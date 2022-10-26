Read full article on original website
Operation Boo gearing up for another safe Halloween on Monday
For the last 30 years, Operation Boo has worked to ensure parole compliance among registered sex offenders on Halloween night.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Meet the dogs at the Kern County Animal Shelter
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services and host Ryan Nelson as they introduce us to four beautiful dogs who are looking for their forever homes while also showing off their Halloween costumes. Cynthia is an excitable and goofy girl who hates costumes, so...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Matters: Cake or fake? Internet cake sensation turns passion into profit with jaw-dropping creations
Instagram — launcher of an estimated 83 million influencers — has helped turn 31-year-old Bakersfield resident Justin Salinas into an internet sensation with his awe-inspiring cake decorations. In just a few short years, thanks to the social media platform, Salinas (cakeitwithjustin) has turned his artistry into sweet success with mouthwatering replicas of ordinary objects that have followers wondering whether it is cake or fake.
Keeping your kid safe on Halloween
Bakersfield police reminding drivers to be alert for trick-or-treaters walking in neighborhoods on Halloween.
Bakersfield Now
Hazardous Household Waste collection events in November
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County Public Works will host their Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection events in November. Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of the following one-day events in Kern:. (Tehachapi) Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Tehachapi Recycling...
Bakersfield Channel
TGIF Kern County we have another warm day ahead just in time for our Halloween Holiday weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF everyone get ready for a perfect Halloween Weekend with temps on the warmer side. We are still under this area of High Pressure keeping things on the warm side for the next few days. Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 78 degrees, with...
WATCH: Mountain Lion Roams Around California City, Schools
A local elementary school went on lockdown during the chase.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The top curry spot in California serves ‘hearty’ Jamaican dishes, Yelp says
A California restaurant known for its “home cooked Jamaican food” was named the top spot in the state for curry, Yelp says. Yelp released a list of the “Top curry in every state,” on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Barrington’s Jamaican Kitchen in Bakersfield made the list.
SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg SFB visible to many in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX successfully launched internet-providing satellites into orbit Wednesday and the rocket’s trail was visible in to many in Kern County. The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base just after 6 p.m. It carried a load of Starlink internet satellites. And if you looked into the sky towards the […]
Chipotle opening Delano location in early winter
Delano will soon have a new food option. Chipotle is expected to open its first location in the city early this winter.
MISSING: Courtney Nichole Easley, 27
The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for help locating a missing woman. Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, last contacted her family on Friday, September 3rd, 2021.
yourcentralvalley.com
The history hidden beneath 3 California lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) – A recent discovery of a World War II boat at the bottom of Shasta Lake has sparked interest in what lies in the deep of California’s lakes. The continued drought has caused water levels to drop, revealing more than just boats. Shasta Lake. A landing...
MISSING: Jacob Peter Rojo, 13
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager who is considered at risk. Jacob Peter Rojo, 13, was last seen near the 1400 block of Hadar Road on October 27th.
Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
Slow down and pay attention at Bakersfield's most dangerous intersections
The top three most dangerous intersections in Bakersfield have seen a combined 100+ car accidents over the last decade.
KGET 17
BPD searches for 2 suspects in April Costco robbery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects they said were involved in a robbery at Costco on Rosedale Highway on April 12. Police said around 10:41 a.m., the two suspect stole several bottles of alcohol before being confronted by an employee. The employee suffered major injuries due to a struggle with the suspects, officials said. KGET previously reported that the suspects were wielding a hammer during the incident.
rewind981.com
Joel Hernandez talks about Tequila Tasting Fiesta!
Ladies and Gentlemen! Here are the premium tequila vendors hosting the Tequila Tasting Fiesta! Tequila SIN Rival, Cava De Oro, and Tequila Leyenda de México! Pre-sale tickets at $35! A live performance by La Marcha Sound, two DJ’s – Dj Frank G and Rich DjRichierich Soltero, VIP Bar, VIP Taco Bar, Vendors, Raffles and more! Portion of the proceeds to benefit Kern County Cancer Foundation! November 5th at ROCK & WINGS Eastside! Doors open at 12 p.m. for VIP and 1 p.m. for General Admission! The event will be outdoors and indoors!
Longtime Bakersfield business leader David Urner passes away
David Urner, a longtime leader in the Bakersfield business community, passed away on Saturday at the age of 92.
Semi-truck loses trailer on SB lanes at Grapevine
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound I-5 are opened after a semi-truck lost it’s trailer at the base of the Grapevine, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m., when they arrived they found the fifth wheel axle had broken off from the semi-truck, disconnecting […]
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Southern hospitality at Cracker Barrel
Am I surprised that it seems like half of Kern County has been patiently waiting in line at Cracker Barrel since it opened in August?. Heck no. Every few weeks I get emails from readers asking if particular restaurants are going to be opening here. Popular on the list are Claim Jumper and TGI Friday's. Cracker Barrel has been right in the mix, particularly since they started opening stores in California.
