Why Nio Stock Plunged Today
Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged today, sinking as low as 7.2% as of 12:47 p.m. ET. With today's fall, the electric vehicle (EV) stock extended its steep losses from the previous day and was down 15.8% through the week and a staggering 45% in one month, as of this writing. A huge price cut from an analyst amid a jarring sell-off in Chinese stocks sent Nio shares plunging.
Why Alibaba, KE Holdings, and RLX Technology Fell Today
Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), real estate digital transaction platform KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE), and electronic vaping company RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were falling today, down 4.6%, 8.8%, and 8.9%, respectively, as of 12:55 p.m. ET. These companies didnt reportany material news, although earlier this week Alibaba...
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
Ford reports net loss on decision to shift spending from Argo AI
DETROIT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Wednesday reported a third-quarter net loss driven by its decision to shift spending from the Argo AI self-driving business. Ford posted a net loss of $827 million, after taking a $2.7 billion noncash pretax impairment on its investment in Argo AI.
WOLF vs. TXN: Which Semiconductor Stock is Better?
The last few years have been turbulent for chipmakers as supply-chain issues weighed on their sales and profitability. So are things any closer to turning around? In this piece, we compared two less-talked-about chipmaker stocks. Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) address similar markets but are quite different. While WOLF is more exciting, TXN may be the better pick. This article will explain why.
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years
The Nasdaq Composite has had a rough year, shedding 10 percentage points more than the 22% decline that the S&P 500 has seen since early January. It's home to many formerly high-flying tech and growth stocks, so losses have been more concentrated in this index than in more diversified ones like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
U.S. Stocks Move Sharply Higher, Dow Reaches Two-Month Closing High
(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen in Thursday's session, stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages all showed strong moves to the upside, with the Dow reaching a two-month closing high. The major averages reached new highs going into the...
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
Why Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Jumped 9.03% on Friday
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), a biopharmaceutical stock that specializes in cystic fibrosis (CF) and gene-editing therapies, saw its shares jump 9.03% on Friday. The stock closed at $287.89 on Thursday, then opened on Friday at $302 before rising to $313.89 in the late afternoon. It's now close to its 52-week high of $316.48. Its 52-week low is $179.96. So far this year, the stock is up more than 41%.
Crypto News: Why Bitcoin, Twitter, and Aptos Are Driving the Market Today
The crypto market has had a wild week from the "risk-on" trade early in the week to a steady climb and positive news late in the week. In the video below, Motley Fool contributor Travis Hoium covers why Elon Musk buying Twitter could be good for crypto and NFTs, why Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miners are having trouble, and the hype behind Aptos (CRYPTO: APT) NFTs in early days of the blockchain.
What's in the Offing for Energy Transfer (ET) in Q3 Earnings?
Energy Transfer LP ET is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the oil and gas midstream firm delivered a positive surprise of 34.5%. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
This Fallen Growth Stock Is Still a Wall Street Favorite: Here's Why
The stock may be down by 60% over the past 12 months, but Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ: MRVI) is still in Wall Street's good graces, with all 10 of the big-time financial analysts who cover the stock rating it as either a buy or a strong buy. In the face of such a steep decline, that's quite a strong endorsement of the company's potential.
3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Double in 5 Years
Little Orphan Annie had it right: The sun will come out tomorrow. Although we're in a bear market now, stocks will rebound in time. We asked three Motley Fool contributors which stocks they're especially optimistic about. Here's why they think that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE: DNA), Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) are unstoppable stocks that could double in five years.
Why Bread Financial Stock Rose 22.2% This Week
Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE: BFH) had a great week, with its stock price up 22.2% from last Friday's close as of noon ET today, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is trading at around $37 per share, down 44% year to date. It outpaced all of the major...
Energy Sector Update for 10/28/2022: FTS, DTM, EQNR, CVX
Energy stocks still were narrowly higher shortly before Friday's closing bell, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.4% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) rising about 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 1.5% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 2.7%. West Texas...
Embraer (ERJ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Embraer (ERJ) closed at $9.86, marking a +1.65% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the plane and...
Here's Our "Recession 2023" Game Plan (for Cheap 8.4% Dividends)
It's nearly 2023, and we're on the precipice of something that's never happened in our lifetimes: a recession is coming--and when it does, it will surprise no one. Believe it or not, that's good news because it lets us buy stocks--and high-yield closed-end funds (CEFs)--cheap right now. We don't have to wait months for the recession to subside.
Is Pfizer Stock a Buy Now?
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is one of the top healthcare companies in the world. It is known for its COVID-19 vaccine and pill, plus an array of pharmaceutical products that help treat cancer, rare diseases, arthritis, and many other conditions and diseases. This year, however, has been a tough one for...
Technology Sector Update for 10/28/2022: PINS, DAIO, APPF, AAPL
Technology stocks still were surging late in Friday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 4.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 3.7% this afternoon. In company news, Pinterest (PINS) climbed over 13% after the visual search engine company late Thursday reported improved Q3 results compared...
