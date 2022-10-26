ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

Criminals intercepting $350 cash cards meant for most vulnerable Georgians

ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges to the account.
One Man's Opinion: There oughta be a law

Andre Dickens is the dynamic, results-oriented young mayor of Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city and the largest of 15 municipalities in Fulton County, stretching 100 miles from the city of South Fulton and Chattahoochee Hills to Milton and Crabapple. Pat Labat is an experienced law enforcement leader and veteran, serving as Fulton’s sheriff and chief law enforcement officer, also trying to divine a path to help keep the county safer, while humanely treating the detainees and occasional state inmates in the care of his office and detained in the Fulton County Jail, among a myriad of other responsibilities of that office.
Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
Clayton voters likely to choose new sheriff in March after Hill's conviction

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The conviction of suspended Sheriff Victor Hill means voters in Clayton County will likely head to the polls in March to choose his replacement. A federal jury found Hill guilty Wednesday of violating the constitutional rights of six detainees after he ordered them held in restraint chairs for hours at a time. Hill was found not guilty on a seventh charge.
What is the state of COVID in Cobb County and Georgia over the past week?

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday October 26, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
Local businessman Georgia Baker Jr. passed away this week

Local businessman George Baker Jr. passed away Monday and is being remembered for his friendship as well as his business contributions to Monroe and Walton County. He started Baker Group with his partner George W. Baker III in January of 2011, specializing in the sale of land and consulting services for land in Metropolitan Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the Southeast.
Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Updates from City of Stockbridge

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Oct. 10 regular meeting to approve a change order that will save the city more than $50,000 on amphitheater improvements. The agreement for parking lot improvements on North Lee Street was altered from the original amount of $801,554 to $750,007.81, according to a staff report. The funding source is SPLOST.
Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more

A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
Keys Grocery Sign, Putnam County

I also remember Colonial Bread signs on the doors of general stores. The old store needs to be fixed back up. It was a great place to stop and get baits and many other things too. If you like to talk, everyone was so nice to the people. Mr. Key and Miss key and little Richard would be at work every day. There was a black man that worked there also; his nickname was Monk He would do anything around there. Thank you to the Keys family.
Boil Water Advisory in effect for part of Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County neighborhood is under a Boil Water Advisory today, Oct. 27. According to the Forsyth County Government Facebook page, water has been shut off to customers of the Whisper Point subdivision due to a leaking valve. The Whisper Point subdivision is located off Dahlonega Hwy. Three homes on Dahlonega Hwy are also affected by the leaking water valve.
