Wes Moore, the Maryland Democratic nominee for governor, speaks at the Early Vote Rally in Stamp Student Union on Oct. 26, 2022. (Daryl Perry/The Diamondback) Scores of students, union leaders and community members flooded into the Stamp Student Union atrium at the University of Maryland Wednesday to hear from gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore and other Democratic candidates on the ballot this November.

