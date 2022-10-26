Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Spring Valley pulls away from Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — No. 7 Spring Valley took care of business here Friday night at Stadium Field as the Timberwolves handed No. 18 Parkersburg a 26-10 Mountain State Athletic Conference setback. Despite losing starting tailback Bruin Booth to a broken neck last week, junior Garryk McFeeley went for game-highs of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Patriots hang on to win wild one over Wheeling Park
PARKERSBURG — Senior night wasn’t anything short of eventful, as Parkersburg South took care of business behind a jam-packed second half to down Wheeling Park, 32-27. A slow offensive start for the Patriots (8-1) with only 86 yards of total offense in the first half was boosted by a 90-yard punt return for a score from Cyrus Traugh with 21 seconds left in the first quarter. It was a game full of long plays, as that one finally jumpstarted the offense.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Doddridge County, Williamstown big contenders in Class A XC championship meet
ONA — The cross country season will conclude early Saturday afternoon for the Class A thinclads and things should be more than interesting at the state meet when the girls run at noon and the boys at 12:45 p.m. at Cabell Midland High School. Williamstown’s boys are the defending...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Patriots, Big Reds and Vikings all represented in Saturday’s Class AAA races
ONA –The state cross country meet is upon us. Before the runners take their marks on Saturday in Ona, it’s important to see how local runners in the Class AAA races made it to the biggest stage in cross country. The top three teams in each region qualified as a team, and individuals who finished in the top 10 not a part of those teams qualified. The Parkersburg South boys and Parkersburg girls each made it as a team, while Parkersburg’s Jack Mills and Ripley’s Ellie Hosaflook (who is running in her third state meet) got the nod as individuals.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jackson captures Wood Co. title over Edison
PARKERSBURG — Jackson Middle School football coach Adam Jones described this year’s journey as an emotional roller coaster. Regardless of the ups and downs experienced by the Generals, they definitely closed the season on a high note after defeating Edison Middle School, 34-6, in the Wood County championship game at Thursday night at Stadium Field.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
G-men set to square off with West Virginia State
GLENVILLE — The Glenville State University football team has responded each time its lost a game with a win the following week. That task will be anything but easy come 1 p.m. Saturday at Morris Stadium when the G-men (4-4, 3-4) welcome in West Virginia State (5-3, 4-3) for a Mountain East Conference showdown.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Big Reds in search of win as Spring Valley comes to town
PARKERSBURG — Spring Valley will not be in a good mood come 7:30 p.m. Friday when the Timberwolves of head man Brad Dingess invade Stadium Field to take on host Parkersburg in a Mountain State Athletic Conference clash. After falling behind 25-0 last week inside The Wolves Den to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Christian claims WVCAT title
WILLIAMSTOWN — Still in its infancy in terms of membership in the WVSSAC, don’t go to sleep on Wood County Christian volleyball. The Wildcats are fresh off its first WVCAT championship in six years after making their way through the bracket as the No. 6 seed and winning four matches over the period of two days this past weekend in Charleston.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South plays host to talented Wheeling Park
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South football coach Nate Tanner paid quite the compliment to the respective quarterbacks set to go head-to-head when Wheeling Park visits Erickson All-Sports Facility on Friday night. On the Wheeling Park sideline is second-year varsity starter Brett Phillips. For Parkersburg South, Robert Shockey continues to produce...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
High School Football Capsules
RCHS (3-5) results: lost to Tyler Consolidated, 41-0; lost to Wahama, 47-20; lost to St. Marys, 67-18; lost to Doddridge County, 32-0; d. Ravenswood, 28-6; lost to South Harrison, 34-32; d. Webster County, 46-6; d. Wirt County, 30-12 GCHS (2-6) results: lost to East Hardy, 73-12; d. Webster County, 36-18; lost to Wirt County, 60-6; lost to Tyler Consolidated, 42-14; lost to South Harrison, 41-6; lost to Doddridge County, 42-0; d. Calhoun County, 18-6; lost to Tucker County, 42-14.
SportsZone Highlights: Williamstown at Doddridge County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Williamstown (8-1) defeated Doddridge County (7-2) by a final score of 41-14. Next week, Doddridge County is set to play Tygarts Valley High School.
WSAZ
Team of the Week | Huntington Highlanders
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After falling to Class AAA juggernaut Martinsburg in the state championship game in 2021, the Huntington Highlanders have been on a mission to get back to Wheeling. “It’s always the expectation as long as I’m here,” Head Coach Billy Seals said. “We want to get to...
Metro News
Marshall meets Charleston in first of two exhibitions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The wait is over for veteran Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni, who gets to see his squad in action against another team this weekend. The Thundering Herd hosts the University of Charleston in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Friday at Cam Henderson Center.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Worthington Women close season with luncheon and awards
PARKERSBURG — The Worthington Women’s Golf Association closed its 2022 season with its annual luncheon and awards ceremony at Napoli’s in Belpre. The annual league tournament was completed in September, with its highest honor being Club Champion. This year’s Club Champion is Carol Geletko, who repeated her 2021 Championship win.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Eschbacher to be inducted into Marching Band Hall of Fame
CHARLESTON — A late principal and marching band director at Parkersburg South High School will be honored Saturday with his induction into the West Virginia Marching Band Hall of Fame. Tom Eschbacher will be inducted in a ceremony at the 11th annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Championship after...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
‘Sports in American Culture’ broadens insights for students
PARKERSBURG — The enticement of taking the class “Sports in American Culture” as a college elective was an easy choice for Parkersburg High School senior Madison Marks. Marks completed the course as a high school elective when it was first offered to PHS students the previous year. The selection of sports personalities she met through virtual interviews broadened her knowledge not only on various sports topics, but she also learned about the backgrounds of popular sports figures.
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Huntington High School
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warms up the Friday Night Lights at Huntington High School. Students and staff arrived bright and early to pump up the highlanders with a bonfire and pep rally. The highlanders host St. Albans in the Friday, October, 28 matchup. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Billie C. Cox
Billie C. Cox, age 87, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg. He was born on June 21, 1935, at Five Forks, Ritchie County a son of the late Harley C. and Susan Ware Cox. Bill had been owner...
connect-bridgeport.com
Pennsboro Speedway, One of Region's Oldest, Most Well-Known Venues Coming Back for Action in 2024
According to WDTV, officials said an agreement has been reached to bring racing back to a historic speedway in Ritchie County. An agreement between XR Events and the Ritchie County Fairgrounds has been reached with plans to return racing to the Historic Pennsboro Speedway in 2024. XR Events, operators of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
