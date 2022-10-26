The Texas Tech cross country team is set for the Big 12 Championships Friday morning at the LCU Cross Country Course. The women's 6k race will start the meet at 10:00 a.m. followed by the men's 8k race at 11:00 a.m. Awards will be presented at the conclusion of the men's race. In addition, the top 15 runners from each side will be named to the All-Big 12 team.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO