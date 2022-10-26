Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' mixes late-night dreaminess with steely control
This is FRESH AIR. Taylor Swift's new studio album, her 10th, is called "Midnights," which she describes as the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life. Rock critic Ken Tucker says there's certainly a late-night dreaminess to its sound but also a bracing amount of Swift's clearheaded thoughts about love and life as a pop star. On the day of its release, "Midnights" set a record for the most streamed album in a single day on both Spotify and Apple Music. Here's Ken's review.
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
Florence Shaw of the group Dry Cleaning is a very different kind of rock star
What is a nascent band to do, when the person decided on to be the singer doesn't seem interested in singing – or even, really, being at the front of the stage? For the British band Dry Cleaning, whose second studio album Stumpwork was recently released, timing and persistence were key.
Girls5eva's Surprise Move to Netflix Was 'in the Works for Many, Many Months,' Says Busy Philipps
Girls5eva‘s unexpected trip to Netflix did not happen overnight. As we reported Thursday, Tina Fey’s musical-tinged comedy will relocate from Peacock to Netflix for its third season. But Busy Philipps, who plays Summer, a member of the series’ central quartet, is revealing that a deal to keep the show alive involved lengthy negotiations. “This has, like, kind of been in the works for many, many months,” the actress explained to her 2.4 million Instagram followers late Thursday. “I was always very hopeful that it was going to work out, but you never know until it happens. And it happened. And I’m very excited.” In...
Director Cameron Crowe on the opening of his musical 'Almost Famous' in New York this week
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks to writer and director Cameron Crowe, whose movie, "Almost Famous" is now a musical, and opening in New York next week.
Life Kit host Marielle Segarra is really into 'Practical Magic'
NPR's Life Kit host Marielle Segarra is really into the 1998 movie "Practical Magic," which stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as witch sisters in a small town. Need some joy in your life, a break from thinking about what to cook for dinner or which bills are due? NPR's I'm Really Into series is here to help. Here's Marielle Segarra, host of NPR's Life Kit. She has been queuing up the 1998 movie "Practical Magic" just about every fall since she was 9 years old.
What movies should you watch this Halloween? A horror scholar shares her favorites
GEORGINA CAMPBELL: (As Tess) This is 476 Barbary, right?. BILL SKARSGARD: (As Keith) Yeah. I'm renting this place. CAMPBELL: (As Tess) No, I booked it a month ago. SKARSGARD: (As Keith) Are you sure you have the right place?. CAMPBELL: (As Tess) Yeah. CHANG: Or a phone call from an...
