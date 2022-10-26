ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
dbknews.com

Hundreds flock to College Park Trader Joe’s on opening day

Murals featuring the University of Maryland at Trader Joe's on Oct. 26, 2022. (Christine Zhu/The Diamondback) Seven years ago, longtime College Park resident Beth Domingo created a Facebook group called “College Park Wants Trader Joes.” Since then, she’s been lobbying local legislators to try to make it happen.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Maryland volleyball rolls on the road, defeats Iowa, 3-1

Rainelle Jones celebrates during Maryland volleyball's loss to Nebraska on Oct. 2, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The DIamondback) Sitting on match point amidst a fourth-set offensive onslaught, Maryland volleyball looked to pound home one final kill that would cap off a crucial comeback victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes. But the Terps didn’t...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy