Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Making the Grade: W.Va. officials look to future of education
CHARLESTON — It is no secret that educational attainment for West Virginia students in the areas of math and reading was low even before the COVID-19 pandemic drove those scores lower, but education leaders in the state are looking to reverse the trend. Earlier this week, the National Assessment...
Parents say West Virginia school board takeover of Logan County Schools ‘not a surprise’
Since West Virginia state officials made the decision to take over Logan County Schools, the reactions from parents have been the same.
wchstv.com
POLL: Do you believe West Virginia's public education system needs totally overhauled?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s public education system has taken it on the chin recently, scoring poorly on the nation’s report card and the state Board of Education voting to take over the Logan County school system. Eyewitness News wants your opinion on how much you...
wvpublic.org
Justice Comments on State Takeover Of County Schools
Gov. Jim Justice made a brief comment on the state takeover of Logan County schools during his COVID-19 briefing Friday. With none of his usual advisors on the call, Justice was alone for his Friday COVID-19 briefing, and he took the opportunity to comment on two of the constitutional amendments on the ballot of the Nov. 8 election.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local students nominated to service academies
WASHINGTON — Four students from Wood, Jackson and Wetzel counties are among the 41 nominated to U.S. service academies by Sen. Joe Manchin. * Chase Trembly, Williamstown High School, to the Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy. * Sara Ellem, Parkersburg South High School to...
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
wchstv.com
Education officials react to record low test scores, West Virginia ranking near the bottom
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The latest test scores for the Nation's Report Card showed record low results throughout the country and had West Virginia ranked 47th. The reading and math test is part of the National Assessment of Educational Process program within the United States Department of Education. It's typically given every two years, but this is the first time since it started in 1969 that there was a three-year gap due to the pandemic. These are the first NAEP test results since the pandemic started.
West Virginia ranks #3 for most expensive healthcare
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – With open enrollment season underway, people are looking for opportunities to save on health insurance. In West Virginia, that will be more difficult than most other states. A recent survey from Forbes Advisor showed 70% of employed Americans plan to spend more time reviewing benefit selections to make the most of […]
West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wirt County to receive Clean School Bus funds
Wirt County will receive a portion of nearly $2 million appropriated to three West Virginia schools through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Clean School Bus Program. Wirt will receive $395,000 for a contract awarded to the Matheny Motor Truck Co., a joint release from Sens. Joe Manchin and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Amendment 2: Vote yes so lawmakers can move state forward
Having West Virginia’s Constitution cluttered with specifics on how and what can be taxed is the wrong way to enhance our state’s fortunes. Voters on Nov. 8 can change that through passage of Amendment 2, the “Property Tax Modernization Act.” We endorse its passage with this proviso — that legislators use the opportunity to begin a broader discussion on creating a modern tax system in West Virginia, one that gives more control to cities and counties on how to raise revenue instead of the current, one-size-fits-all approach coming from Charleston.
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates 11th District: Meet the Candidates
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One race people in the Mid-Ohio Valley will be voting on in the Midterm election is for a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates in the 11th District. First time candidate Republican Bob Fehrenbacher is running against Democrat Harry Deitzler. Deitzler: “I understand what...
WSAZ
State takes over Logan County School System following review
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Special Circumstance Review of the Logan County Board of Education and Central Office was conducted on September 15 through September 23 of 2022 and revealed 46 points of non-compliance, the West Virginia Board of Education announced Thursday. A team from the West Virginia Department...
West Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
West Virginia has many cities and towns, but not all are equally safe. Some cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
PETA responds to West Virginia school fundraiser where winners can ‘save or slaughter’ a pig
A West Virginia high school football team's fundraiser has caught the eye of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
alleghenymountainradio.org
Amendment 2 On the WV November 8th Election Ballot
With the November 8th Election fast approaching, a lot of Pocahontas County voters are confused about Amendment 2 on the ballot. If it passes, the it would remove the WV Constitutional restriction that prohibits the legislature from eliminating the business equipment, business inventory and personal vehicle tax. It would not actually eliminate those personal property taxes, but would enable the State Legislature to do so next session if it chooses to do that.
West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter
Residents in West Virginia can get assistance for utilities this winter season.
WVNT-TV
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year – what many agencies consider “cold cases”.
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
How can you vote early in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The November 8 election is now less than two weeks away, and the early voting polls officially opened this morning, Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the Mountain State. To vote early in West Virginia, you can vote at your local county courthouse during regular business hours. Many counties have other remote locations, […]
Comments / 0