Kern Living: Meet the dogs at the Kern County Animal Shelter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services and host Ryan Nelson as they introduce us to four beautiful dogs who are looking for their forever homes while also showing off their Halloween costumes. Cynthia is an excitable and goofy girl who hates costumes, so...
Bakersfield Matters: Cake or fake? Internet cake sensation turns passion into profit with jaw-dropping creations

Instagram — launcher of an estimated 83 million influencers — has helped turn 31-year-old Bakersfield resident Justin Salinas into an internet sensation with his awe-inspiring cake decorations. In just a few short years, thanks to the social media platform, Salinas (cakeitwithjustin) has turned his artistry into sweet success with mouthwatering replicas of ordinary objects that have followers wondering whether it is cake or fake.
Hazardous Household Waste collection events in November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County Public Works will host their Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection events in November. Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of the following one-day events in Kern:. (Tehachapi) Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Tehachapi Recycling...
SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg SFB visible to many in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX successfully launched internet-providing satellites into orbit Wednesday and the rocket’s trail was visible in to many in Kern County. The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base just after 6 p.m. It carried a load of Starlink internet satellites. And if you looked into the sky towards the […]
The history hidden beneath 3 California lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) – A recent discovery of a World War II boat at the bottom of Shasta Lake has sparked interest in what lies in the deep of California’s lakes. The continued drought has caused water levels to drop, revealing more than just boats. Shasta Lake. A landing...
Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
BPD searches for 2 suspects in April Costco robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects they said were involved in a robbery at Costco on Rosedale Highway on April 12. Police said around 10:41 a.m., the two suspect stole several bottles of alcohol before being confronted by an employee. The employee suffered major injuries due to a struggle with the suspects, officials said. KGET previously reported that the suspects were wielding a hammer during the incident.
Joel Hernandez talks about Tequila Tasting Fiesta!

Ladies and Gentlemen! Here are the premium tequila vendors hosting the Tequila Tasting Fiesta! Tequila SIN Rival, Cava De Oro, and Tequila Leyenda de México! Pre-sale tickets at $35! A live performance by La Marcha Sound, two DJ’s – Dj Frank G and Rich DjRichierich Soltero, VIP Bar, VIP Taco Bar, Vendors, Raffles and more! Portion of the proceeds to benefit Kern County Cancer Foundation! November 5th at ROCK & WINGS Eastside! Doors open at 12 p.m. for VIP and 1 p.m. for General Admission! The event will be outdoors and indoors!
Semi-truck loses trailer on SB lanes at Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound I-5 are opened after a semi-truck lost it’s trailer at the base of the Grapevine, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m., when they arrived they found the fifth wheel axle had broken off from the semi-truck, disconnecting […]
PETE TITTL: Southern hospitality at Cracker Barrel

Am I surprised that it seems like half of Kern County has been patiently waiting in line at Cracker Barrel since it opened in August?. Heck no. Every few weeks I get emails from readers asking if particular restaurants are going to be opening here. Popular on the list are Claim Jumper and TGI Friday's. Cracker Barrel has been right in the mix, particularly since they started opening stores in California.
