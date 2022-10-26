ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Wyomissing routs Millersburg in District 3 Class 2A girls soccer

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Sophia Zeppos recorded a hat trick as the Wyomissing girls soccer team advanced to the District 3 Class 2A semifinals with a 7-1 victory over Millersburg. Abby Noey opened the scoring just 47 seconds into the match for the Spartans. Wyomissing will host either Berks Catholic or...
WYOMISSING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

District XI-3A boys and girls soccer quarterfinals

Conrad Weiser boys fall in double OT heartbreaker, Fleetwood girls ousted by Lower Dauphin. District III-3A boys and girls soccer taking center stage on Thursday night. The Conrad Weiser boys falling in a double overtime thriller, and the Fleetwood girls ousted as well.
FLEETWOOD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Moravian Academy routs Williams Valley, advances to another District title game

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Moravian Academy moved on step closer to winning yet another District XI-A title. The Lions rolling past Williams Valley in their semifinal match, 10-0. Saleem Diakite had things going early on for the Lions, netting a hat trick within the first 10 minutes of the game. Part of a 6-0 run midway through the first half of play, they would continue to roll from there.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Muhlenberg erases halftime deficit in Centennial Conference football win over F&M

ALLENTOWN - Muhlenberg rallied from a halftime deficit to post a 28-21 Centennial Conference football victory over F&M on Saturday at Scotty Wood Stadium. Ethan Brader, Joe Repetti and Amari Dunn all rushed for touchdowns as the Mules (5-3, 5-2) racked up 271 yards on the ground. Repetti also threw a 22-yard scoring pass to Michael Feaster.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Powerful King's College rushes to victory against Alvernia

READING, Pa. - Once-beaten King's College raced to a 28-0 lead en route to a 41-14 victory over Alvernia on Saturday afternoon. Owen Morton and Neeko Scurlock each had second-half receiving touchdowns for the Golden Wolves (2-6, 1-5). Alvernia is at crosstown rival Albright next Saturday.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Kutztown football wins fifth straight following victory at Millersville

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. - Quarterback Donny Blaine threw a pair of touchdown passes to pace Kutztown to a 20-13 PSAC victory over Millersville on Saturday at Biemesderfer Stadium. Both of the scoring tosses went to Jerome Kapp who caught four passes for 131 yards. Darryl Davis-McNeil rushed for 96 yards and is now nine yards away from 1,000 yards on the season.
KUTZTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wyomissing football posts shutout of Lampeter-Strasburg

WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Wyomissing put the bow on an unbeaten regular season with a 21-0 victory over Lampeter-Strasburg on Saturday afternoon. Matt Kramer had a pair of touchdowns for the Spartans (10-0) who shut down an offense that had been averaging more than 40 points per game entering the contest.
WYOMISSING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bangor football wins battle of the Slate Belt over Pen Argyl

PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Bangor took to the ground to defeat Pen Argyl 35-6 on Saturday in the 103rd edition of the Slate Belt football rivalry game. Eric Striba and Ashton Kluska combined for nearly 240 yards rushing and three touchdowns as Bangor improved to 7-3 on the season. MJ Sui also returned a blocked punt for a Slaters touchdown to open the scoring.
BANGOR, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Albright football loses low-scoring contest at FDU-Florham

MADISON, N.J. - Albright football fell to 0-8 on the season following a 10-2 loss at FDU-Florham on Saturday. Brendan Dennis scored the game's lone touchdown on a 33-yard reception for the Knights. Eric Martin sacked FDU quarterback Ryan Thomas in the end zone for the Lions only points. Albright...
READING, PA
High School Football PRO

Selinsgrove, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SELINSGROVE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hamburg looks to sure up a home playoff game with a week 10 win

HAMBURG, Pa. - Final week of the regular season is upon for football. For Hamburg, that means another shot at hosting a District III-3A playoff game for the second straight season. The Hawks looking to end the season on back-to-back wins. Having dropped the 'Frost Bowl' amongst some other tough...
HAMBURG, PA
easternpafootball.com

Southern closes season with road win

SUNBURY – With a trip to the District 4 Class AA playoffs already wrapped up, the Southern Columbia Area Tigers entered their regular season finale just needing to pick up a victory and keep momentum rolling into the post season. The visiting Tigers did just that by picking up...
SUNBURY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WATCH LIVE: 6:30 p.m. - Pa.'s 4th Congressional District debate

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The candidates vying for Pennsylvania's 4th Congressional District went head-to-head in the WFMZ studios on Monday. 69 News anchor Jim Vaughn moderated the discussion between incumbent U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, a Democrat, and Republican Christian Nascimento. The 4th district covers most of Montgomery County and a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

