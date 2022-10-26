Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
An actual ton of candy is up for grabs in Wabash
WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Want some treats? How about a whole ton of treats?. The Downtown Wabash Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza will be held Saturday from 5-7 p.m. in downtown Wabash. The event is free and open to the public. Here’s the draw: …”a whole ton of candy, more trick-or-treating at...
wrtv.com
Anderson remembers 'Can Man' by collecting pop tabs in his honor
ANDERSON— The city of Anderson is honoring an icon. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died earlier this week at 75 years old. He died after fighting for more than three weeks after being hit by a truck in downtown Anderson. VanNess collected pop tabs and aluminum cans in Anderson...
WOWO News
Downtown Fast Food Block Acquisition Process Continues
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board on Thursday agreed to seek professional help in its acquisition of the so-called downtown fast-food block. According to The Journal Gazette, CIB member Don Steininger asked the board to hire a property manager to handle the much-delayed transfer of the land along Jefferson Boulevard just west of Grand Wayne Convention Center. The sale is not expected to close until after the end of 2022, but one of the restaurant leases ends next summer and will need to be renegotiated.
WANE-TV
The Last Fall: St. Joe Hospital demo nears the end
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Oct. 12, a six-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished. Now, the rest of the structure isn’t far off. Megan Hubartt, Director of Communications with Lutheran Health Network, told WANE 15 in an email Thursday “there is a final planned collapse to bring down that section sometime between this [Thursday] evening and tomorrow [Friday] afternoon.”
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne movie theater requires kids to be with adult
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne movie theater is now requiring children to be accompanied by an adult Friday and Saturday nights due to apparent criminal incidents. AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe 18 inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center told WANE 15 it had instituted a “Parental Escort Policy.” An AMC spokesperson said the policy was in response to recent “guest disturbances and property damage” at the theater.
WANE-TV
New steakhouse ‘sizzling soon’ to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new steakhouse appears to be headed to Fort Wayne. Black Rock Bar & Grill said on its website that a new Fort Wayne location was “sizzling soon.”. Black Rock serves its steaks on 755-degree volcanic rock, which guests can cook the meat...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne family to expand through embryo adoption
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When it comes to starting or expanding a family, there are many options to choose from such as embryo adoption, and one Fort Wayne family is sharing their experience. Jennifer, who is in an open adoption case and would not like her last name...
WANE-TV
Great Lakes Commission awards $200k for Spy Run Creek Restoration Project
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation (FWPR) received $200,000 form the Great Lakes Commission (GLC) that will go toward the Spy Run Creek Restoration Project in Franke Park. The Spy Run Creek Restoration Project involves the regrading, stabilizing and planting of 1,700 feet of the...
inkfreenews.com
Planet Fitness, Big Lots Moving Closer To Opening Dates
WARSAW – Two more stores in the renovated MarketPlace of Warsaw will soon open. Planet Fitness is tentatively set to open on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the store manager. On Monday, workers in the recently repaved parking lot could be seen unpacking and assembling some of the new exercise equipment.
$50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Two Hoosiers are $50,000 richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. Odds of matching four-out-of-five balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,130. One of the lucky tickets was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located at 7405 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne. The other $50,000 winning...
10/28 Highlight Zone – Sectional Semifinals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 5A no. 1 Snider topped 5A no. 10 Bishop Dwenger in the “Game of the Week,” Carroll went on the road to beat perennial powerhouse Penn, while Norwell, Bishop Luers, Eastside, and Adams Central rolled on sectional semifinals night of The Highlight Zone!
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
Football Friday Night: Sectional Semifinals
INDIANAPOLIS – All six classes hit the field on Friday night as the state football tournament moves in the sectional semifinal round. Hamilton Southeastern looks to take another step forward towards completing a perfect season as the Royals welcome Fort Wayne Homestead. Westfield aims to knock off Carmel in hopes of making its third straight […]
Van Wert, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
lhsmagpie.com
A Look Towards Logansport’s Past Through the Dead
Mount Hope Cemetery was established in 1928 and is the third-largest cemetery in Indiana. Stretching more than 225 acres, over 82,000 people are buried in this cemetery. Mount Hope is separated into different sections, including two different spots for veterans to be buried in. One of these spots is veterans circle, and every veteran buried here gets a free tombstone. The other spot is around the Soldier Monument, which honors all branches of the military. Mount Hope is also the resting place for some important people in Logansport history.
wfft.com
Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Local schools dealing with bus driver shortage, still...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Just like in year’s past, school bus drivers are in short supply. The job requires a CDL license, as well as a school endorsement and passing background checks. So, school districts can’t hire just any one. This problem is also made worse because of other industries competing for drivers.
WANE-TV
Woman, 56, found dead in north Fort Wayne home was shot: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was found dead in a home in north Fort Wayne this weekend had been shot, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive, within the Miller Ridge subdivision off Dupont Road, on a death investigation. At the time, police said they found a female in the home unconscious and unresponsive.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Various items were stolen from Dollar General. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. Fuel and sockets were stolen from...
