NY1
Schumer, Pinion debate in U.S. Senate contest on Spectrum News/NY1
As he debated his Republican opponent Joe Pinion Sunday night, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer defended his record as a top Democrat in Washington. "In the last two years under my leadership, the Senate has had the most productive session in decades," Schumer said. But while Schumer has long pointed...
NY1
10,000 fewer abortions in 2 months after Roe overturned, research group says
In the first two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, there were an estimated 10,670 fewer abortions provided in the United States compared to April — a decrease of 6% — according to data from the abortion and contraception research group the Society of Family Planning.
