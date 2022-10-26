Transdev announced an agreement to acquire First Transit Inc., a mobility solutions company specializing in transit systems. Headquartered in Cincinnati, First Transit operates multiple sustainable transit modes in the United States and Canada, including commuter and light rail. The acquisition will extend Transdev's North American operations to Canada's western provinces. The purchase will enable both companies to better provide transit agencies with their decarbonization efforts and create more affordable public transportation, Transdev officials said in a press release. Financial terms were not disclosed.

