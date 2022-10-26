Then-sophomore David Arkow serves while playing in last year's Halloween Invitational hosted by the Crimson. By Owen A. Berger. Harvard competed with the best tennis players in the Northeast last weekend at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Super Regionals, hosted at the Beren Tennis Center. The Crimson represented 11 of the 32 players who qualified for the last stop on the road to the ITA Fall Nationals.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO