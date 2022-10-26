Read full article on original website
Jenkins, Lu, Angel, Dasgupta, Montiel Elected Class of 2026 College Council Representatives
Elijah Jenkins, Tim Lu, Juan Simon Angel, Meera Dasgupta, and Luz Maria Montiel were elected to be the five College Council (CC) representatives for the Class of 2026 on Wednesday, October 12. CC, a board composed of five members from each class and one nonvoting chair, votes on legislation that concerns the undergraduate student body.
