San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo was released suddenly Friday following multiple allegations of him exposing himself to women, ESPN reported Saturday. Primo, 19, was the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft and the Spurs had recently picked up a $4.3 million contract for him to stay for the 2023-24 season. Sources told ESPN other NBA teams are interested in poaching Primo, pending further information on the allegations. He’ll officially be a free agent Monday afternoon. Primo told ESPN he’s going to “take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully.” The Spurs have yet to officially comment on the allegations.Read it at ESPN

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 25 MINUTES AGO