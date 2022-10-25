Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
Le Matin Patisserie is closing its doors at Robinsons this October 30
Le Matin Patisserie at 77 Robinsons will be closing its doors this October 30. Helmed by Michelin star pastry chef Mohamad Al-Matin, the French patisserie announced on Instagram that its last day at Robinsons will be this Sunday, October 30. Le Matin will move temporarily to Raeburn Park in November, where dine-in and pick-up orders are still ongoing.
Time Out Global
How to see the world-famous Tokyo tuna auction at the Toyosu Market
Tokyo’s Toyosu Market is one of the biggest fish markets in the world and famous for its lively tuna auctions. These early morning auctions have become a popular attraction, where visitors are allowed to watch the proceedings from two different locations. The first is just a passageway overlooking the hall, but the other is a special observation deck on the same floor as the auction. Entry is free for both viewing spots, but the latter requires advance reservations as only 27 people per day are allowed to watch the auction from this close-up angle.
Time Out Global
Starbucks releases an exclusive Japan-only Christmas collection
Starbucks never fails to surprise us with its seasonal creations. Autumn has already brought us the popular pumpkin spice latte as well as a cutesy-spooky range of Halloween mugs and tumblers. Next up, of course, is Christmas, and Starbucks has just revealed the festive collection that will only be available in Japan.
Time Out Global
Where to find Thanksgiving dinner to-go in L.A.
This year, leave Turkey Day cooking to some of L.A.'s best restaurants without sacrificing the comfort of home. Over the last few years, plenty of Angelenos have discovered the beauty of ordering a premade, restaurant quality Thanksgiving meal at home. Between the cleanup, the potential for dry turkey and the possibility of forgotten ingredients, there’s plenty of stress that comes with cooking your own turkey at home, so why not leave it all to the pros?
Time Out Global
Popular sandwich joint Eggslut to open a new branch at Suntec City by the end of 2022
Eggslut will be opening their second branch in Suntec City by the end of the year. Having first started as a no-frills food truck in Los Angeles, this sammie joint is what first sparked the loaded breakfast sandwich craze. Their first Southeast Asian outlet opened back in 2021, and the Scotts Square branch saw snaking queues with eager diners waiting up to three hours long. No word yet on if there are any Suntec City-exclusive menu items, but we can be sure that fan favourites will be included.
Time Out Global
How to quit sugar in a city that’s obsessed with the sweet stuff
If I had to describe my relationship with sugar, I’d use words like ‘obsessive’, ‘intimate’ and ‘fanatical’. I associate it with love – with my big sister buying me Freddo Frogs on the 159 bus to nursery school, with my grandma treating me to penny sweets on the bus home again. Then, later, Chinatown bubble teas, fending off geese to eat wedges of cake in Victoria Park café. If this all sounds saccharine, forgive me – my critical faculties (and teeth!) have no doubt been eroded by an endless, joyfully pastel-tinted succession of sweet treats.
Time Out Global
Printworks has announced one final season
South London’s cathedral of electronic music Printworks is officially closing down in 2023, but before it goes, the club is going out with a bang. It has just confirmed that it will be delivering a final closing season in spring and summer 2023, offering its biggest programming yet, as a culmination of its six brilliantly successful years of operation.
Time Out Global
Charoenkrung to welcome back Awakening Bangkok lighting festival in December
Awakening Bangkok, Time Out Bangkok’s signature lighting festival, is making a comeback to the historic quarters of Charoenkrung-Talad Noi. After being pushed back last year due to COVID, the event is back on its original schedule: in December, when the cool breeze makes it ideal to walk down dark alleys and gaze at awe-inspiring illuminated sculptures.
Time Out Global
Kids in Tower Hamlets are protesting at the destruction of their ‘school street’
Whether it’s soup on Van Gogh or cake on Charles, London has seen loads of protests in the last few weeks. Everyone’s got a battle to fight in this climate, even the kids. Children who attend a school in Bow in the borough of Tower Hamlets have taken to the barricades to protest the reopening of their ‘school street’ to traffic. The pupils (along with their parents) started protesting on Thursday to save the street’s traffic-calming measures from being ripped out by pro-car Tower Hamlets mayor Lutfur Rahman.
Time Out Global
The best carless day trips from Melbourne
No car, no problem: these excursions are all accessible by our state's regional train, ferry and coach system. Melbourne may be chock-full of things to do and see, but sometimes you crave a break from the hubbub of city life. From national parks, world-class wineries, gold rush towns to sandy beaches, the state of Victoria teems with things to escape to – all within a short distance of the CBD.
Time Out Global
Istria wins top Italian Gist Travel Food Award
The Italian Association of Tourism Journalists has just awarded Istria the status of Best Food & Wine Destination 2022 at the prestigious TTG Travel Experience tourist fair in Rimini. In bestowing the so-called Gist Travel Food Award, the organisation underlined that sustainability was the criterion that permeated the world of...
Time Out Global
Parm opened in Copley Place in Boston
Parm, the casual Italian concept by Major Food Group, opened its first Boston location in Copley this week. There is also a location in Burlington. Major Food Group of course also has Contessa in at the Newbury hotel as well. Parm was created by Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi, and...
Time Out Global
Diptyque is opening a brand-new London flagship store next month
Candle connoisseurs and home-fragrance enthusiasts, listen up, for we have good news. Très chic Parisian perfume company Diptyque will be opening its new London flagship this November. Famed for its limited-edition candles and iconic scents for the home, the brand already has five smaller stores dotted across the capital, but nothing anywhere near as extravagant as the imminent flagship.
Time Out Global
Visit the Wicked Pumpkin Pop Up in New Hampshire this weekend
This weekend the Wicked Pumpkin Pop Up is taking place starting on October 28 and wrapping up on October 30. Guests can expect three days of live music, entertainment, beer, food trucks and lots of fun activities for the whole family. The event is being held at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery...
Comments / 0