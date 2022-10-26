Read full article on original website
Criminals intercepting $350 cash cards meant for most vulnerable Georgians
ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges to the account.
One Man's Opinion: There oughta be a law
Andre Dickens is the dynamic, results-oriented young mayor of Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city and the largest of 15 municipalities in Fulton County, stretching 100 miles from the city of South Fulton and Chattahoochee Hills to Milton and Crabapple. Pat Labat is an experienced law enforcement leader and veteran, serving as Fulton’s sheriff and chief law enforcement officer, also trying to divine a path to help keep the county safer, while humanely treating the detainees and occasional state inmates in the care of his office and detained in the Fulton County Jail, among a myriad of other responsibilities of that office.
Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
'For some folks, that would be a crisis': Monroe County managing Plant Scherer revenue loss
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County officials are readjusting their budget due to a major revenue hit coming next year. It's due to the closure of one of four units at Plant Scherer, the massive power plant in Juliette. Plant Scherer first fired up in 1982, and it's the...
Clayton voters likely to choose new sheriff in March after Hill's conviction
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The conviction of suspended Sheriff Victor Hill means voters in Clayton County will likely head to the polls in March to choose his replacement. A federal jury found Hill guilty Wednesday of violating the constitutional rights of six detainees after he ordered them held in restraint chairs for hours at a time. Hill was found not guilty on a seventh charge.
What is the state of COVID in Cobb County and Georgia over the past week?
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday October 26, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
In one wealthy Atlanta suburb, a plot to secede from the city
More than two centuries after the United States declared independence from Britain, a very modern breakaway is being hatched in the plush suburbs of Atlanta -- and taxation is once again the issue. "We have always created cities in the United States...
Local businessman Georgia Baker Jr. passed away this week
Local businessman George Baker Jr. passed away Monday and is being remembered for his friendship as well as his business contributions to Monroe and Walton County. He started Baker Group with his partner George W. Baker III in January of 2011, specializing in the sale of land and consulting services for land in Metropolitan Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the Southeast.
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
Atlanta residents frustrated they're priced out of their homes
The city has dispersed money to residents who were hit by hardship. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said it's developing new properties into affordable housing.
Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Georgia’s 1st tiny home community receives affordable housing award
The Cottages on Vaughan in Clarkston — Georgia’s first tiny home community — has been recognized for its community-orien...
Updates from City of Stockbridge
The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Oct. 10 regular meeting to approve a change order that will save the city more than $50,000 on amphitheater improvements. The agreement for parking lot improvements on North Lee Street was altered from the original amount of $801,554 to $750,007.81, according to a staff report. The funding source is SPLOST.
Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more
A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
New tick spreading to more North Georgia counties. Here’s what you need to know
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division is confirming the Asian Longhorned tick is now in more North Georgia counties. The tick is native to eastern Asia, according to the GDA. The tick will feed on many hosts, including humans. Female ticks can lay eggs and reproduce without mating, according to the CDC.
Keys Grocery Sign, Putnam County
I also remember Colonial Bread signs on the doors of general stores. The old store needs to be fixed back up. It was a great place to stop and get baits and many other things too. If you like to talk, everyone was so nice to the people. Mr. Key and Miss key and little Richard would be at work every day. There was a black man that worked there also; his nickname was Monk He would do anything around there. Thank you to the Keys family.
Athens mother continues search for son who left Norcross mental health facility
NORCROSS, Ga. - It's been nearly four months since LaShondra Woodall last saw her 26-year-old son, Alize, who has a debilitating brain injury. He was supposed to be in a mental health facility, but she says he was released, despite her wishes as his legal guardian. Now, she fears the worst.
Boil Water Advisory in effect for part of Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County neighborhood is under a Boil Water Advisory today, Oct. 27. According to the Forsyth County Government Facebook page, water has been shut off to customers of the Whisper Point subdivision due to a leaking valve. The Whisper Point subdivision is located off Dahlonega Hwy. Three homes on Dahlonega Hwy are also affected by the leaking water valve.
New Black Wall Street Market in Stonecrest nears first anniversary
Over the next decade or so, Allen said the market would be the first phase of an ambitious $700 million development in the heart of south DeKalb County.
