Don Lemon ‘Stunned’ by Claim That Herschel Walker Is Anti-Abortion: ‘He Can’t Be, He Paid for It!’
Don Lemon was perplexed by a GOP strategist’s assertion Wednesday that Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is anti-abortion, despite The Daily Beast revealing that Walker paid for the mother of one of his children to have one in 2009. Lemon asked Alice Stewart, a former campaign operative for several...
Warnock expands lead over Walker in Georgia bid for Senate, but race remains tight: Poll
The Georgia Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Herschel Walker is still neck and neck in the polls despite recent allegations that the Republican candidate paid for a woman to have an abortion in 2009. Forty-six percent of Georgia voters say they’re likely to vote for Warnock compared...
'Come on, man': Carville pushes back on GOP commentator's reaction to Walker
Democratic strategist James Carville says he was “totally flummoxed” by CNN political commentator Scott Jennings’ reaction to reports about Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker.
Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth County
Walker last campaigned in Forsyth County on September 8 while on his “Restore America Bus Tour”(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) is making a second stop in Forsyth County on Thursday, October 27.
georgiarecorder.com
Georgia Supreme Court hands supporters of Confederate statues in public squares partial setback
The Georgia Supreme Court just handed a mixed bag to supporters of keeping monuments commemorating the Confederacy on their historic courthouse lawn perches at public expense. On Tuesday, the justices upheld a state Court of Appeals’ dismissal of lawsuits filed by Sons of Confederate Veterans against Newton and Henry county commissioners over their removal of Confederate monuments because the organizations lacked standing to sue the counties since they have not shown that its members live in those communities.
Is Raphael Warnock an Ordained Minister?
As the midterms near, voters have begun to question if Senator Raphael Warnock is an ordained minister, where he attended seminary, and whether he holds a Ph.D.
MSNBC
Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble
New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
Lindsey Graham Thinks Herschel Walker’s Election Would Inspire Black Children To Be Republican
I‘m not sure why South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is so passionate about playing the Calvin Candie to Herschel Walker‘s Stephen, but, boy, is he being loud, white and annoying about it. There’s a video clip floating around Twitter that shows Graham sitting next to Walker at a...
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters
Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock blasts GOP opponent Herschel Walker over campaign tumult: 'We have seen some disturbing things'
Raphael Warnock called out Herschel Walker after a campaign appearance on Friday, per the AJC. Warnock said that Walker's campaign tumult centered on abortion shows "a disturbing pattern." "It raises real questions about who is actually ready to represent the people of Georgia," he said. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on...
Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
Schumer says Warnock's Senate race against Walker is 'going downhill' in remarks to president
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., expressed concern Thursday about Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election race against Republican Herschel Walker during a conversation with President Joe Biden. The private discussion was picked up on a microphone and camera while they stood on an airport tarmac in Syracuse, N.Y.,...
thecomeback.com
Joe Biden & Democrats reveal Herschel Walker race “going downhill”
Former Georgia Bulldogs legend Herschel Walker is in the midst of a campaign for Georgia’s Senate seat as he runs as a Republican against incumbent Raphael Warnock. And as election day nears, it appears that the Democrats are getting quite nervous that Walker is going to win the seat.
Opinion: What Georgia's record-breaking early voting means
"Voters continue to turn out in record numbers here in Georgia, with early voting totals approaching those of a presidential election year," writes Jay Bookman. "In a closely watched, high-stakes, bitterly fought campaign season like this one, the question is natural: What does it mean?"
U.S. Senate Candidate Herschel Walker makes campaign stop in Statesboro
United States Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a campaign stop in Statesboro on Friday, October 28. Walker is running against incumbent U.S. Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock. The event drew several hundred fans out in the parking lot of Anderson’s General Store. Before Walker took the stage, five other speakers...
GOP attacks Georgia’s Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit
ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the Georgia governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp four years ago, she didn’t go quietly. She ended her campaign with a nonconcession that acknowledged she wouldn’t be governor, while spotlighting her claims that Kemp had used his post as secretary of state to improperly purge likely Democratic voters. Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, a group focused on fair elections, which within weeks filed a wide-ranging federal lawsuit alleging “gross mismanagement” of Georgia’s elections.
Oprah Winfrey to join Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for a virtual campaign event
Oprah Winfrey is the latest big name to join Stacey Abrams on the campaign trail. Winfrey will host a virtual event with the Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee titled "A Thriving Life!" on Thursday night. "I’m excited to join an extraordinary storyteller and my friend,@Oprah, for a conversation about this historic...
WYFF4.com
Warnock, Walker face off for US Senate in Georgia
ATLANTA — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Warnock was elected to serve Georgia in the senate in 2020 after a special election for the seat. He's a preacher from the Savannah area who says he's focused on fighting for voting rights and expanding access to affordable health care.
WDEF
Senator Warnock Campaigns in Dalton
DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- The stakes are continuing to rise in Georgia as numerous high stakes elections are upon us. In his tight battle for re-election against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, Senator Rapahel Warnock made a stop today at the Mack Gaston Community Center in Dalton. To a crowd of supporters,...
BET
Stacey Abrams Warns Of Voter Suppression In Georgia As Early Ballot Voting Continues
With the 2022 midterm elections just two weeks out, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is casting a warning about voter suppression even amid record-breaking turnout already underway. During a press conference on Monday (October 24), the voting rights advocate and former Georgia state senator said that high turnout isn’t...
