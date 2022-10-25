Norval E. “Sam” Kohler, age 84 of Wymore passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born in North Loup on February 2, 1938 to E. Lee and Ruby (Kirk) Kohler. Sam was a graduate of Beatrice High School. On July 20, 1958 he was united in marriage to Una Mae Parmenter. To this union, five children were born. Una Mae passed away in 2005. Sam married Susan (Koester) Bauer on July 7, 2007. He worked as a photo engraver for the Omaha World Herald and a generous handyman. He was an Eagle Scout and participated in gymnastics in high school where he earned a state medal in the pummel horse. He was a member of the Wymore Church of Christ where he served as an elder. He enjoyed fishing, photography, coffee and lunch with friends, and muzzleloader hunting.

