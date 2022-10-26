Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Woman charged with third-offense DUI, injuring Wayne County teen
WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Wayne County woman is charged with driving under the influence for the third time and injuring a teenage girl in a crash, court records show. Lisa Harper, 47, was charged this week after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Harper is charged with third-offense...
Kentucky deputies take 130 grams of drugs, man arrested
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Harold community of Floyd County after a drug trafficking investigation led deputies to more than 130 grams of illegal drugs. Deputies say 48-year-old Bradford Hunt, of Floyd County, Kentucky, was the man arrested. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says Hunt tried to run away […]
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Arrested On Forgery And Theft Charges
A man out of Pike County was recently arrested after a woman reported that her checkbook had been stolen and then used to purchase auto parts. The woman called Pikeville Police to inform them that her checkbook had been stolen from her mailbox, and then used at auto parts stores in both Pikeville and Coal Run.
peakofohio.com
Kentucky man arrested on numerous felony charges
A Kentucky man was arrested early Friday morning, just after 1 o’clock, on numerous felony charges. Bellefontaine Police responded to the Super 8 Motel regarding a possible overdose. The caller stated she had started CPR. Upon arrival, officers observed the lips and fingertips of George West, 43, of Catlettsburg,...
thelevisalazer.com
KING ARRESTED, WHITT ON THE LAM IN WAYNE CO. DRUG INVESTIGATION
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a drug suspect was arrested today in the Marrowbone area for Felony drug warrants. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department for warrants stemming from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. The investigation was conducted between Crum and Dunlow.
wklw.com
Man Co Man Charged after Biting Sheriff’s Deputy
A Martin Co man was arrested on Tuesday after attacking a Sheriff’s Deputy. According to the Martin Co Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy went to a residence on Bowen Lane in Inez, to serve an arrest warrant on 47 year-old Christopher Marcum for not showing up to court on a drug charge. The Deputy found Marcum hiding under a blanket and the Deputy attempted to place Marcum under arrest, but he refused and allegedly bit the Deputy on the arm, then kicked him in the leg. The Deputy would eventually getr Marcum under control. Christopher Marcum was charged with assaulting a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, as well as the meth possession charge. Marcum was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
WSAZ
Suspect identified in Huntington vandalism incidents
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People are picking up the pieces after a string of vandalism left behind a mess to clean up at various places throughout Huntington. During the last few days, multiple places have been hit, including: the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Edward Tucker Architects, and even cars parked here at our TV station.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Investigation into stolen ATVs results in two arrests
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An investigation into two stolen all-terrain vehicles has led to two arrests. Brett Curtis, 30 and Robert Laywell III, 30, both of Bidwell, Ohio have been charged in connection with the theft, according to a social media post from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.
One arrested after police chase in South Charleston, West Virginia, early Saturday morning
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says South Charleston Police Department chased a suspect near Oakhurst Drive off of Corridor G, North, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The pursuit lasted two minutes, and one person was arrested. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released by law enforcement. There is no other information at this […]
Missing West Virginia man sought in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to the KCSO, David Means, 41 was reported missing from the Lakewood Drive area of Sissonville. Deputies say Means was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25 wearing a camouflaged jacket and black and blue basketball […]
UPDATE: No shooting victim in Huntington
UPDATE (4:07 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28): Huntington Police say that no shooting occurred at this location on Friday. Cabell County dispatch was told that there was a shooting, but a shooting did not happen. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was injured in a shooting in Huntington on Friday afternoon. Cabell County dispatchers say that the […]
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: One person injured in Charleston shooting incident
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers report one person was injured following a shooting incident in Charleston late Friday night. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Hillcrest Drive East just before midnight, according to dispatchers. Police report a male victim left the scene to attain medical treatment in...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 10/26/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Roger Barker, 33, of Ashland, arrested by Boyd County Jail, for failure...
Fully-involved structure fire in Cabell County, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:29 p.m., Oct. 29, 2022): Salt Rock Fire Volunteer Department says it is unknown how a structure fire started at 2774 Racoon Creek Road on Saturday. When Salt Rock VFD arrived, the fire was fully-involved. Barboursville VFD, Green Valley VFD and West Hamlin VFD also assisted in the incident. “Stopping [the fire] as quick […]
Washington Examiner
Man charged with grandfather's murder after attempting to toss 'suspicious' trash
An Ohio man was arrested on a $1 million bond for the murder of his own grandfather, who was identified Thursday. The Ironton Police Department was alerted to Kace Pleasant, 22, after it reported a call from sanitation workers about him attempting to throw away "suspicious" bags of trash. Officers on the scene reported discovering bloody clothes in the bags. Pleasant took off in his car when he saw police approaching his home, but he was ultimately arrested on the charge of fleeing and eluding by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office in Lucasville.
wchstv.com
Charleston police investigating after surveillance photos show dump trailer being stolen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for the public’s help for information in a theft investigation after surveillance photos captured a pickup truck driving away with a stolen dump trailer. Police said pictures posted on the Charleston Police Department’s Facebook page show the “Big Tex” trailer...
WSAZ
One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene. Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David...
Victim leaves scene of Friday night shooting in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Charleston Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at the 1000 block of Hillcrest Drive, East, in Charleston Friday around 11:55 p.m. CPD arrived on the scene and told Metro the victim left before the law enforcement got there. Metro 911 does not have further information […]
Sheriff warns Kentucky residents of phone scam impersonating public offices
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam call going around the area. According to the PCSO, the scammers are calling residents and claiming to work for the sheriff’s office or another public office. The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and residents […]
myfox28columbus.com
Jackson County attorney accused of raping minor acquitted of all charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An attorney in Jackson County who was accused of raping a child under the age of 13 has been acquitted of all charges. Christopher Moore, 49, was indicted by a grand jury on April 16 for three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.
