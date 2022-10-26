I also remember Colonial Bread signs on the doors of general stores. The old store needs to be fixed back up. It was a great place to stop and get baits and many other things too. If you like to talk, everyone was so nice to the people. Mr. Key and Miss key and little Richard would be at work every day. There was a black man that worked there also; his nickname was Monk He would do anything around there. Thank you to the Keys family.

PUTNAM COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO