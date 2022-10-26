ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Charles Barkley Reveals Why He's Unimpressed With The Dallas Mavericks This Season: "I’m Not Waiting On Luka To Do Everything For Me. This Is The Same Team I Saw Play Last Year."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Golf Digest

Kyrie Irving is now literally begging Ben Simmons, a professional basketball player, to shoot the basketball

Given the year and change Ben Simmons has had, it's almost impossible for him to keep finding new lows. Nevertheless, he persists. On Monday night, Simmons was getting clowned on for fouling out in Memphis, specifically the way he fouled out. Ja Morant, a former top-two draft pick who is actually panning out, brilliantly baited Ben into a sixth foul with some grandmaster-level chess sh-t. As embarrassing as it was, at least we were writing about Simmons actually playing basketball for once. Progress.
The Spun

NBA World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

No NBA team has been more disappointing to start the 2022-23 season than the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers, who entered the season with championship aspirations, have started the season 1-4. It's still early, of course, but following last season's playoff disappointment, fans have had it with head coach Doc Rivers.
Yardbarker

Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."

Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names His Pick For NBA's Best Player Ever

Isiah Thomas' hating on Michael Jordan continues. The legendary Detroit Pistons point guard has named LeBron James the best player to ever play the game. Thomas believes the stats and total body of work give the nod to LeBron. “LeBron James, to me, is the best who has ever played,”...
DETROIT, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX

