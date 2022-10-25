ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn County, CA

mendofever.com

One Dead After Car Collides With Tree and Catches Fire South of Hopland

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a vehicle crashed into a tree along Highway 101 south of Hopland and subsequently erupted into flames. Sadly, one person died in the accident. Highway 101 traffic is being diverted as first responders secure the scene. Drivers will...
HOPLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Chico Pedestrian Accident Causes Major Injuries

Ivy Street Intersection Site of Motor Vehicle Crash With Pedestrian. A pedestrian accident on October 22 caused major injuries in a crash with a motor vehicle in Chico. The accident happened at the Ivy Street intersection with West Third Street. Chico Police Department officers arrived at the scene and said the walker was crossing the street when the accident happened.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Willows shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

WILLOWS, Calif. - 9:53 P.M. UPDATE - One person has been severely injured in a shooting off Highway 99w and County Road 60, the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Around 5:30 p.m., Glenn County Sheriff's Deputies and CHP were dispatched to a report of a shooting at the intersection of County Road 60 and Highway 99w. Responding officers say they found a male subject inside a vehicle with life-threatening injuries believed to be sustained in the shooting.
WILLOWS, CA
FOX40

Vehicle stolen in Yuba City while warming up

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle was stolen in Yuba City on Friday morning after the owner left the car running as it warmed up, according to the Yuba City Police Department. The car was reported stolen at 5:30 a.m., according to police, and around 7:30 a.m. another call came in that a relative […]
YUBA CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

Firefighters stop house fire in Red Bluff on Thursday afternoon

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a small fire inside the walls of a home in Red Bluff on Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Red Bluff Fire Department (RBFD) said their crews were dispatched to a home on Lincoln Street at around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday. When crews arrived,...
RED BLUFF, CA
mendofever.com

Man Reportedly Beats Another With Crowbar in Front of Ukiah Gas Station

An assault reportedly occurred near the intersection of Ukiah’s Talmage Road and Airport Park Boulevard around 9:04 p.m. The dispatcher relayed to officers that multiple callers indicated a man was beating another with a crowbar at the entrance to Quick Stop, a gas station on that corner. The suspect...
UKIAH, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Well-known pastor arrested after air-rifle shooting in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Police arrested Vincent Haynie, with the Vince Haynie Ministries, in connection with a shooting Thursday night in Chico. Officers arrested Haynie in the area of Park Avenue and 12th Street nearly 15 minutes after responding to the shooting. Authorities responded to the Taj Indian Cuisine and The...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE responding to vegetation fire in Berry Creek

BERRY CREEK, Calif. 2:26 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to a structure fire that has spread to vegetation in Berry Creek. At 2:21 p.m., CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the forward spread was stopped. According to CAL FIRE, the Deer Fire started as a structure fire on...
BERRY CREEK, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Student taken into custody after making threats toward Red Bluff High

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A student was taken into custody after making threatening comments toward the school on Friday, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers said the student was found off campus and was taken into custody. Police said the incident happened between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Logging trailer rolls over, spills it load in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. UPDATE - A logging truck’s trailer rolled over in Oroville on Wednesday, spilling logs onto the sidewalk. Oroville Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and Olive Highway around 3 p.m. The logs spilled near the entrance to the Bank of...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two people severely injured in car crash in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A couple was severely injured in a car crash fueled by an argument, said the Oroville Police Department. At approximately 7:58 a.m., Oroville PD and CAL FIRE responded to an emergency in the area of 70 Nelson Avenue for a reported vehicle traffic collision. Officers located a...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Multiple buildings lost in fire along Highway 99W north of Orland

ORLAND, Calif. 10:15 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday morning near the Glenn-Tehama County line on Highway 99W. The fire chief of the Orland Fire Department told Action News Now multiple buildings and about 20 vehicles burned in the fire. The fire was reported just after...
ORLAND, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in Colusa church vandalism

COLUSA, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the vandalism of the Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, according to the Colusa Police Department. Police said that James Stoltenberg, 67, of Colusa is believed to have vandalized the church on Tuesday. Stoltenberg is believed to be responsible for desecrating and destroying several […]
COLUSA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspects who fired shots in Tehama County on the loose

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the suspects who fired shots southwest of Cottonwood Tuesday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Benson Road at Big Pines Road at about 5 p.m.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Convicted DUI driver heads back to prison after serving time for crash that killed Kristina Chesterman

CHICO, Calif. - The drunk driver convicted in the crash that killed a Chico State nursing student is headed back to prison after he was arrested for drug trafficking in Ohio. Riley Hoover was sentenced to 7 years in prison for DUI and hit and run for the deadly crash in Chico in 2013. Hoover hit and killed Kristina Chesterman as she was riding her bike on Nord Avenue.
CHICO, CA

