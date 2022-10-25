Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Is global economy approaching a recession, central banks unchained?
The global economy is on the verge of a recession, according to Reuters surveyed analysts, once again cut growth forecasts for key economies as central banks continue to raise interest rates to combat persistently rising inflation. Watch out this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : TSX financial stocks and their recent financial performance | Kalkine Media
The financial sector in Canada takes up a lion’s share of the stock market and constitutes about 30.54 per cent. As on October 27, 2022, the sector showed a quarter-to-date (QTD) increase of 1.398 per cent. Lately, the financial markets have been caught up due to increasing inflation along with the rise in interest rates. Amid this scenario, the Bank of Canada has announced an increase in the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.75 per cent.
kalkinemedia.com
kalkine : Coles flags climate challenge as floods push up inflation | Kalkine Media
Recently, Coles Group Ltd, Australia's second-largest grocer, announced that Climate change was its next big operational challenge. As the company announced its first-quarter sales results for the financial year 2023, it reported that the floods pushed up prices in the first quarter, lifting sales revenue but squeezing the farming supply chain.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Australia inflation races to 32 year high, is it alarming? | Kalkine Media
The rate of inflation in Australia has been extremely shocking and has come as a jolt. Australian Bureau of Statistics has unveiled shocking figures in the Consumer Price Index. The Consumer Price Index measures household inflation and includes statistics about price change for categories of household expenditure. According to the report, the annual CPI movement of 7.3 per cent is the highest since 1990. The inflation surged and went beyond its 32-year high last quarter as the cost of various commodities surged.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which UK real estate stocks to eye amid housing market slowdown prediction in 2023?
The average price of a UK home in an urban area currently stands at around £238,000. Despite prices in London surging by 6.8%, Sheffield is the city facing the greatest hike in house prices. The area in Northern England witnessed a surge of 18.9% in house prices, which reached around £228,000 in September.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists six Canadian stocks to watch for long-term
On August 16, 2022, Liberty LLC owned by Algonquin Power, announced its acquisition of Sandhill Advanced Biofuels, LLC. In Q2 2022, the revenue of NorthWest Healthcare was reported at C$ 111.8 million as compared to a year ago quarter. On September 22, 2022, WSP Global Inc. announced its acquisition of...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : ELMO (ASX:ELO) agrees to takeover from U.S. firm, what happens to shares?
ELMO Software on October 26 announced that it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed under which K1 Investment Management has agreed to acquire all of the issued shares in ELMO by way of a recommended scheme of arrangement. Watch this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Why was Bitcoin created? Does white paper have an answer? | Kalkine Media
Bitcoin’s white paper talks largely about ‘electronic cash’ and ‘no central authority’ to issue new coins. Bitcoin has been accepted as legal tender in a handful of small countries, but it is yet to achieve the status of a mass currency. Advanced economies like the US, Australia, and Canada have remained skeptical of Bitcoin and altcoins’ (Bitcoin’s alternatives) use as legal tender.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: How the recent federal budget changes the tax status of cryptocurrencies?
One of the big changes in the federal budget will be the way in which Australians pay taxes on crypto assets. Amongst those changes is the way in which the tax office views Bitcoin. Under new reform, Bitcoin will no longer be treated as a foreign currency for tax purposes.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which TSX tech stocks to watch after the market rebounds?
In the recent past, there have been many economic concerns such as high-interest rates, the Ukraine crisis, rising inflation, and interest rate hikes. Despite this pressure, technology stocks grew faster in comparison to the overall market. The ever-changing technology and its applications along with the competitive edge may be the reason behind this.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which ASX-listed coal player up 395% in a year? | Kalkine Media
The commodity coal, used for power and steel production, has not seen a lot of action in terms of growth capital being deployed in the past few years across the globe. Primarily because of environmental reasons. Watch out this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
5 TSX Industrial stocks to watch in the ongoing quarter
As on October 26, 2022, the stock price of Waste Connections Inc. rose to US$ 179.30. In Q2 2022, revenue of Cargojet Inc. was reported at C$ 246.6 million. On April 1, 2022, Stantec Inc. acquired Barton Willmore. In the Canadian stock market, the industrial sector has a major market...
kalkinemedia.com
Downer EDI (NZX: DOW) lands NZ$490M road contract in Victoria
Downer gets a NZ$490 million contract. The contract is for road maintenance in Victoria. It is a government contract that begins in February 2023. Downer EDI Limited (NZX:DOW), a provider of integrated services, announced today (28 October 2022) that it has received a road maintenance contract worth NZ$490 million. The contract is for a maximum term of seven-and-a-half years and begins in February 2023.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Five major tech behemoths earnings to look for
The earnings season has begun with several major companies already reporting their earnings. The optimism over the third quarter earnings season has also partially lifted the investors' spirits. Recently, the big banks and some other companies posted their earnings, which showed that most banks benefited from the higher interest rates. The market participants were anticipating negative corporate earnings this quarter, mainly due to the increasing costs, a jump in interest rates, and geopolitical turmoil, now its turn for the tech behemoth.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which 3 TSX stocks can retirees explore today? | Kalkine Media
To build a retirement portfolio, the strategy must be long-term. Investors need to be selective about stocks as they plan for their retirement. Remember to look at past performance along with present market trends. Apart from this, check the company’s background as well as its valuation. For retirees, there should be a regular flow of income. This aspect should be kept in mind while filling up your portfolio.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which ASX penny stocks to explore as energy sector jumps 2.46%?
The ASX200 index was up, gaining 0.59% and setting a new 20-day high, while the ASX All Ordinaries index gained 0.61%. Meanwhile, the ASX 200 Energy index also rose by 2.46%. Watch this report for more information.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists five major earnings to watch next week
Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) would announce its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) expects its revenue to increase by around 29 per cent YoY. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) noted a one per cent jump in its Q2 FY22 revenue. A string of companies...
kalkinemedia.com
Novonix (ASX:NVX) trading strong today – is this the reason?
Novonix has been marking gains on the ASX on Thursday (27 October), and was up 1.034% at 1:18 PM AEDT. The battery technology company, on October 26, shared that it has appointed Daniel Akerson and Ron Edmonds to its board of directors. On the same day, Novonix shared its CEO’s...
kalkinemedia.com
3 points to remember when availing a mortgage loan | Kalkine Media
A mortgage is like any other borrowing where you would need to repay the principal and the interest charged by the lender. In this video, we discuss three very basic but extremely critical points that can help you secure a better deal on your mortgage loan. These include weighing the proposals of various lenders including new fintech companies, being aware of how regular and bulky instalments can impact your finances in the longer run, and most importantly, acknowledging your own financial capacity before entering into a long-term commitment.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Can you mine Bitcoins in Australia?
Bitcoin mining has always enticed both individuals and businesses. One of the reasons is that crypto mining is usually considered a safer bet compared to trading where Bitcoin is highly volatile. The way it works is the miner gets a BTC token after partaking in the process of the recording of transactions on Bitcoin’s blockchain. This means it is a reward or payment for the work done, not any profit that arises from a buy-and-sell activity. So let’s take a closer look at Bitcoin mining for Aussies in this video by Kalkine Media.
Comments / 0