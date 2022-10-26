Read full article on original website
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
How does James Gunn's arrival at DC Films affect JJ Abrams?
With Marvel’s James Gunn now helping to oversee DC Comics’ movie and TV slate for Warner Bros., big changes are likely in store for the studio that Batman and Superman call home. Warner Bros. was in an enviable position when, in 2019 the studio closed a $250 million...
Screenwriter Kelly Marcel will also direct Venom 3
Back in June, star Tom Hardy shared that the script for the third Venom was complete. Now, Deadline has reported that the movie’s director will be none other than screenwriter Kelly Marcel, who also penned and produced the first two installments. Per Variety, this will be her directorial feature debut. Her other writing credits include Fifty Shades Of Grey and Cruella.
William Jackson Harper joins Ant Man 3 and whoops, Twitter just lost its mind again
The Good Place star William Jackson Harper has just lined up his next film role, with Variety reporting that the Midsommar actor will soon be joining the MCU in next February’s Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania in an undisclosed role, and—hey, wait, do you hear that?. No, okay,...
Before the Guardians, James Gunn made some of the weirdest superhero movies of all time
Fair to say that this past week has been the biggest one of James Gunn’s career: Eight years after making an international name for himself with Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy—and four since Disney unceremoniously fired him from the franchise, before sheepishly bringing him back once it was clear that all of the most beloved aspects of those (very successful) films were a direct product of Gunn’s tastes, obsessions, and instincts—the Distinguished Competition over at DC Films made massive headlines on Tuesday by announcing that it was putting Gunn in charge. Along with The Conjuring franchise’s Peter Safran, Gunn is being handed the keys to a battered, damaged, but not unsalvageable kingdom, with an eye on fulfilling Warner Bros. Discovery’s very clearly stated goal to find a producer as adept at making popular superhero movies—and churning out regular superhero billions—as Marvel’s Kevin Feige.
Matthew Perry recalls Salma Hayek's questionable acting advice
Matthew Perry is clearly not afraid to negatively name-drop his fellow celebrities in his new memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. After being raked over the coals for wishing Keanu Reeves dead, a new anecdote from the book pokes fun at co-star Salma Hayek for her methodology on the set of their film Fools Rush In.
Liam Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill as The Witcher's Geralt Of Rivia
Woof, we weren’t kidding when we called Henry Cavill “Mr. Popular” earlier this week, huh?. This, in reference to a press release dropped on our heads by Netflix today, announcing that Cavill will not be returning as Geralt Of Rivia for the fourth season of its fantasy adaptation The Witcher, and will, instead, be replaced by Quibi’s own Liam Hemsworth in the part.
Disney Plus is developing a solo Vision show with Paul Bettany
[Note: This story contains spoilers for WandaVision.]. Paul Bettany is set to potentially return to the small-screen side of the MCU, with Deadline reporting that development has begun on a new Disney+ seriescentered on his robot good guy Vision—reportedly titled Vision Quest. Bettany was, of course, one half of...
Joel McHale on Community movie: “Like a family reunion but without a-holes”
Buckle in folks, because this is how it’s going to be until the Community movie is in our hands: eagerly collecting any tidbit we can about the upcoming Peacock reunion in breathless anticipation. Can you blame us? The fulfillment of the six-seasons-and-a-movie prophecy is a joy not only for dedicated fans, but for the ex-NBC series’ cast as well.
Jeff Goldblum in talks to play Wicked's Wizard Of Oz
Jeff Goldblum is being considered for a key role in Universal’s long-gestating plans to make a movie out of Tony-winning Wizard Of Oz musical Wicked, Deadline reports. Although nothing’s set in stone, and a deal is still reportedly a long way off, Goldblum is being considered—would you believe it?—for the role of the musical’s charismatic, manipulative, enigmatic, and ultimately self-serving Wizard. Shock of shocks, we know.
