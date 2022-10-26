ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

georgiarecorder.com

Georgia Supreme Court hands supporters of Confederate statues in public squares partial setback

The Georgia Supreme Court just handed a mixed bag to supporters of keeping monuments commemorating the Confederacy on their historic courthouse lawn perches at public expense. On Tuesday, the justices upheld a state Court of Appeals’ dismissal of lawsuits filed by Sons of Confederate Veterans against Newton and Henry county commissioners over their removal of Confederate monuments because the organizations lacked standing to sue the counties since they have not shown that its members live in those communities.
MSNBC

Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble

New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
HuffPost

Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters

Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Business Insider

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock blasts GOP opponent Herschel Walker over campaign tumult: 'We have seen some disturbing things'

Raphael Warnock called out Herschel Walker after a campaign appearance on Friday, per the AJC. Warnock said that Walker's campaign tumult centered on abortion shows "a disturbing pattern." "It raises real questions about who is actually ready to represent the people of Georgia," he said. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on...
WBTW News13

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
CNN

Opinion: What Georgia's record-breaking early voting means

"Voters continue to turn out in record numbers here in Georgia, with early voting totals approaching those of a presidential election year," writes Jay Bookman. "In a closely watched, high-stakes, bitterly fought campaign season like this one, the question is natural: What does it mean?"
The Associated Press

GOP attacks Georgia’s Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit

ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the Georgia governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp four years ago, she didn’t go quietly. She ended her campaign with a nonconcession that acknowledged she wouldn’t be governor, while spotlighting her claims that Kemp had used his post as secretary of state to improperly purge likely Democratic voters. Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, a group focused on fair elections, which within weeks filed a wide-ranging federal lawsuit alleging “gross mismanagement” of Georgia’s elections.
WYFF4.com

Warnock, Walker face off for US Senate in Georgia

ATLANTA — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Warnock was elected to serve Georgia in the senate in 2020 after a special election for the seat. He's a preacher from the Savannah area who says he's focused on fighting for voting rights and expanding access to affordable health care.
WDEF

Senator Warnock Campaigns in Dalton

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- The stakes are continuing to rise in Georgia as numerous high stakes elections are upon us. In his tight battle for re-election against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, Senator Rapahel Warnock made a stop today at the Mack Gaston Community Center in Dalton. To a crowd of supporters,...
DALTON, GA

