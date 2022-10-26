Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Harold Austin York, Jr., late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Reuben Lawrence Smith, III Personal Representative's Address: 2608 Lake Capri DR Conyers GA 30012 This 4 day of October, 2022. 908-84816, 10/26,11/2,9,16,2022.
One Man's Opinion: There oughta be a law
Andre Dickens is the dynamic, results-oriented young mayor of Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city and the largest of 15 municipalities in Fulton County, stretching 100 miles from the city of South Fulton and Chattahoochee Hills to Milton and Crabapple. Pat Labat is an experienced law enforcement leader and veteran, serving as Fulton’s sheriff and chief law enforcement officer, also trying to divine a path to help keep the county safer, while humanely treating the detainees and occasional state inmates in the care of his office and detained in the Fulton County Jail, among a myriad of other responsibilities of that office.
Conyers Police K9s need your vote
The Conyers Police Department is asking that you do not wait until Election Day to hit these polls… the Conyers Police Department K9s need your help today and each day until Oct. 31. K9 Wick and K9 Briscoe are asking for the public’s help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant. This opportunity will award a total of $15,000 in grants to the top eight agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment, or support officer training. Winners are selected by local communities by popular vote.
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Clayton County
These animals are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control. Continue reading below for information on adoption and shelter hours.
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, October 28-30
Its Halloween weekend and there's plenty of family friendly and adult events in Rockdale and Newton County to celebrate.
Inside the world of real-life vampires in New Orleans and Atlanta
When Maven Lore was being fitted for his first set of fangs, a switch within him flipped on. "Something just came to the surface and everything felt right for once in my life," he said. "I had this notion that there was more to it than just pointy teeth."
JUST IN: Georgia's OLB Room Takes Yet Another Hit vs Florida
Georgia outside linebacker Darris Smith has exited the game against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon. The injury appeared to occur during the kickoff to start the second half. Smith suffered a rather gruesome hit, fell to the ground immediately, and then was helped off the field by the medical staff.
HALF: Georgia Handling Florida In Jacksonville
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs entered Saturday's matchup against the unranked Florida Gators are 22.5 point favorites for the annual netural sit matchup in Jacksonville, Florida. The Bulldogs handled business in the first half, dominating the Florida Gators on both sides of the football.
Vince Dooley, Legendary Former UGA Football Coach, Has Died
Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley passed away on Friday at the age of 90. With just 10 days to go before the election, former President Barack Obama urged Georgia Democrats Friday to turn out for gubernatorial challenger Stacey Abrams, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and other Democrats down the ballot. Click for more.PHOTOS: Former President Barack Obama travels to Atlanta for midterm election rally.
