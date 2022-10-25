Read full article on original website
NAED Futures Group: Moving Forward, One Step at a Time
Under the leadership of the NAED Futures Group, we recently conducted our first Office Hours — a live chat with members, suppliers, and stakeholders. Our goal is to explore ideas and develop foresight for the future of distribution. We discussed possibilities for supplier go-to-market strategies and what distributors can do to remain valued partners and, better, to lead the value chain forward in the digital age. In this edition, we share our key takeaways.
Business Blast: Mission Statements
— Greg Ehrich, LC is the former President of the National Association of Innovative Lighting Distributors (NAILD) and owner of Premier Lighting, a progressive lighting distributorship. Michael Colligan is an entrepreneur and inventor. He’s a subject matter expert in commercial and industrial lighting supply, lighting retrofits, and finding recycling streams...
