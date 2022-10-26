ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard Crimson

HUCTW Rallies for Wage Increases Amid Contract Negotiations

More than 3,500 Harvard clerical and technical workers signed onto a letter calling on the University to agree to wage increases this week amid contract negotiations between the school and their union. The statement, which was sent to many of Harvard’s top administrators, comes as the Harvard Union of Clerical...
Harvard Crimson

Cross Country Clashes with Country’s Best

Multiple Harvard men's cross country runners cluster to the front of the pack at Ivy League Heptagonal Championships earlier this season. Last weekend, both the men's and women's programs capped their seasons at NCAA Nationals, with 12th and 25th-place finishes respectively. By Courtesy of Harvard Athletic Communications. The Harvard men’s...
Harvard Crimson

Vote Yes on Ballot Question One

Harvard Crimson

Harvard Divinity School Dean David Hempton to Step Down After Decade in Role

Harvard Divinity School Dean David N. Hempton will step down at the end of the 2022-23 academic year, he announced Thursday. Hempton, who will continue teaching, joined HDS as a professor in 2007 and became the dean of the faculty in 2012. During his tenure, Hempton broadened the school’s multireligious educational offerings and diversified the faculty and student body.
Harvard Crimson

Flyby Encourages: Midterm Season Motivation

Whether it’s the seasonal depression, mid-semester roommate beef, or a dreadful midterm for the class you barely go to, this time of year is always a bit rough. Even with holiday festivities (~spooky season~), it’s normal to be a bit gloomy this time of year. But don’t worry — whether you’re a first year or a senior, here are some words of encouragement from us here at Flyby because yes, you CAN get through this semester.
Harvard Crimson

Julián Castro Lectures on Urban Areas Post-Pandemic at Harvard Law School

Julián Castro served as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama from 2014-2017. By Josie W. Chen. Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro discussed post-pandemic living conditions of American urban areas at a Harvard Law School lecture on Wednesday, affirming that “cities can come back even stronger” after Covid-19.
