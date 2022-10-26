Read full article on original website
Tech Baseball reveals 2023 schedule
The Texas Tech baseball team announced its 2023 schedule on Thursday, which features 37 home games. It's the Red Raiders' most games in the friendly confines of Rip Griffin Park since hosting 37 games in 2019 en route to the program's fourth College World Series appearance. For the second consecutive...
Cross Country set for Big 12 Championships Friday
The Texas Tech cross country team is set for the Big 12 Championships Friday morning at the LCU Cross Country Course. The women's 6k race will start the meet at 10:00 a.m. followed by the men's 8k race at 11:00 a.m. Awards will be presented at the conclusion of the men's race. In addition, the top 15 runners from each side will be named to the All-Big 12 team.
Ticket reminders, cautions announced for Baylor game
With Saturday's highly anticipated matchup between Texas Tech and Baylor at Jones AT&T Stadium, the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office has issued several reminders and cautions regarding tickets for the game. Scalping and soliciting of tickets on the grounds of Jones AT&T Stadium is strictly prohibited. There will be an...
Three and Three: Texas Tech vs. Baylor
This is a look into what we could see in the Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2) vs. Baylor (4-3, 2-2) game on Saturday night. Three reasons the Red Raiders could win the game, and three reasons they could come up short. I’m a bad news first type of guy, so, as usual we’ll start with the reasons Tech could lose first.
