unnecessarily prescribe antibiotics for dental pain, a study by University of Manchester researchers has shown. The results of the study were based on an analysis of NHS dental antibiotic prescribing data in England from before and...
TODAY.com
Hospitals becoming overwhelmed by outbreak of RSV
Hospitals around the country are seeing a growing number of children sick with a respiratory virus known as RSV as an outbreak of the illness grows. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Saturday TODAY.Oct. 22, 2022.
wtwco.com
Over 2 million U.S. women of childbearing age live in counties with no maternity care
Our population health leader weighs in on maternity care, colon cancer and colonoscopies, and the importance of exercise in this monthly update. The March of Dimes reports that one in 20 U.S. counties had less available maternity care in 2022 compared to 2020. About 2.2 million women (who had 150,000 babies last year) live in counties with no maternity care at all – no hospitals, no obstetricians and no midwives.
Are US Children's Hospitals Equipped To Deal With The RSV Surge?
With the recent RSV surge across the country, many are now wondering if the hospitals are prepared to keep up with the sudden increase in patients.
A cold virus is creating crises for pediatric hospitals
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. In the United States, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is creating a health care crisis in the pediatric system, which already has smaller capacity than the adult health system, placing the youngest and most vulnerable children at risk.
Cholera cases, deaths spike in Haiti amid fuel and water crisis
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The sun shone down on Stanley Joliva as medical staff at an open-air clinic hovered around him, pumping air into his lungs and giving him chest compressions until he died. Nearby, his mother watched. “Only God knows my pain,” said Viliene Enfant. Less than...
