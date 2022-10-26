Read full article on original website
Related
Company Announces it is Rebranding as Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc., Effective Following Separation of Cabinets Business
DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS, the “Company”, or “Fortune Brands”), an industry-leading home and security products company, announced it intends to change its name to Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc., to better reflect its evolution as a business focused on driving accelerated growth in its categories through brand and innovation. As part of this new identity and direction, the Company intends that the new name, logo and corresponding new ticker symbol, FBIN, will go into effect shortly after the completion of the separation of the Cabinets business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005819/en/ “The upcoming separation marks a new beginning for our company, enabling an increased focus on brands, innovation and channel leadership, and accelerated growth and productivity. Within the Fortune Brands Innovations portfolio, brands and innovation are core to everything we do, and our new brand identity highlights these unifying and distinguishing characteristics,” said Fortune Brands Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fink.
NASDAQ
Is The Metaverse About to Transform B2B?
The metaverse is no longer just a matter of speculation — many companies are developing viable ways for companies to interact with their own teams and clients in a virtual environment. While most adoption has been from consumer brands so far (such as Nike and Gucci), the metaverse also has huge potential for the B2B space.
Building a Dominant B2B Brand, Combining Strategy with Tactics, and The Modern Marketer Archetype
B2B startups are constantly navigating the road to brand awareness and company growth. As the era of digital marketing further advances, nailing the balancing act of efficient strategies and bulletproof marketing has never been more urgent.
modernretail.co
How startups like Supernatural and Spiceology are building out foodservice programs
More DTC brands are branching out with foodservice business-to-business sales channels. After experiencing direct-to-consumer and grocery growth over the past few years, baking brand Supernatural and the seasoning brand Spiceology are now building out B-to-B businesses to supply restaurants, bakeries and even other food brands. This week, baking brand Supernatural,...
shiftedmag.com
B2B Research is Effective for the Growth of your Business
Yes! Only finance is not enough for a new startup. If you also have some study, that would be helpful. Don’t have an idea? Let’s talk about B2B research. Making a successful marketing strategy might be challenging. It involves a variety of marketing strategies, methods, and channels. Because all these are vital for a successful start.
Happi
Buyers Seeking Supplier Diversity, Wellness & Innovation for Retail Shelves
Supplier diversity, wellness and product discovery were all top-of-mind among buyers in Q3 as retailers seek new ways to entice consumers in the face of inflationary pressures, according to research uncovered in RangeMe's Retail Roundup: Q3 2022 report. The report highlights trends among the activity of US and international buyers on the platform.
I Can't Get These 28 Celebrity Kitchens Out Of My Head, So I'm Making You Look At Them
Rich celebrities are obsessed with having fireplaces in their kitchens.
Mars Taps Item-Level Receipt Data with Loyalty Partnership
In an effort to better understand how consumers are buying its products, candymaker Mars has announced a new partnership with consumer rewards app Fetch to offer points for purchasing the company’s products when shoppers send in a picture of their receipts. Through the initiative, Mars can gain a range...
hospitalitytech.com
Little Caesars Promotes Key Leader to CMO
Major Global Pizza Brand Promotes Key Leader to Top Marketing Spot. Greg is being promoted from his role of senior vice president of marketing with Little Caesars. He has spent the last 20 years in marketing roles with progressive leadership responsibility and has nearly 15 years of experience in the quick-service restaurant industry. Greg helped to spearhead the digital transformation of the marketing function at Little Caesars and has played a key role in the brand's high-profile initiatives, including the chain's first Super Bowl commercial, its integration in The Batman movie and Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare™ II, and being named the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.
getnews.info
TRI Innovations Presents Pocket Grinders – An Elegant Alternative To Cumbersome Manual Tools
TRI Innovations is prepared to introduce the public to brand-new CBD and cannabis products in 2023. TRI Innovations is on a mission to assist the world in moving in an innovative way at every step. Top experts and trained industry professionals lead this company. They want to elevate industries with their existing range of trademarks and Pocket Grinder CBD goods. They believe that this may be accomplished by raising innovation and usefulness standards.
Endeavor’s IMG Sells Miss Universe Organization to Thailand’s JKN
Endeavor’s IMG said on Wednesday that it has sold The Miss Universe Organization (MUO), which oversees the annual Miss Universe competition, to Thailand-based JKN Global Media Public Company Ltd. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tokyo Vice' Producer Alan Poul Talks Season 2, Why Japan's Capital Is the "Most Difficult" City to Shoot'Kaymak' Review: Milcho Manchevski's Sex-Charged Couples Dramedy Doesn't Exactly TitillateSpotify Chief Criticizes Kanye "Ye" West's "Awful" Antisemitic Comments, But Music Won't Be Removed “Since joining the IMG family in 2015, the organization and its global reach have grown tremendously,” IMG said. “Today, the Miss Universe competition is broadcast in...
fintechfutures.com
In conversation with Antony Jenkins, founder and CEO of 10x Banking
10x Banking is one of the new core banking providers. The company says it has built a “next-generation banking operating system, 10x SuperCore” and boasts tier-one banks across the globe among its clients. A single ledger enables a highly configurable product model so banks can radically simplify their technology and truly transform.
modernretail.co
Amazon Briefing: Amazon is doubling down on its video advertising offerings
This is the latest installment of the Amazon Briefing, a weekly Modern Retail column about the ever-changing Amazon ecosystem. To receive it in your inbox every week, sign up here. Amazon is betting on new video advertising tools to grow its booming ad business as its core e-commerce business slows.
What Is Sustainable Entrepreneurship, and Why Does it Matter?
Are entrepreneurs ethically responsible to create a better world?
PR Firm Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis Appoints Five Senior Staffers to Leadership Roles
Publicity and communications firm Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis is beefing up its senior executive ranks by appointing five staffers to leadership roles. Amelia Makin, Andrew Stein, Gabrielle Lee, Brooke Blumberg and Alejandro Grau are taking on new roles at their respective offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington and San Francisco.More from The Hollywood ReporterLeonardo DiCaprio Is Investing in This Hollywood-Loved Vegan Shoe BrandColumnist Accuses Sacheen Littlefeather of Falsifying Native IdentityElton John to Perform at LACMA's Art+Film Gala Makin and Stein have been upped to executive vp titles. Lee assumes the post of senior vp of diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility and...
drifttravel.com
International Travel Data and the Power of Big Data Analysis
With the advent of big data analysis, there are now multiple ways to create international travel statistics. The ability to analyze travel data and discover trends allows businesses to make better decisions about their marketing efforts, and ultimately helps them to find new ways to increase their revenue. The global...
theindustry.fashion
Marvel continues partnership with The Prince’s Trust to support aspiring designers
Marvel has entered the second phase of a three-year partnership with the youth-centric charity The Prince’s Trust, providing mentorship and opportunities to aspiring product designers. The charity, which is aimed at aiding young people of various backgrounds to break into the world of fashion and product design, has joined...
4 social-media managers say the job requires long hours and unrealistic expectations. They share the breaking points that made them quit.
Social-media managers face a variety of challenges, which has led to many quitting and pivoting due to unrealistic requirements.
Build a Thriving Ecommerce Business With Help From This Book
The 'Ultimate Guide To Shopify' is an all-in-one resource to help you start and run your own online business.
getnews.info
AS Aesthetics by Angie Sanchez Provides the Hottest Aesthetics Treatments in Cali Colombia
AS Aesthetics by Angie Sanchez, the leader in cosmetic injectables and non-invasive facial treatments, is a highly sought-after beauty center in Cali, Colombia, offering cutting-edge Aesthetic Treatments. AS Aesthetics by Angie Sanchez beauty center is a pioneer in non-invasive facial treatments and cosmetic injectables. They are a reputable beauty center...
Comments / 0