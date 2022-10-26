Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrtv.com
Anderson remembers 'Can Man' by collecting pop tabs in his honor
ANDERSON— The city of Anderson is honoring an icon. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died earlier this week at 75 years old. He died after fighting for more than three weeks after being hit by a truck in downtown Anderson. VanNess collected pop tabs and aluminum cans in Anderson...
whatzup.com
Lucky Turtle Grill has something for everyone
It had been years since I even stepped inside Lucky Turtle Grill and Lucky Moose Lounge at 622 East Dupont Road near Pine Valley. To be honest, I’m not sure I actually have dined in. Last week, feeling the spirit of inquiry, I made a U-turn back to Lucky’s, literally.
Indianapolis pub named one of the ‘best gay bars in America’
According to the magazine, English Ivy considers itself an “LGBTQ+-enthused” “gay-thering place.”
lewispnj.com
The Covered Dish - French Onion Soup
We just returned from a 3 day trip to Indianapolis. My husband, Ervin, and son, Phillip, played in the monopoly tournament, in this racecar city. The city was lovely, the shopping was grand, especially at Trader Joe’s!!! I got to enjoy a lunch at the infamous ‘Dawson’s, just down the street from the track. You’ll never believe what their signature soup was? You guessed it French Onion, it was so smooth and the chunk of bruschetta was down in the middle, just like I enjoy it.
theechonews.com
Foodie Fix: Marion’s Train Station Pancake House
20 minutes from Taylor, next to a set of railroad tracks in Marion on 406 E 4th St., squats the Train Station Pancake House. If you are craving a classic breakfast, yet open to the unexpected, this diner is for you. Brothers Hector and Efrain Perez reopened the restaurant in...
insidethehall.com
POTB 416: Looking ahead to IU’s exhibition opener with Tyler Tachman
Podcast on the Brink is back for a new episode with host Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall. On this episode, Bozich is joined by Tyler Tachman of The Indianapolis Star to look ahead to Saturday’s exhibition opener against Marian University. Bozich and Tachman discuss what they’ll be watching for on Saturday, the expectations for Jalen Hood-Schifino, Logan Duncomb’s role, what IU needs from Xavier Johnson and more.
readthereporter.com
Westfield’s historic log cabin set to open soon
A historical cabin in Westfield will finally open next month after it was nearly lost. The community says it’s the only historical structure, specifically a family dwelling, that’s been saved in the city. Westfield Washington Historical Society (WWHS) President Diana Peyton said, “It’s a part of our history,...
Indianapolis food news: Popular Zionsville restaurant’s renovation and new Fishers granola bar spot
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis food scene is always changing. This week, Indy Now’s go-to food expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, told us about a popular Boone County restaurant renovation along with some new spots to check out. A popular Zionsville restaurant is closed for remodeling. Cobblestone closed on October 9th for a complete kitchen […]
cbs4indy.com
The Winter 2022-2023 Snow Prediction
How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question I am asked a lot this time of year. And while the average annual snowfall for Indianapolis is 25 and a half inches, there are several factors that come into play. Three out of the last...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WTHR
McRib returns for 'farewell tour'
INDIANAPOLIS — The McRib sandwich will return to McDonald's menus later this month, but the fast food restaurant warned fans it could be the final time. The iconic sandwich — boneless pork dipped in barbecue sauce and served with sliced pickles and onions on a homestyle bun — will be available to order Oct. 31. But in social media posts Monday, the restaurant said it would be "its farewell tour."
cbs4indy.com
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
Indiana Teacher is Being Called a ‘Hero’ After Saving the Life of a Choking Student
The teacher, Mason Wetzel, a graduate of Indiana University and formerly a Castle High School football standout, teaches middle school art at Lynhurst 7th and 8th Grade Center for Wayne Township Schools in Indianapolis, Indiana. On Monday, October 24th, 2022, during his lunch duty, he had to do something he...
‘I wanted to live with the Barnetts’
Pictures showed eight jars of peanut butter and five jars of jelly crammed into a small fridge and four more jars in a drawer. This is what Natalia Barnett ate during her yearlong stay in her Westfield, Indiana, apartment, before she was moved to Lafayette, she said on the stand Wednesday during the third day of the neglect trial against adopted father Michael Barnett. The morning featured testimony from Natalia herself as well as from her roommate and friend Cynthia Mans.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: When does daylight saving time end?
INDIANAPOLIS — Fall is here and it is turning cooler and we are losing daylight. This might have you wondering when do we turn our clocks back. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. This means when you go to bed Saturday night, Nov. 5, you turn the clocks back one hour.
Video shows 213 mph drive along Indy highway; Suspended driver still behind the wheel
INDIANAPOLIS — In a town known as the Racing Capital of the World, it’s commonplace to see speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But Indiana State Police say they were caught off guard to discover a car racing that fast on the city’s busiest highway.
visitmorgancountyin.com
2022 Holiday Events in Morgan County
The holiday season has officially begun, and there's absolutely nothing quite like a small town Christmas. If you didn't already know, Morgan County is home to some fantastic small town holiday events that you'll want to get on your family's holiday calendar ASAP! Below, you'll find our list of the 15 very best small town Christmas experiences this area has to offer. Oh, and don't forget to get the low-down on holiday shopping open houses, craft and vendor shows and other upcoming events on our blog or event calendar.
Local ice cream shop providing employment for people with disabilities
Tapping into an underserved workforce in order to fill jobs is the goal of Howdy Homemade Ice Cream.
How much snow will Indiana get this winter?
Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
Inside Indiana Business
Medical device maker closes $12.5M funding round
Indianapolis-based NICO Corp. has completed a $12.5 million funding round. The company, which makes devices for minimally invasive neurosurgical care, said it will use the oversubscribed round to scale its business and add up to 15 jobs. NICO makes devices such as BrainPath, which is designed to help neurosurgeons navigate...
Comments / 0