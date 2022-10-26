ONA –The state cross country meet is upon us. Before the runners take their marks on Saturday in Ona, it’s important to see how local runners in the Class AAA races made it to the biggest stage in cross country. The top three teams in each region qualified as a team, and individuals who finished in the top 10 not a part of those teams qualified. The Parkersburg South boys and Parkersburg girls each made it as a team, while Parkersburg’s Jack Mills and Ripley’s Ellie Hosaflook (who is running in her third state meet) got the nod as individuals.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO