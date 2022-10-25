Read full article on original website
Norval E. "Sam" Kohler
Norval E. “Sam” Kohler, age 84 of Wymore passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born in North Loup on February 2, 1938 to E. Lee and Ruby (Kirk) Kohler. Sam was a graduate of Beatrice High School. On July 20, 1958 he was united in marriage to Una Mae Parmenter. To this union, five children were born. Una Mae passed away in 2005. Sam married Susan (Koester) Bauer on July 7, 2007. He worked as a photo engraver for the Omaha World Herald and a generous handyman. He was an Eagle Scout and participated in gymnastics in high school where he earned a state medal in the pummel horse. He was a member of the Wymore Church of Christ where he served as an elder. He enjoyed fishing, photography, coffee and lunch with friends, and muzzleloader hunting.
Community Players Director to take new position
BEATRICE – The long-time Artistic Director for the Community Players of Beatrice will be taking a new position in Kansas. In a release from the organization, Jamie Ulmer has accepted the position of Executive Director for Theatre Lawrence, in Lawrence, Kansas. Ulmer calls it a bittersweet time, but said...
Truck hauling distillers' grain overturns, north of Beatrice
BEATRICE - Emergency personnel were sent to a semi-trailer truck rollover accident early Saturday, in southeast Nebraska. The truck tipped onto its side on the southbound side of U.S. Highway 77, about three miles north of Beatrice. Gage County Sheriff’s officers, the Nebraska State Patrol, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and the Beatrice Rural Fire Department responded to the scene of the 6:44 a.m. wreck.
Pumpkins, costumes, treats....in downtown Beatrice
BEATRICE – Children…and sometimes their parents, dressed up in costumes to roam the downtown area of Beatrice, Thursday night. Main Street Beatrice held their annual Night of the Great Pumpkin event…..where children could get a free pumpkin for attending….the gourds stretched out along Court Street between Fifth and Sixth.
Front of Barber Building starts to come down
BEATRICE - Piece by piece, the downtown Beatrice Barber Building is headed toward its demise. A Skyline Construction Company crew has been using a lift and a concrete saw as they start to tear away at the Barber building’s Court Street facing in the middle of the four hundred block. Project Manager Mike Alexander says it will be a few more days before the front is down. "It has a wire behind that...it's like a concrete....and it's a little bit trickier to bring down. But, it's gonna come down very soon...we should have that whole front down by next week."
Spring reopening of recreation area planned, near Plymouth
BEATRICE – The Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District is planning a spring opening of the Cub Creek Recreation area, southwest of Plymouth…including a public open house next March. The area has been closed since 2020 for work that included removal of sediment, relocation of a swimming beach and the addition of eight electrical camping spots.
