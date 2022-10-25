Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
How to see the world-famous Tokyo tuna auction at the Toyosu Market
Tokyo’s Toyosu Market is one of the biggest fish markets in the world and famous for its lively tuna auctions. These early morning auctions have become a popular attraction, where visitors are allowed to watch the proceedings from two different locations. The first is just a passageway overlooking the hall, but the other is a special observation deck on the same floor as the auction. Entry is free for both viewing spots, but the latter requires advance reservations as only 27 people per day are allowed to watch the auction from this close-up angle.
Firebombing at UK immigration office handling Channel migrants
An attacker on Sunday threw firebombs at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats as the government seeks to curb record arrivals. Government figures showed that 990 migrants crossed the Channel in small boats on Saturday, bringing this year's record total to nearly 40,000.
Time Out Global
Starbucks releases an exclusive Japan-only Christmas collection
Starbucks never fails to surprise us with its seasonal creations. Autumn has already brought us the popular pumpkin spice latte as well as a cutesy-spooky range of Halloween mugs and tumblers. Next up, of course, is Christmas, and Starbucks has just revealed the festive collection that will only be available in Japan.
Time Out Global
Shake Shack and Lane Eight team up for a limited-edition sneaker collab
Shake Shack and footwear company Lane Eight have joined hands to celebrate their fourth year in Hong Kong, unveiling Shake Shack x Lane Eight Trainer AD 1 as the ultimate fusion of the two! The cloud-white sneakers features Shake-Shack-Green shoelaces and several shoe charms ranging from a burger and fries to a shake bottle. The shoes are made without animal-derived materials and take a sustainable step toward a better planet.
Time Out Global
Printworks has announced one final season
South London’s cathedral of electronic music Printworks is officially closing down in 2023, but before it goes, the club is going out with a bang. It has just confirmed that it will be delivering a final closing season in spring and summer 2023, offering its biggest programming yet, as a culmination of its six brilliantly successful years of operation.
Time Out Global
How to quit sugar in a city that’s obsessed with the sweet stuff
If I had to describe my relationship with sugar, I’d use words like ‘obsessive’, ‘intimate’ and ‘fanatical’. I associate it with love – with my big sister buying me Freddo Frogs on the 159 bus to nursery school, with my grandma treating me to penny sweets on the bus home again. Then, later, Chinatown bubble teas, fending off geese to eat wedges of cake in Victoria Park café. If this all sounds saccharine, forgive me – my critical faculties (and teeth!) have no doubt been eroded by an endless, joyfully pastel-tinted succession of sweet treats.
Time Out Global
This legendary US rollerskating rink is opening in London next month
London’s roller community, listen up and get your skates on because it’s about to get serious. Ditch Victoria Park skate sessions this winter because there’s a brand new American skating rink coming to London next month that’s basically a nightclub on wheels. Flipper’s Roller Boogie Paradise is opening in west London’s White City on November 11, housing a roller rink, a live music venue, a diner and a pro skate shop.
Time Out Global
Istria wins top Italian Gist Travel Food Award
The Italian Association of Tourism Journalists has just awarded Istria the status of Best Food & Wine Destination 2022 at the prestigious TTG Travel Experience tourist fair in Rimini. In bestowing the so-called Gist Travel Food Award, the organisation underlined that sustainability was the criterion that permeated the world of...
Time Out Global
You can now get a ten-year visa to stay in Bali – but there’s a pretty big catch
With its picture-perfect beaches, thriving local and expat communities and dazzling tropical ecosystems, Bali is definitely the kind of place we can picture ourselves spending the next decade. And the Indonesian government has just announced a new visa that’ll let you do just that. From later this year, arrivals will be able to get a visa that will let them stay in Indonesia for up to ten years.
