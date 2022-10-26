Nineteen minutes into Sunday’s game, Sophia Boman and Sadie Harper each scored within three minutes, giving Minnesota a 2-0 lead heading into the second half. The two-goal lead stood until the 74th minute when Illinois’s Kennedy Berschel scored on a penalty kick. In the final three minutes, Makala Woods tied the game with her third goal of the season.

