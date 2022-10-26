ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

SFGate

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.
Hypebae

Taylor Swift Expected to Confirm 'Midnights' Tour Soon

This one’s for the Swifties — Taylor Swift is expected to officially announce her Midnights tour on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The musician is the latest guest to star in the show in celebration of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which arrived with a surprise “3 a.m. Edition” three hours after the release. With a total of 20 fresh tracks, fans are now wondering whether Swift will be going on tour for her new album.
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
American Songwriter

Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists

Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
WASHINGTON STATE
Stereogum

Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single

For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
Noisecreep

Slipknot Announce Knotfest Australia With Parkway Drive, Megadeth + More

Dates for an inaugural Knotfest Australia has been floating around this month, and now, the masked metalheads in Slipknot have officially announced the lineup for the first-ever Australian stops of their signature music and arts festival. Are you ready to rock Down Under?. It's undoubtedly going to be a loud...
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Launching 24/7 ‘Outsiders Radio’ Channel On SiriusXM

If you want to listen to a specially-curated playlist of some of Eric Church’s favorite music 24/7, it’s about to become a reality. He just announced in a special message to his fan club, the Church Choir, that he is taking his Outsiders Radio show to a full-time SiriusXM channel, which will now run 24/7 and is officially titled Eric Church Outsiders Radio.

