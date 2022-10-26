Read full article on original website
SFGate
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.
Teenage Jimmy Page Sweet Talked the Girl Behind the Record Counter to Order Blues Records Just for Him
'Led Zeppelin: The Biography' reveals that famous guitarist Jimmy Page was smooth with women when he was only a teenager.
Bruce Dickinson Calls Out Concertgoers for Smoking Weed at Iron Maiden Show
Iron Maiden clearly aren't cool with the ganja. A fan-captured video shows lead singer Bruce Dickinson lambasting concertgoers at an Iron Maiden show last month for smoking weed during the band's performance. It happened on Sept. 21 at Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast" tour stop at Anaheim, California's Honda...
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Expected to Confirm 'Midnights' Tour Soon
This one’s for the Swifties — Taylor Swift is expected to officially announce her Midnights tour on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The musician is the latest guest to star in the show in celebration of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which arrived with a surprise “3 a.m. Edition” three hours after the release. With a total of 20 fresh tracks, fans are now wondering whether Swift will be going on tour for her new album.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Jules Bass, known for work on ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ and other holiday specials, dies: reports
Jules Bass, known for his work on stop-motion holiday specials we still enjoy today passed away Tuesday. He was 87.
Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists
Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
Kendrick Lamar Subtly Tried to Unite 2 Notorious Gangs Through a Pair of Sneakers
Kendrick Lamar's shoe deal with Reebok included a plea to Compton's biggest gangs to come together and shed the violence.
D.H. Peligro, drummer for punk rock band Dead Kennedys, dies at 63
According to a tweet posted on the band's official Twitter account, Peligro, whose real name was Darren Henley, died in Los Angeles on Friday due to "trauma to his head from an accidental fall."
Stereogum
Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single
For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
John Mellencamp Releases Previously Unheard Song “Smart Guys” Ahead of ‘Scarecrow’ Reissue
Legendary heartland songwriter and performer John Mellencamp has released the previously unheard song “Smart Guys,” ahead of the forthcoming reissue of his classic 1985 album, Scarecrow, which itself is set to drop on November 4. The reissue product suite includes a Super Deluxe edition (2 CDs, 180-gram LP,...
Iggy Pop Recruits Chad Smith And Duff McKagan For New Single 'Frenzy'
The 'unadulterated primal rock' was also produced by Andrew Watt.
New Song Friday! Hear New Tracks from Macklemore, Dr. John, John Oates, Andrew Bird and Phoebe Bridgers and More!
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Slipknot Announce Knotfest Australia With Parkway Drive, Megadeth + More
Dates for an inaugural Knotfest Australia has been floating around this month, and now, the masked metalheads in Slipknot have officially announced the lineup for the first-ever Australian stops of their signature music and arts festival. Are you ready to rock Down Under?. It's undoubtedly going to be a loud...
Iron Maiden’s ‘Future Past’ Tour Will Extend Into 2024, Band’s Manager Says
Iron Maiden just wrapped their long-running "Legacy of the Beast World Tour" in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday (Oct. 27). And the legendary heavy metal band is already looking toward their "The Future Past Tour" to kick off in Europe next year. On Friday (Oct. 28), in a thank you note...
Eric Church Launching 24/7 ‘Outsiders Radio’ Channel On SiriusXM
If you want to listen to a specially-curated playlist of some of Eric Church’s favorite music 24/7, it’s about to become a reality. He just announced in a special message to his fan club, the Church Choir, that he is taking his Outsiders Radio show to a full-time SiriusXM channel, which will now run 24/7 and is officially titled Eric Church Outsiders Radio.
See ‘Almost Famous’ Musical Cast Record ‘No Friends’ Ahead of Broadway Opening Night
Ahead of next week’s opening night on Broadway, the Almost Famous musical — based on Cameron Crowe’s rock film classic — has shared the latest single from its original cast recording, “No Friends.”. The production also shared a video of the cast recording the track...
