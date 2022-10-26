Whether it’s the seasonal depression, mid-semester roommate beef, or a dreadful midterm for the class you barely go to, this time of year is always a bit rough. Even with holiday festivities (~spooky season~), it’s normal to be a bit gloomy this time of year. But don’t worry — whether you’re a first year or a senior, here are some words of encouragement from us here at Flyby because yes, you CAN get through this semester.