From Wakanda Forever to Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, November is moviegoing month
November brings a slew of must-watch movies to your local cineplex—and, as is more and more often the case, streaming to your living room. We upgrade from Black Adam to Black Panther this month, with Marvel’s much-buzzed-about sequel, Wakanda Forever. Amy Adams’ Disenchanted is another long-awaited sequel, and comedy music fans have been craving the feature-length version of Weird Al’s wacky biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. And Oscar regulars Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Williams, Timothée Chalamet, and Carey Mulligan throw themselves into the awards fray. The Oscars may not be until March 2023, but ’tis the season! Read on for The A.V. Club’s guide to the November films worth the price of popcorn.
Ryan Murphy says he reached out to Dahmer victims' loved ones, but "not a single person responded"
Despite its swift rise to become one of Netflix’s biggest originals ever, Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has faced its fair share of rightful criticism. Dahmer struck a negative chord with viewers who feel the series dredges up and dramatizes the serial killer’s crimes without a clear motive—and without working alongside his victims’ remaining loved ones.
Nick Kroll discusses making Big Mouth more inclusive
Six seasons in, it’s inevitable for any show to evolve. For the middle school-set Big Mouth, it could also be called growing up. In a new interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut, star and co-creator Nick Kroll addresses how the Netflix animated show has become more inclusive over the years.
5 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, October 28, to Sunday, October 30. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. The White Lotus brings us more rich-people chaos. HBO, Sunday,...
Sausage Party
2016 was a particularly excellent year for animated features. In just those twelve months, we were graced with the infectiously catchy songs of Moana, Disney’s surprise hit Zootopia, the record-breaking anime Your Name, those adorable fish-eyes in Finding Dory, and even a new Ice Age movie. Now, one of those films is finally getting the small screen treatment. Can you guess which? Maybe the beautiful and lush Kubo And The Two Strings?
Matthew Perry quickly backtracks his musings on Keanu Reeves' death
After taking aim at innocent bystander and national treasure Keanu Reeves, Friends’ Matthew Perry has offered an apology for contemplating Reeves’ continued existence in his new book, Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry now says, per The Hollywood Reporter....
Atlanta drops its most daring episode yet
Atlanta has already proven that it can pull off any concept or format change it damn well pleases, but this week takes its chameleonic strengths to a whole other level. If you’ve come to this recap without watching yet, please go watch it now, because this, like “B.A.N.” and “Teddy Perkins,” is one of the episodes to experience with as little knowledge as possible. “The Goof Who Sat By The Door” is Atlanta’s most daring and thematically-impressive episode yet, as it creates a revisionist history for the Blackest film of the Disney Renaissance.
Rachel Bloom talks that surprising Reboot finale and the weirdness of group lunch orders
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers of Reboot, which dropped its season one finale on October 25.]. When the first season of Reboot ends, Rachel Bloom’s Hannah Korman, the co-showrunner of the revived 2000s sitcom Step Right Up, is largely where she started: She has the show she wanted to make, and she’s watching her father Gordon (Paul Reiser) walk out the door. Over the preceding seven episodes, we watched their professional and personal relationship gradually sour—and seeing Hannah left alone again was a gut punch.
Jack Ryan somehow now also The Fugitive in the trailer for his show's third season
John Krasinski seems bound and determined to take on as many of Harrison Ford’s old parts as he can, we guess—and apparently all in the same show, at the same time, as Amazon’s new trailer for its Krasinki-starring spy series Jack Ryan reveals that the ass-kicking spy is now a bit of a Fugitive, too.
A collection of official GIFs may have spoiled Emilia Clarke’s Secret Invasion character
[The following may contain spoilers for Marvel’s Secret Invasion.]. Back in September, Marvel released a trailer for Secret Invasion, its upcoming Disney+ series about Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury getting wrapped up in a sci-fi spy thriller where shape-shifting aliens may or may not be infiltrating high-level government positions. The trailer featured Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill, Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes, and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos, but it also teased appearances from Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, whose characters are still a mystery… though we can make some educated guesses, especially now that a list of seemingly official Secret Invasion GIFs on the Tenor GIF database (via Collider) has apparently revealed who Emilia Clarke is playing.
