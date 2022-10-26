ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Anderson remembers 'Can Man' by collecting pop tabs in his honor

ANDERSON— The city of Anderson is honoring an icon. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died earlier this week at 75 years old. He died after fighting for more than three weeks after being hit by a truck in downtown Anderson. VanNess collected pop tabs and aluminum cans in Anderson...
Lucky Turtle Grill has something for everyone

It had been years since I even stepped inside Lucky Turtle Grill and Lucky Moose Lounge at 622 East Dupont Road near Pine Valley. To be honest, I’m not sure I actually have dined in. Last week, feeling the spirit of inquiry, I made a U-turn back to Lucky’s, literally.
The Covered Dish - French Onion Soup

We just returned from a 3 day trip to Indianapolis. My husband, Ervin, and son, Phillip, played in the monopoly tournament, in this racecar city. The city was lovely, the shopping was grand, especially at Trader Joe’s!!! I got to enjoy a lunch at the infamous ‘Dawson’s, just down the street from the track. You’ll never believe what their signature soup was? You guessed it French Onion, it was so smooth and the chunk of bruschetta was down in the middle, just like I enjoy it.
Foodie Fix: Marion’s Train Station Pancake House

20 minutes from Taylor, next to a set of railroad tracks in Marion on 406 E 4th St., squats the Train Station Pancake House. If you are craving a classic breakfast, yet open to the unexpected, this diner is for you. Brothers Hector and Efrain Perez reopened the restaurant in...
POTB 416: Looking ahead to IU’s exhibition opener with Tyler Tachman

Podcast on the Brink is back for a new episode with host Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall. On this episode, Bozich is joined by Tyler Tachman of The Indianapolis Star to look ahead to Saturday’s exhibition opener against Marian University. Bozich and Tachman discuss what they’ll be watching for on Saturday, the expectations for Jalen Hood-Schifino, Logan Duncomb’s role, what IU needs from Xavier Johnson and more.
Westfield’s historic log cabin set to open soon

A historical cabin in Westfield will finally open next month after it was nearly lost. The community says it’s the only historical structure, specifically a family dwelling, that’s been saved in the city. Westfield Washington Historical Society (WWHS) President Diana Peyton said, “It’s a part of our history,...
Indianapolis food news: Popular Zionsville restaurant’s renovation and new Fishers granola bar spot

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis food scene is always changing. This week, Indy Now’s go-to food expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, told us about a popular Boone County restaurant renovation along with some new spots to check out. A popular Zionsville restaurant is closed for remodeling. Cobblestone closed on October 9th for a complete kitchen […]
The Winter 2022-2023 Snow Prediction

How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question I am asked a lot this time of year. And while the average annual snowfall for Indianapolis is 25 and a half inches, there are several factors that come into play. Three out of the last...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
McRib returns for 'farewell tour'

INDIANAPOLIS — The McRib sandwich will return to McDonald's menus later this month, but the fast food restaurant warned fans it could be the final time. The iconic sandwich — boneless pork dipped in barbecue sauce and served with sliced pickles and onions on a homestyle bun — will be available to order Oct. 31. But in social media posts Monday, the restaurant said it would be "its farewell tour."
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
‘I wanted to live with the Barnetts’

Pictures showed eight jars of peanut butter and five jars of jelly crammed into a small fridge and four more jars in a drawer. This is what Natalia Barnett ate during her yearlong stay in her Westfield, Indiana, apartment, before she was moved to Lafayette, she said on the stand Wednesday during the third day of the neglect trial against adopted father Michael Barnett. The morning featured testimony from Natalia herself as well as from her roommate and friend Cynthia Mans.
2022 Holiday Events in Morgan County

The holiday season has officially begun, and there's absolutely nothing quite like a small town Christmas. If you didn't already know, Morgan County is home to some fantastic small town holiday events that you'll want to get on your family's holiday calendar ASAP! Below, you'll find our list of the 15 very best small town Christmas experiences this area has to offer. Oh, and don't forget to get the low-down on holiday shopping open houses, craft and vendor shows and other upcoming events on our blog or event calendar.
How much snow will Indiana get this winter?

Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
Medical device maker closes $12.5M funding round

Indianapolis-based NICO Corp. has completed a $12.5 million funding round. The company, which makes devices for minimally invasive neurosurgical care, said it will use the oversubscribed round to scale its business and add up to 15 jobs. NICO makes devices such as BrainPath, which is designed to help neurosurgeons navigate...
