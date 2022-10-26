Read full article on original website
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
Bell Mansion hosting “haunted” halloween festivities
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - For 130 years, the Bell mansion hasn’t changed much. It was home to the Bell family then the Noble family for 30 years. Then from 1923 to 2018, Bell mansion served as a funeral home. Seeing body after body coming through the doors.
wrtv.com
Anderson remembers 'Can Man' by collecting pop tabs in his honor
ANDERSON— The city of Anderson is honoring an icon. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died earlier this week at 75 years old. He died after fighting for more than three weeks after being hit by a truck in downtown Anderson. VanNess collected pop tabs and aluminum cans in Anderson...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne movie theater requires kids to be with adult
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne movie theater is now requiring children to be accompanied by an adult Friday and Saturday nights due to apparent criminal incidents. AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe 18 inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center told WANE 15 it had instituted a “Parental Escort Policy.” An AMC spokesperson said the policy was in response to recent “guest disturbances and property damage” at the theater.
whatzup.com
Lucky Turtle Grill has something for everyone
It had been years since I even stepped inside Lucky Turtle Grill and Lucky Moose Lounge at 622 East Dupont Road near Pine Valley. To be honest, I’m not sure I actually have dined in. Last week, feeling the spirit of inquiry, I made a U-turn back to Lucky’s, literally.
WANE-TV
An actual ton of candy is up for grabs in Wabash
WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Want some treats? How about a whole ton of treats?. The Downtown Wabash Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza will be held Saturday from 5-7 p.m. in downtown Wabash. The event is free and open to the public. Here’s the draw: …”a whole ton of candy, more trick-or-treating at...
WANE-TV
New steakhouse ‘sizzling soon’ to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new steakhouse appears to be headed to Fort Wayne. Black Rock Bar & Grill said on its website that a new Fort Wayne location was “sizzling soon.”. Black Rock serves its steaks on 755-degree volcanic rock, which guests can cook the meat...
WANE-TV
The Last Fall: St. Joe Hospital demo nears the end
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Oct. 12, a six-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished. Now, the rest of the structure isn’t far off. Megan Hubartt, Director of Communications with Lutheran Health Network, told WANE 15 in an email Thursday “there is a final planned collapse to bring down that section sometime between this [Thursday] evening and tomorrow [Friday] afternoon.”
cbs4indy.com
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
Indiana woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
The woman had a BAC of .11% after the Jan. 8 crash on Lower Huntington Road.
casscountyonline.com
2022 Halloween events in Cass, Carroll, Fulton, Miami and Pulaski Counties
Last Updated on October 25, 2022 by Cass County Communication Network. Halloween is just a few days away and there are all kinds of events happening!. Check our calendars to find spooky and haunted happenings taking place in 2022:. CASS COUNTY. See the events on CassCountyCalendar.com. CARROLL COUNTY. See events...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne man ID’d in Monday fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 30-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a crash on Monday by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office says Ma Mat R Pe, was the passenger in a car that was hit by another car at the intersection of Paulding and Decatur roads Monday just before noon.
WNDU
Michiana humane societies seeking adoptions, pet food donations
(WNDU) - Two humane societies in Michiana are asking for your help as they look to stock up on pet food and find homes for the furry friends who are currently housed in their shelters. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is asking for canned wet dog food, which...
fox32chicago.com
Delphi murders: Arrest made in connection to slaying of 2 teen girls, sources say
CHICAGO - New information is being released in connection to the 2017 Delphi murders, Indiana State Police say. FOX 32 has learned through sources that an arrest has been made in the murder investigation of 13-year-old Abigail "Abby" Williams and 14-year-old Liberty "Libby" German. The Delphi Double Homicide Task Force...
Online predator group decoy leads to arrest of Anderson man
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is facing charges of attempted child molesting and child solicitation. The Madison County Prosecutor's Office charged 36-year-old Travis W. Perrine Wednesday. According to court documents, a person with Predator Catchers Inc. pretended to be a 13-year-old boy and had contact with Perrine through...
wfft.com
Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation
MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
Suspect Taken Into Custody in Connection With 2017 Delphi Murders of 2 Indiana Teens: Reports
Note: NBC Chicago will stream the 9 a.m. CST Monday Delphi press conference live on NBCChicago.com and our streaming channel on Peacock. To find the streaming channel, click on the “channels” tab on the free Peacock app and scroll down to NBC Chicago News. A suspect has been...
WNDU
Indiana AG Rokita warning of fentanyl disguised as candy ahead of Halloween
Edwardsburg Public Schools share improved millage proposal for Cass County voters. After not passing in August, Edwardsburg Public Schools have shared an updated millage proposal that will appear on the November 8th election ballot for Cass County voters. St. Joe Co. commissioner Carl Baxmeyer discusses future of Portage Manor. Updated:...
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
WANE-TV
Jay County Schools changes protocol after a rise in fighting
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A rise in fights during the first quarter of the year at Jay County Jr.-Sr. High School caused enough alarm that officials have changed the protocol when addressing physical conflicts between students. A concerned citizen reached out to WANE TV claiming there had been...
Comments / 0