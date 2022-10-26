Read full article on original website
Progressive Rail Roading
ASLRRA honors Pacific Harbor Line with President's Safety Award
The American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association yesterday presented its President's Safety Award to Pacific Harbor Line Inc. (PHL). The award recognizes railroads' safety records, based on 2021 Federal Railroad Administration data, that demonstrate the lowest FRA-reportable employee injury frequency rate. PHL earned the award in the 250,000 to...
Progressive Rail Roading
Business as un-usual: Alaska Railroad boosts both passenger, freight traffic in 2022
For the Alaska Railroad, total freight tonnage is up this year after reaching 2.5 million in 2021 and 2.6 million in 2020. Moreover, annual freight revenue is trending at a 41% gain in 2022 after rising 5% in 2021 and jumping 14% in 2019. What's changing and what is staying...
Progressive Rail Roading
Coos Bay port wins federal grant for rail tie, ballast project
The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay has received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for tie and ballast work on the Coos Bay Rail Line (CBRL), which serves the port. Issued through the federal Port Infrastructure and Development Program (PIDP), the grant will fund a...
Progressive Rail Roading
USDOT to award $703 million in port infrastructure grants
Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced it will award more than $703 million in grants to fund 41 projects in 22 states and one territory that will improve port facilities. The grants will be issued through the Maritime Administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program. The funding, made possible by the...
Progressive Rail Roading
Rail supplier news from Transdev, Greenbrier, AECOM and IntelliTrans (Oct. 28)
Transdev announced an agreement to acquire First Transit Inc., a mobility solutions company specializing in transit systems. Headquartered in Cincinnati, First Transit operates multiple sustainable transit modes in the United States and Canada, including commuter and light rail. The acquisition will extend Transdev's North American operations to Canada's western provinces. The purchase will enable both companies to better provide transit agencies with their decarbonization efforts and create more affordable public transportation, Transdev officials said in a press release. Financial terms were not disclosed.
