Read full article on original website
Related
McKnight's
5 top factors influence hearing aid use in patients with dementia
Adults with dementia require multiple supports to optimize the use of hearing aids, from help with fit to social reinforcement, according to the authors of a new study published in JAMDA. Hearing impairment is highly prevalent in people with dementia, affecting up to 90% of older adults with the condition,...
McKnight's
Group living yields longer-lasting cognitive health, researchers say
Sharing a home with one or more people and weekly group engagement are strongly associated with less cognitive decline, a new study finds. In addition, never feeling lonely is also linked to reduced risk, the researchers report. Poor social connections, including small networks, infrequent interactions and loneliness are well known...
McKnight's
Study: Black vets with COVID less likely to receive drug therapies than white vets
Older Black veterans hospitalized with COVID-19 were less likely to receive drug treatments for their illness than older white veterans, according to a new study. Investigators followed COVID-19 treatment and outcomes in more than 43,000 patients across 130 Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Centers with a 60-day follow-up period. Participants had a median age of 71 years.
McKnight's
Opioid crisis has resulted in lower dosages post-surgery for seniors, study finds
At a time when unnecessary opioid drug prescribing is discouraged, physicians appear to be reducing post-surgery doses for seniors and more frequently prescribing non-opioid painkillers as well, according to a new study from Canada. Doses trend lower. The opioid epidemic has greatly affected seniors, a growing number of whom have...
McKnight's
With little to show for past efforts, SNFs under the microscope again on readmissions
A federal watchdog’s announcement this week that it plans to more closely scrutinize “possibly preventable” readmissions of skilled nursing patients to hospitals underscores the federal government’s laser focus on this core quality metric. A planned audit by the Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector...
McKnight's
Moral injury program addresses growing evidence of COVID’s frontline impact
An expanding program aims to address the moral injury suffered by frontline nursing home and aging services staff, whose struggles with pandemic-era care delivery are being illustrated in a growing body of research. Volunteers of America, a nonprofit organization providing a range of housing and services for seniors, the homeless...
McKnight's
Telehealth follow-ups tied to increased ED visits, hospitalizations, study finds
Patients who followed up an emergency department visit via telehealth were more likely to return to the hospital than those who had face-to-face follow-ups. The results stem from analysis of visits at two UCLA Health emergency departments between April 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021. Researchers evaluated 12,848 patients with...
Comments / 0