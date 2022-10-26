Read full article on original website
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Nate's Sandwich Shoppe: New-ish to Gallery Row and the Lancaster Food SceneMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Halloween in Lancaster: Scavenger Hunt in a Rural Pennsylvania Dutch VillageMelissa FrostIntercourse, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Wyomissing routs Millersburg in District 3 Class 2A girls soccer
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Sophia Zeppos recorded a hat trick as the Wyomissing girls soccer team advanced to the District 3 Class 2A semifinals with a 7-1 victory over Millersburg. Abby Noey opened the scoring just 47 seconds into the match for the Spartans. Wyomissing will host either Berks Catholic or...
WFMZ-TV Online
District XI-3A boys and girls soccer quarterfinals
Conrad Weiser boys fall in double OT heartbreaker, Fleetwood girls ousted by Lower Dauphin. District III-3A boys and girls soccer taking center stage on Thursday night. The Conrad Weiser boys falling in a double overtime thriller, and the Fleetwood girls ousted as well.
WFMZ-TV Online
Moravian Academy routs Williams Valley, advances to another District title game
NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Moravian Academy moved on step closer to winning yet another District XI-A title. The Lions rolling past Williams Valley in their semifinal match, 10-0. Saleem Diakite had things going early on for the Lions, netting a hat trick within the first 10 minutes of the game. Part of a 6-0 run midway through the first half of play, they would continue to roll from there.
WFMZ-TV Online
Muhlenberg erases halftime deficit in Centennial Conference football win over F&M
ALLENTOWN - Muhlenberg rallied from a halftime deficit to post a 28-21 Centennial Conference football victory over F&M on Saturday at Scotty Wood Stadium. Ethan Brader, Joe Repetti and Amari Dunn all rushed for touchdowns as the Mules (5-3, 5-2) racked up 271 yards on the ground. Repetti also threw a 22-yard scoring pass to Michael Feaster.
WFMZ-TV Online
Powerful King's College rushes to victory against Alvernia
READING, Pa. - Once-beaten King's College raced to a 28-0 lead en route to a 41-14 victory over Alvernia on Saturday afternoon. Owen Morton and Neeko Scurlock each had second-half receiving touchdowns for the Golden Wolves (2-6, 1-5). Alvernia is at crosstown rival Albright next Saturday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Kutztown football wins fifth straight following victory at Millersville
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. - Quarterback Donny Blaine threw a pair of touchdown passes to pace Kutztown to a 20-13 PSAC victory over Millersville on Saturday at Biemesderfer Stadium. Both of the scoring tosses went to Jerome Kapp who caught four passes for 131 yards. Darryl Davis-McNeil rushed for 96 yards and is now nine yards away from 1,000 yards on the season.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wyomissing football posts shutout of Lampeter-Strasburg
WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Wyomissing put the bow on an unbeaten regular season with a 21-0 victory over Lampeter-Strasburg on Saturday afternoon. Matt Kramer had a pair of touchdowns for the Spartans (10-0) who shut down an offense that had been averaging more than 40 points per game entering the contest.
WFMZ-TV Online
Conrad Weiser boys fall in double OT heartbreaker, Fleetwood girls ousted by Lower Dauphin
District III-3A boys and girls soccer taking center stage on Thursday night. The Conrad Weiser boys falling in a double overtime thriller, and the Fleetwood girls ousted as well. In the boys quarterfinal, the Scouts suffering a heartbreaking loss to Palmyra in two overtimes, 3-2. Michael Monroe netting the games...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bangor football wins battle of the Slate Belt over Pen Argyl
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Bangor took to the ground to defeat Pen Argyl 35-6 on Saturday in the 103rd edition of the Slate Belt football rivalry game. Eric Striba and Ashton Kluska combined for nearly 240 yards rushing and three touchdowns as Bangor improved to 7-3 on the season. MJ Sui also returned a blocked punt for a Slaters touchdown to open the scoring.
Four Mid-Penn Colonial Division football teams remain alive for a share of the title
Sole possession of first place in the ultra-competitive Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division hangs in the balance heading to Week 10 of the high school football season, but a scenario exists where as many as four teams can ultimately share the crown. Let’s start with the participants and where they all...
WFMZ-TV Online
Albright football loses low-scoring contest at FDU-Florham
MADISON, N.J. - Albright football fell to 0-8 on the season following a 10-2 loss at FDU-Florham on Saturday. Brendan Dennis scored the game's lone touchdown on a 33-yard reception for the Knights. Eric Martin sacked FDU quarterback Ryan Thomas in the end zone for the Lions only points. Albright...
Selinsgrove, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WFMZ-TV Online
Hamburg looks to sure up a home playoff game with a week 10 win
HAMBURG, Pa. - Final week of the regular season is upon for football. For Hamburg, that means another shot at hosting a District III-3A playoff game for the second straight season. The Hawks looking to end the season on back-to-back wins. Having dropped the 'Frost Bowl' amongst some other tough...
Lower Dauphin’s Lilly Albarano makes her college softball pick
Lilly Albarano visited a handful of potential schools when looking for her destination to play softball at the next level. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. But in the end, she always knew where she’d end up. The Lower Dauphin junior ace pitcher...
easternpafootball.com
Southern closes season with road win
SUNBURY – With a trip to the District 4 Class AA playoffs already wrapped up, the Southern Columbia Area Tigers entered their regular season finale just needing to pick up a victory and keep momentum rolling into the post season. The visiting Tigers did just that by picking up...
Former Steel-High hoops standout Kaaba Murray says he has transferred to prep school
Kaaba Murray would have been one of the Mid-Penn’s top returning guards this year at Steel-High. But Murray told PennLive recently he is taking his show on the road, and that he will play this season at Olympus, a prep school in New Jersey. Murray said he is also reclassifying and will now be a part of the Class of 2024.
Harrisburg High has a new track and football field: Take a look from above
Harrisburg High has just recently finished up renovations to their new football field and track, making it the most extensive upgrade at the school in over 20 years. The project to upgrade Severance Field was announced back in June, with plans to add lights to the facility in order for Harrisburg to host night games in the future.
Dauphin County midget football president accused of stealing $22K in league funds
The former president of a Susquehanna Township midget football league has been charged with spending nearly $22,000 in league funds on personal purchases, court documents said. Tracy Latham, 36, of Harrisburg, was president of the Susquehanna Township Midget Football Association from January 2022 until his resignation Oct. 17, according to...
WFMZ-TV Online
WATCH LIVE: 6:30 p.m. - Pa.'s 4th Congressional District debate
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The candidates vying for Pennsylvania's 4th Congressional District went head-to-head in the WFMZ studios on Monday. 69 News anchor Jim Vaughn moderated the discussion between incumbent U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, a Democrat, and Republican Christian Nascimento. The 4th district covers most of Montgomery County and a...
