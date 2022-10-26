ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

One Man's Opinion: There oughta be a law

Andre Dickens is the dynamic, results-oriented young mayor of Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city and the largest of 15 municipalities in Fulton County, stretching 100 miles from the city of South Fulton and Chattahoochee Hills to Milton and Crabapple. Pat Labat is an experienced law enforcement leader and veteran, serving as Fulton’s sheriff and chief law enforcement officer, also trying to divine a path to help keep the county safer, while humanely treating the detainees and occasional state inmates in the care of his office and detained in the Fulton County Jail, among a myriad of other responsibilities of that office.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Warnock demands action on mail theft and check ‘washing’ in Dunwoody

Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is demanding action on the rash of mail theft and check “washing” that is occurring through the Dunwoody Post Office. In a letter written to U.S. Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale and Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb Hull, Warnock outlined several “egregious” incidents involving stolen checks that were mailed from the […] The post Warnock demands action on mail theft and check ‘washing’ in Dunwoody appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Conyers Police K9s need your vote

The Conyers Police Department is asking that you do not wait until Election Day to hit these polls… the Conyers Police Department K9s need your help today and each day until Oct. 31. K9 Wick and K9 Briscoe are asking for the public’s help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant. This opportunity will award a total of $15,000 in grants to the top eight agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment, or support officer training. Winners are selected by local communities by popular vote.
CONYERS, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Updates from City of Stockbridge

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Oct. 10 regular meeting to approve a change order that will save the city more than $50,000 on amphitheater improvements. The agreement for parking lot improvements on North Lee Street was altered from the original amount of $801,554 to $750,007.81, according to a staff report. The funding source is SPLOST.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton voters likely to choose new sheriff in March after Hill's conviction

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The conviction of suspended Sheriff Victor Hill means voters in Clayton County will likely head to the polls in March to choose his replacement. A federal jury found Hill guilty Wednesday of violating the constitutional rights of six detainees after he ordered them held in restraint chairs for hours at a time. Hill was found not guilty on a seventh charge.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
COBB COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill faces sentencing

Suspended Clayton County Sherriff Victor Hill is now facing sentencing on federal civil rights violations after being convicted on six of seven charges. Witnesses in the case testified they were held for hours in restraint chairs as detainees under Hill’s supervision, despite them breaking no rules and posing no threat at the time.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Is Atlanta Worth It?

I moved to Atlanta from Brooklyn, New York in 2006 and realized early on that there was no place in America like it. From the food to the cost of living to the entertainment options to the music scene to, well everything. Atlanta is a unique slice of Americana that has been the scene of […] The post  Is Atlanta Worth It? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA

