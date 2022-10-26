Read full article on original website
Pro-life group protests film "Call Jane" outside Fort Wayne movie theater
The Northeast Indiana chapter of the National Organization for Women premiered the movie “Call Jane” at the Jefferson Pointe AMC theater Thursday. Pro-life group protests film "Call Jane" outside Fort Wayne movie theater. The Northeast Indiana chapter of the National Organization for Women premiered the movie “Call Jane”...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Bell Mansion hosting “haunted” halloween festivities
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - For 130 years, the Bell mansion hasn’t changed much. It was home to the Bell family then the Noble family for 30 years. Then from 1923 to 2018, Bell mansion served as a funeral home. Seeing body after body coming through the doors.
WANE-TV
Coliseum hosts Fort Wayne Fall RV Show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For those in the market for an RV, the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is the place to be as the Coliseum kicked off Day 2 of the Fort Wayne Fall RV Sale Saturday morning. The event consists of a blowout sale, which David...
WANE-TV
New steakhouse ‘sizzling soon’ to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new steakhouse appears to be headed to Fort Wayne. Black Rock Bar & Grill said on its website that a new Fort Wayne location was “sizzling soon.”. Black Rock serves its steaks on 755-degree volcanic rock, which guests can cook the meat...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne movie theater requires kids to be with adult
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne movie theater is now requiring children to be accompanied by an adult Friday and Saturday nights due to apparent criminal incidents. AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe 18 inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center told WANE 15 it had instituted a “Parental Escort Policy.” An AMC spokesperson said the policy was in response to recent “guest disturbances and property damage” at the theater.
WOWO News
Downtown Fast Food Block Acquisition Process Continues
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board on Thursday agreed to seek professional help in its acquisition of the so-called downtown fast-food block. According to The Journal Gazette, CIB member Don Steininger asked the board to hire a property manager to handle the much-delayed transfer of the land along Jefferson Boulevard just west of Grand Wayne Convention Center. The sale is not expected to close until after the end of 2022, but one of the restaurant leases ends next summer and will need to be renegotiated.
13abc.com
This is Home- October 28, 2022
New Wauseon restaurant "The Table on Fulton" Dum-Dum suckers decorate 146 feet tall water tower. The City of Bryan's water tower is now a monument to America's favorite sucker.
WANE-TV
The Last Fall: St. Joe Hospital demo nears the end
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Oct. 12, a six-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished. Now, the rest of the structure isn’t far off. Megan Hubartt, Director of Communications with Lutheran Health Network, told WANE 15 in an email Thursday “there is a final planned collapse to bring down that section sometime between this [Thursday] evening and tomorrow [Friday] afternoon.”
Times-Union Newspaper
Furniture Factory Outlet Holds Event Saturday To Benefit AWL
Furniture Factory Outlet, 3696 E. U.S. 30, Warsaw, will hold “Henry’s Furry Friends” Fall Festival Saturday to benefit the Animal Welfare League. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and all proceeds will benefit the AWL. AWL Executive Director Tonya Blanchard said she is...
WANE-TV
Details of dismemberment discussed in murder trial
WARNING: This story contains content some readers may find disturbing. Mathew Cramer, the man accused of killing a local and popular food truck operator and dismembering his body in April 2021, spent a lot of time walking the streets of Fort Wayne. With no vehicle, no money, no job and few friends, he became connected to Shane Nguyen after the 55-year-old pulled alongside of him in his black Honda Odyssey van and offered him a ride.
Indiana woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
The woman had a BAC of .11% after the Jan. 8 crash on Lower Huntington Road.
wfft.com
Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead
KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
WANE-TV
Woman, 56, found dead in north Fort Wayne home was shot: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was found dead in a home in north Fort Wayne this weekend had been shot, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive, within the Miller Ridge subdivision off Dupont Road, on a death investigation. At the time, police said they found a female in the home unconscious and unresponsive.
cbs4indy.com
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
Former IU basketball star James Blackmon Jr. hosts basketball camp in Fort Wayne
Every participant received a camp t-shirt, a poster autographed by Blackmon, a picture with Blackmon, and pizza after the session.
wfft.com
Meet the Candidates: Fort Wayne Community Schools Board District 1
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Julia Hollingsworth and Jeannette Jaquish both have experience in Fort Wayne Community Schools. Jaquish’s children went to FWCS. Hollingsworth herself attended FWCS, worked in the district for 30 years and has now served on the board for 12 years. She said the biggest...
Van Wert, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wfft.com
Snider High School preparing staff in case of active shooter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's not something Chad Hissong wants to think about. But it's part of the job. Snider High School's principal said making sure his staff is prepared for a school shooting is a necessary precaution. “We don’t expect it to happen, we never want it to...
WANE-TV
Coroner ID’s man killed in crash in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a three-vehicle crash in southeast Fort Wayne Monday. Ma Mat R Pe, 30, died of multiple blunt force injuries in the crash at Paulding and Decatur roads, the coroner’s office said Wednesday. His death was ruled an accident.
