Harvard, MA

Harvard Crimson

Harvard Divinity School Dean David Hempton to Step Down After Decade in Role

Harvard Divinity School Dean David N. Hempton will step down at the end of the 2022-23 academic year, he announced Thursday. Hempton, who will continue teaching, joined HDS as a professor in 2007 and became the dean of the faculty in 2012. During his tenure, Hempton broadened the school's multireligious educational offerings and diversified the faculty and student body.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

Vote Yes on Ballot Question One

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Harvard Crimson

Experts Discuss Neuroscience and the Death Penalty at Harvard Law School Panel

The Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law Policy, Biotechnology, and Bioethics is housed at Harvard Law School. By Julian J. Giordano. A pair of psychology and legal experts discussed the role neuroscience plays in legal decisions about the death penalty at a panel hosted Thursday by the Petrie-Flom Center at Harvard Law School.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

Julián Castro Lectures on Urban Areas Post-Pandemic at Harvard Law School

Julián Castro served as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama from 2014-2017. By Josie W. Chen. Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro discussed post-pandemic living conditions of American urban areas at a Harvard Law School lecture on Wednesday, affirming that "cities can come back even stronger" after Covid-19.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Hosts Top Players in the Northeast for ITA Super Regionals

Then-sophomore David Arkow serves while playing in last year's Halloween Invitational hosted by the Crimson. By Owen A. Berger. Harvard competed with the best tennis players in the Northeast last weekend at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Super Regionals, hosted at the Beren Tennis Center. The Crimson represented 11 of the 32 players who qualified for the last stop on the road to the ITA Fall Nationals.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

