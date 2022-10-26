Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Southern Crescent Women In Business to Host Their Funding Pitch with V103’s Maria BoyntonSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersSenoia, GA
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Related
Criminals intercepting $350 cash cards meant for most vulnerable Georgians
ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges to the account.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
One Man's Opinion: There oughta be a law
Andre Dickens is the dynamic, results-oriented young mayor of Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city and the largest of 15 municipalities in Fulton County, stretching 100 miles from the city of South Fulton and Chattahoochee Hills to Milton and Crabapple. Pat Labat is an experienced law enforcement leader and veteran, serving as Fulton’s sheriff and chief law enforcement officer, also trying to divine a path to help keep the county safer, while humanely treating the detainees and occasional state inmates in the care of his office and detained in the Fulton County Jail, among a myriad of other responsibilities of that office.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta residents frustrated they're priced out of their homes
The city has dispersed money to residents who were hit by hardship. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said it's developing new properties into affordable housing.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton voters likely to choose new sheriff in March after Hill's conviction
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The conviction of suspended Sheriff Victor Hill means voters in Clayton County will likely head to the polls in March to choose his replacement. A federal jury found Hill guilty Wednesday of violating the constitutional rights of six detainees after he ordered them held in restraint chairs for hours at a time. Hill was found not guilty on a seventh charge.
Monroe Local News
Local businessman Georgia Baker Jr. passed away this week
Local businessman George Baker Jr. passed away Monday and is being remembered for his friendship as well as his business contributions to Monroe and Walton County. He started Baker Group with his partner George W. Baker III in January of 2011, specializing in the sale of land and consulting services for land in Metropolitan Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the Southeast.
henrycountytimes.com
Updates from City of Stockbridge
The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Oct. 10 regular meeting to approve a change order that will save the city more than $50,000 on amphitheater improvements. The agreement for parking lot improvements on North Lee Street was altered from the original amount of $801,554 to $750,007.81, according to a staff report. The funding source is SPLOST.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Conyers Police K9s need your vote
The Conyers Police Department is asking that you do not wait until Election Day to hit these polls… the Conyers Police Department K9s need your help today and each day until Oct. 31. K9 Wick and K9 Briscoe are asking for the public’s help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant. This opportunity will award a total of $15,000 in grants to the top eight agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment, or support officer training. Winners are selected by local communities by popular vote.
Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Keys Grocery Sign, Putnam County
I also remember Colonial Bread signs on the doors of general stores. The old store needs to be fixed back up. It was a great place to stop and get baits and many other things too. If you like to talk, everyone was so nice to the people. Mr. Key and Miss key and little Richard would be at work every day. There was a black man that worked there also; his nickname was Monk He would do anything around there. Thank you to the Keys family.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Suspects stole $1.5 million from churches in 14 different states
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County Sheriff Office’s deputies have busted a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said the ring operates out of Texas...
In one wealthy Atlanta suburb, a plot to secede from the city
More than two centuries after the United States declared independence from Britain, a very modern breakaway is being hatched in the plush suburbs of Atlanta -- and taxation is once again the issue. "We have always created cities in the United States...
Georgia’s 1st tiny home community receives affordable housing award
The Cottages on Vaughan in Clarkston — Georgia’s first tiny home community — has been recognized for its community-orien...
West Georgian
Plant Wasted Now Open In McIntosh Plaza
Plant Wasted, a local juice and smoothie bar in Carrollton, Ga, has recently moved locations to McIntosh Plaza. Previously located on Adamson Square, the restaurant recently opened doors in McIntosh Plaza with the hopes of creating a more convenient shopping experience for consumers. The smoothie and juice bar officially opened...
Boil Water Advisory in effect for part of Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County neighborhood is under a Boil Water Advisory today, Oct. 27. According to the Forsyth County Government Facebook page, water has been shut off to customers of the Whisper Point subdivision due to a leaking valve. The Whisper Point subdivision is located off Dahlonega Hwy. Three homes on Dahlonega Hwy are also affected by the leaking water valve.
Officials break ground on new location for Forsyth County fire station
Forsyth County officials break ground on the new location for Fire Station #9 on October 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) As the needs of the community grow, so is the Forsyth County Fire Department, as it slowly renovates and expands its fire stations throughout the county.
fox5atlanta.com
Teens suspected in attempted gun shop break-in, Fayette County sheriff says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County deputies say they've arrested a 15-year-old Clayton County young man for stealing a car and attempting to break into a gun store. This is the second time since August that a teenager has been arrested for attempted burglary at that gun store. This young...
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
Group of thieves posed as land surveyors, burglarized Roswell couple’s home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Roswell police are trying to identify a group of thieves who posed as land surveyors to distract a retired couple while burglarizing their home. The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said two men showed up at their door in the Willow Springs subdivision last Thursday wearing reflective vests and carrying walkie-talkies.
Forsyth County Blotter: Man attacked with a hammer, more drug arrests
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 6, a deputy responded to Northside Hospital Forsyth regarding a report of a man who was struck in the head by someone with a hammer.
Comments / 0