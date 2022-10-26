ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
slocity.org

Arrests For Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of a Loaded Concealed Firearm and Warrants

TYPE OF INCIDENT: Arrests For Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of a Loaded Concealed Firearm and Warrants. DATE AND TIME OF INCIDENT: Friday, October 28, 2022 at 3:50 am. PLACE OF OCCURRENCE: Phillips and Grove. SUSPECT INFORMATION:. Mario Cruz-Calix, 26-year-old resident of Oakland, CA. Kevin Carranza-Mendieta, 24-year-old resident of Oakland,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Catalytic converter thief caught in the act in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police arrested a suspect who appears to have been caught red-handed stealing a catalytic converter in a South San Francisco Friday night.In a post on its social media pages, South San Francisco police said last night officers responded to Aspen Ave on the report of an in-progress catalytic converter theft. Officers found a suspect actively stealing the device from a Honda minivan. a vehicle. He attempted to flee but was apprehended, police said. The suspect, a 40-year-old man from Oakland, was not identified.  The department posted an image from the officers' dashcam of the suspect trying to flee, as well as the catalytic converter and cordless reciprocating saw used to steal the device.In the post comments, the department credited a concerned citizen's call to police, and said it took 50 seconds from the time of the call to the time officers' arrived.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Armed robbery reported in Berkeley

BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley were investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Saturday morning. The robbery occurred around 3:25 a.m. on Saturday in the area of College Avenue and Derby Street. The suspect involved in the robbery was armed with a gun, according to police. Police described the suspect as a person in their 20s and wearing a ski mask and all-black clothing. The suspect was seen getting into the rear passenger side of a black BMW SUV. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Berkeley police at (510) 981-5900.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two suspects arrested in brazen Little Saigon slaying of Oakland dentist Lili Xu

OAKLAND -- Two suspects have been arrested in the brazen August Oakland slaying of Lili Xu, whose murder was captured on surveillance video as she sat in her car on a street in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood.The slaying triggered outrage in the city which is currently suffering through a surge of deadly street violence.Oakland police merely announced the arrest early Friday morning. More details were to be released at an afternoon press conference from Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong and Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley.The incident began as a daylight attempted robbery on Sunday afternoon August 21st...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Big rig overturns in Fremont collision; Mowry Ave. traffic blocked

FREMONT -- A collision involving a big rig that overturned was blocking traffic in Fremont along Mowry Avenue Friday morning.Fremont police reported the crash at around 10:30 a.m. and said the southbound onramp to Interstate Highway 880 from westbound Mowry was closed and westbound traffic on Mowry reduced to one lane.The circumstances surrounding the crash and word of any injuries were not immediately available.Drivers were urged to avoid westbound Mowry Ave from Farwell Drive to I-880. The closure was expected to last about three hours. 
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Boyfriend arrested in murder-for-hire slaying of Oakland dentist Lili Xu kills self in jail

OAKLAND -- Law enforcement sources have confirmed that Nelson Chia, the boyfriend arrested in the August murder-for-hire slaying of Dr. Lili Xu in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, fatally hanged himself at Santa Rita Jail Friday afternoon.The source told KPIX 5 that Chia hung himself in his cell at around 2 p.m. on Friday. There was no word whether authorities had the suspect under a suicide watch.In a press release issued by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Friday evening, authorities said Chia was being booked into Santa Rita for the murder of Xu Friday afternoon. Chia had been assigned to a...
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Man Arrested in Homemade Illegal Gun Manufacturing Operation

The Brentwood Police Department announced Thursday that an investigation has led to an arrest of a Brentwood man involved in homemade illegal gun manufacturing. According to police, the firearms were made using 3D printers and other tools. On Wednesday, members from our Investigations Division executed a Search Warrant in the...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies

(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Suspects arrested in brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- An adult suspect and three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose last August that was recorded by a surveillance camera.San Jose police said 21-year-old Sacramento resident Sterling Smith, already on parole, was arrested Tuesday in his hometown. All three juveniles --  ranging in age from 14 to 17 -- were taken into custody the same day at residences in San José. A fifth suspect -- 19-year-old Brayan Perez Macias of San Jose -- remains at large and investigators were asking the public's help in locating...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist Lili Xu’s boyfriend kills himself in custody after arrest

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The boyfriend of murdered Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in custody on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) confirmed to KRON4. The man, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO said while Chia […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist Lili Xu killing was murder-for-hire: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests in the August killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu. At a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said that Xu’s killing was not a random act, or a hate crime, but rather a targeted murder-for-hire killing. Oakland resident Nelson […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

12-year-old Pinole boy reported missing

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Pinole Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy. Police said Lavon Williams was last seen walking west on San Pablo Ave. near China House, located at 1971 San Pablo Avenue. PPD did not specify when Lavon was last seen. Lavon may have been heading to his grandmother’s house […]
PINOLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy