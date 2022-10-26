Read full article on original website
The Coolest New Watches from Our Favorite Microbrands
Watch enthusiasts that seek out the new and unique had a veritable smorgasbord to browse in New York City over the next-to-last weekend in October. The trade shows WindUp and WatchTime took place concurrently and bustled with collectors, casual fans, media and industry professionals. The tables, booths and display cases, of course, were also brimming with watches — new and recent releases that, in aggregate, reflect an industry in stride.
These Are the Best Watches Under $200
It’s easy to assume the most interesting watches lie in the realm of four, five and six figures, where exotic materials, complex hand-made movements and limited editions abound. But there’s something to be said about a cheap watch with character and a solid build. And the price point is lower than most think — you don’t need to spend thousands or even many hundreds for a quality affordable timepiece. Some dirt-cheap watches that sell for $200 or less have all the basic facets of a great timepiece.
Should You Buy a Vintage Turntable?
Vintage audio is undoubtedly in vogue. Vinyl has been experiencing an incredible renaissance — so much so that it has encouraged a whole industry to making new turntables, preamps, phono cartridges and other components. And it seems to have had a trickle down effect into other old-school playback formats. Interest in CDs and cassette tapes are both experiencing resurgences, as well (albeit not to the same level as vinyl).
Not Just a Battery: The DELTA 2 Is a Compact, Insanely Capable Portable Power Station for the Home and Beyond
The DELTA 2 by EcoFlow is the most flexible portable battery on the market and a must-have for around the house and beyond. Its 1024Wh capacity (expandable to up to 3040Wh), connectivity (Bluetooth and Wifi) and versatility (power up to 15 devices at once) make it a cinch to power "over 90 percent of appliances." The compact DELTA 2 can charge to 80 percent in 50 minutes and to 100 percent in only 80, while other systems sometimes take full workdays to juice up; alternatively, it can charge via EcoFlow's solar panels. Perhaps most impressive, the DELTA 2 can achieve 3,000 full battery cycles or, in EcoFlow's words, "users can power their lives once a day for almost an entire decade." Whether your fall plans include overlanding through the wilderness and camping in the park or you simply want reliable, year-round emergency power for your home, don't overlook the DELTA 2. Score 5 percent off for all DELTA 2 orders with code EFSD5OFF.
Spinnaker's ‘Most Intriguing Watch Yet’ is the Dive Watch Enthusiasts Actually Want
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Spinnaker is bringing back the Boettger Automatic for a limited edition – 600 piece – run. The coveted watch – previous iterations of which were defined as an "already ground-breaking series of performance dive watches" – will include four new colorways.
Today in Gear: Gear Up and Go Forth
Amazing new conventional cameras (both digital and film) are released constantly – if you're in the market, expansive shoppable guides and explainers can point you in the right direction. But if you're interested in a thermal camera, choices are much more limited. Most often used to diagnose heating issues in machines, thermal cameras aren't typically considered consumer-oriented products. But thermal photography is becoming popular among enthusiasts who want to add an otherworldly quality to their work. The TOPTON TC100 model retails for just $300 – well below thermal cameras of the past. The device connects directly to your smartphone via USB-C, turning it into a pocket-sized thermal camera that'll change how you see the world. If you’re looking to capture what happens when things really... heat up, check it out today.
